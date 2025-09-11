The Reinvention of George Washington’s Mother, From Paragon of Virtue to Greedy Shrew to Widow Striving for Independence A new biography examines how 19th-century Americans remembered Mary Ball Washington, who raised the future president largely on her own after her husband’s death in 1743 Rebecca Brenner Graham - Historian, Brown University Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When Mary Ball Washington died in August 1789, her eldest child, George Washington, was a few months into his first term as the first president of the United States.

Mary had lived and died in 18th-century Virginia. Her parents died when she was young, leaving her property and enslaved people. She brought this inheritance to her marriage to Augustine Washington, a planter and merchant. Augustine died in his 40s, which was not unusual for the time, but Mary, unusually, never remarried. The mother of six children, five of whom survived into adulthood, she died in her 80s. It’s there that the story of Mary’s public memory as the mother of the father of the nation begins.

“She was the only American woman honored with a monument in the antebellum period and the only one of the Revolutionary era memorialized in that fashion during the 19th century,” writes historian Kate Haulman in her new book, The Mother of Washington in 19th-Century America. Throughout the first decades of the United States’ existence, Americans revered Washington as not only the father of their country but also a unifying figure in a fractured nation. Some looked to the woman who had birthed and raised this godlike leader as a source of national identity and moral virtue.

In the century and a half after her death, Mary appeared in biographies (of both her son and herself), portraiture, commemorative objects and the monument that now stands by her grave in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Before the Civil War, abolitionists and enslavers alike cited her as “firm yet Christian, wholly domestic and refreshingly simple—as an ideal example from the founding past,” Haulman writes. After the Civil War, political factions again appropriated her for competing causes.

Mary’s graveside memorial remained incomplete until a formidable alliance of local and national women’s groups mobilized to finish it in the 1890s. But the wide-ranging commemorations detailed in Haulman’s book take readers on a more complete journey through the nation’s remembrance of Mary than a static obelisk ever could.

To mark The Mother of Washington in 19th-Century America's release on September 11, Smithsonian chatted with Haulman to learn how Americans have memorialized and looked to Washington's mother for advice, as Haulman puts it, on "how to raise a George." Read on for a condensed and edited version of the conversation.



You write that your book is “a biography of sorts that begins in death.” What do you mean by that?

When someone dies, the memory of that person often lives on—not always, but often. We know this is true in private life and families, as people remember loved ones through stories and objects that are passed down. For some figures in history, usually powerful men, there’s also a public memory fashioned through stories, ceremonies, objects and monuments.

In Mary’s case, there was a private memory in her family in terms of which objects and enslaved persons she bequeathed. But also, because she was Washington’s mother, there was a public memory, though it was not very robust, at least initially after she died. The idea of the “Mother of Washington” had to be created, just like the monument. I was interested in how that happened: what was remembered and carried forward, by whom, when, for what purposes and how that changed over time. Also, what was “forgotten” about her and why?

What should readers know about Mary’s life?

Mary was born in the early 18th century to a family that was part of the landholding elite in the northern neck of Virginia—not as powerful or wealthy as other areas of the colony, but an established area.

Her marriage to Augustine Washington in 1731 was a good match for both, uniting two families and property, which allowed them to purchase more property. They were enslavers and created their life on the outskirts of Fredericksburg, on land that later became known as Ferry Farm. Augustine was married before and had two sons by the first marriage, so Mary became a stepmother.

Augustine died in 1743. Mary never remarried, which was somewhat unusual for the 18th century. There are a couple of ways to read this. It could have been to protect her children’s inheritance. It also might have been to safeguard her independence as a woman. She was, of course, still dependent on her eldest son, who inherited Ferry Farm, to remain there. In the 1770s, Washington moved her to a house in Fredericksburg to be near his sister Betty.

We don’t have too much of Mary’s own voice, but we know she refused offers to live with family. She was a strong-minded, strong-willed woman who, although not wealthy, benefitted from the labor of enslaved people, which underpinned the independence she cherished.

What was Mary’s relationship with her son like?

Biographers of Washington have paid a lot of attention to that question, from the period I study through today. Because of their investment in him, it has become difficult to assess that relationship on its own terms, from her perspective or by the standards of the day. Writers have either claimed she was a wonderful, exemplary mother or a bad one.

She was religious and seemed to hold high standards for herself, which may have translated into the way she raised her children, especially her eldest. Their correspondence was formal: Washington always addressed her as “Honored Madam,” which indicated respect for her. He was concerned for her wellbeing in ways that might have felt like a burden and didn’t have the fullest appreciation for the disruption she experienced, especially during the Revolutionary War. Mary sometimes expressed that in letters to him, but he couldn’t understand that she had needs that were not only material but also emotional. Of course, he had a lot going on.

Mary Ball Washington: Who Raised George Washington? Watch on

[Editor’s note: In 1781, Washington’s friend Benjamin Harrison told him that members of the Virginia Assembly had “proposed to apply to that body for assistance to your mother, who they said was in great want, owing to the heavy taxes she was obliged to pay.” Harrison added, “I took the liberty to put a stop to this, supposing you would be displeased at such an application.” Haulman, however, points to “no evidence” of Mary actually petitioning the assembly, as that “would have embarrassed her son.” Still, the perception of Mary as a woman greedy for money she hadn’t earned endured.]

Why did a slew of Washington biographies appear in the early to mid-19th century, and how did they portray his mother?

Washington’s biographers sought to humanize a figure who was godlike even in life and use him to instruct young Americans. For both purposes, it was important to pay some attention to his private and domestic life, including his family. Readers wanted to know who or what made the man. Increasingly, and unsurprisingly given the importance of moral or sentimental motherhood in the 19th century, the answer was his mother. In the hands of Washington’s biographers, Mary became exemplary, instructive not only to young readers but to women of all ages in how to raise children—how to raise a George.

James Kirke Paulding dedicated his 1835 biography of Washington to “the pious, retired, domestic mothers of the United States.” In his and others’ hands, Mary was firm yet tender and loving, attending to her son’s education on all fronts, especially moral. For example, in these biographies, a story involving a favorite horse replaced [biographer Parson] Weems’ cherry tree as the source of Washington’s fabled honesty. He attempted to make the horse obey, and in the process, it died. He fesses up to his mother. She is upset yet pleased because he has told her the truth. For his biographers, this is as much about her as him. She had brought him up well.

Some authors even connected the mothers of Washington and Jesus. [In 1850,] biographer Margaret Cockburn Conkling equated her with Mary, mother of Christ. The comparison signifies the height of Mary’s status as a mother, a woman who gave birth to and reared the savior if not of humankind, then the nation. Likewise, it implicitly compares Washington and Jesus and links the nation he helped found to Christianity. The “cult of Mary” Washington advanced a 19th-century ideal of Christian motherhood that stood in contrast to the political women of abolition or the suffragists.

How did Mary’s role as an enslaver fit into her status as a national figure?

This is where the remembering and forgetting is very clear. Slavery lurked behind the “Mother of Washington” figure from the time [George Washington’s adopted son] George Washington Parke Custis coined the phrase in an 1826 essay. A story that became canonical told of Mary riding out to inspect her farm and chastising an overseer figure who had done something contrary to her directions with the phrase “there is nothing left for you but to obey.”

Did you know? Martha Washington may have had a Black grandson George Washington Parke Custis was the grandson of Washington’s wife, Martha, and her first husband.

Custis’ father, John Parke Custis, may have had a child with an enslaved woman. That child was William Costin, a prominent resident of Washington, D.C., who was listed as “colored” in the 1820 census.

She was imperious yet pious and wielded power without much problem. Yet there were no explicit mentions of slavery or enslaved people in the stories of Mary’s life until after the Civil War, despite the fact that the first full-length biography of her was written by [Conkling], a woman with antislavery leanings. The mid-19th-century authors writing about Mary differed on the slavery question, but they agreed on ideal womanhood and motherhood as private, domestic and pious.

Then, in the post-Civil War context of emancipation, plantation fiction and Lost Cause memory, figures like “Old Stephen” [an enslaved man who supposedly drove Mary “to her farm across the river” every day] appeared [in biographies of Mary], and the “Mother of Washington” became a recognizable “good mistress” figure. She was portrayed as firmly in command yet kindly, genteel and raised in Southern society. To some of her champions in the 1880s and 1890s, lodging Virginia, home to the capital of the Confederacy, at the center of Revolutionary-era memory was important. Not only was it “safer” than in the 1850s to remember Mary as an enslaver, but to those nostalgic for the antebellum era and its racial hierarchy, it was good to do so.

In addition to correspondence and historical records, you use material culture and objects as sources. What are some of the most compelling sources you found?

In terms of objects, there are two linked ones that come to mind: an easy chair in the collections at Mount Vernon and a cabinet card from 1889, with an image of that chair. The chair has not been fully authenticated as belonging to the Washington family or belonging to Mary, though it may have. There were two chairs on the list of items in her estate after she died that were up for sale. But it was a fine piece of furniture, beautiful 18th-century craftsmanship.

The chair was rather fancy and fashionable for life at Ferry Farm, but the cabinet card labels it definitively as “the chair in which General Washington was nursed by his mother.” This description conjures an image of little George being nursed at Mary’s breast in this chair, as she passes on sustenance and love to the man who made the nation. This is the mother of the father of the country, the nation’s grandmother. So both the chair and its visual representation in the cabinet card encode the memory of Mary as a nurturing mother in the public mind.

Where, when and why was the Mary Washington Monument erected?

The Mary Washington Monument stands in Fredericksburg today, but it was not the first one at the site. Custis and others wanted Mary publicly memorialized, and the story of how that unfolded is a rich one. In 1833, President Andrew Jackson came down to lay the cornerstone of the monument. The original design included a temple-style base with columns, a shaft of 45 feet rising from it and a bust of Washington at the top. Workers got as far as constructing the base and delivering the spire, which lay on the ground beside a decaying base for nearly 40 years. The contractor died, and raising funds had been a problem from the start.

But that only goes part of the way in explaining the monument’s status and the relationship people had with the incomplete structure over time. Some made pilgrimages and were shocked to find it unfinished and decaying. Others wrote on it and used it for target practice. There was perpetual talk about completing it and a lot of finger-pointing about who should undertake it, but only in the 1890s did two women’s associations, one local and one national, work together to complete it. And really, they replaced it. It’s an obelisk, a smaller version of the Washington Monument that stands in Washington, D.C.

[After the original monument was demolished in 1893, local artist] Annie Arnaud painted rocks from it with scenes of the incomplete first monument. They suggest how attached some locals, likely established white families, felt to that monument, perhaps because it was a ruin in postbellum Virginia. It represented an antebellum past that commemorated and laid claim to a founding one as moments in history collapsed back in time.

After the monument was finished in 1894, it receded from the national limelight. In the 20th century, conflict arose over who should maintain it. [Editor’s note: Fredericksburg police are currently investigating the defacement of the monument, which was spray-painted with the word “antifa,” short for anti-fascist, in late July.]

What happened to Mary’s legacy in the 20th and 21st centuries?

Mary’s reputation underwent a complete reversal by the mid-20th century: Biographers of Washington, informed by Freudian ideas, cast the mother of Washington as difficult, even shrewish. He had become great despite, not because of, her. Today, we have a more nuanced understanding of Mary the woman, one whose life had many facets, including motherhood.