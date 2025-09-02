The Founding Father Who Lost a Leg, Romanced Married and Single Women Alike, and Escaped the Bloodshed of the French Revolution Gouverneur Morris wrote the preamble to the Constitution and shaped the future of the nascent United States. Later in life, he rejected the foundational document as a failure Zachary Clary - Historian, Vanderbilt University Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

“The general current of events, for some years past, drives us rapidly toward a condition in which no human power can prevent these States from separating into two or more sections, independent of each other. … I repeat it, fellow citizens, the union is in danger.” These cautionary words might call to mind Jefferson Davis and other Confederate leaders who tore the United States apart in the interest of preserving slavery.

But these were not the fears and threats of a politician from Dixie. Instead, they were published in 1812 as a somber warning from a New York Federalist with unimpeachable qualifications to speak on matters regarding the U.S. Constitution. After all, he’d written it. That elder statesman was the ebullient Gouverneur Morris.

It just so happened, however, that Morris’ ire was directed at the only other person alive who could legitimately claim symbolic fatherhood of the Constitution: President James Madison.

Lesser known yet no less significant than the most famous founding fathers, Morris wrote the American government into existence but came to doubt his own words by the end of his life. He was a financial tinkerer who saw firsthand the detrimental effects of a weak federal government, a tried-and-true patriot whose family was torn apart by the American Revolution, and an avowed opponent of human bondage who nevertheless failed to incorporate antislavery language into the Constitution. Morris was also a prodigious lover, an unrepentant elitist and one-half of a bizarre yet tender high-profile marriage. And, for the most part, he undertook his work while navigating a significant disability; his left leg was amputated below the knee after a 1780 carriage accident.

The towering, lusty Morris and the diminutive, solemn Madison had not always disagreed. In 1787, they were colleagues in Philadelphia, where they labored together to condense the disparate voices at the Constitutional Convention into a manageable, unifying charter.

The bookish James Wilson, a Scotsman who would be confined to debtors’ prison twice while sitting on the Supreme Court before his death in 1798, delivered the most speeches at the convention: 172. Close behind him in loquacity were Morris (171 speeches) and Madison (167 speeches).

Serving alongside Madison and Alexander Hamilton on the convention’s five-person Committee of Style, Morris had significantly condensed an unwieldy draft of the Constitution and written the preamble outright. Perhaps the seven most famous words in American history came from Morris’ mind: “We the People of the United States.”

“It’s fair to say that Morris wrote the Constitution, every bit as much as [Thomas] Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence,” Dennis C. Rasmussen, a political theorist at Syracuse University, tells Smithsonian magazine. “He singlehandedly and rather radically reorganized the draft Constitution, consolidating 23 sprawling articles down to a neat 7, and he changed or chose a great deal of the wording of his own initiative, oftentimes in consequential ways.”

Madison himself acknowledged in an 1831 letter that “the finish given to the style and arrangement of the Constitution fairly belongs to the pen of Mr. Morris.” Nonetheless, Madison was more diligent than Morris in recording his thoughts. His posthumously published Notes of Debates in the Federal Convention of 1787 detailed the major discussions that went into creating the U.S. government. Madison also devised the Virginia Plan, which privileged larger, more populous states, and wrote 29 of the 85 Federalist Papers.

The fourth president continued tinkering with his notes long after the Constitution had been ratified. As historian Mary Sarah Bilder writes in Madison’s Hand: Revising the Constitutional Convention, “Madison understood his revisions as repeated efforts to create a record—his record—of what he saw as significant in the convention. Yet each revision increased the distance between Madison’s notes and the actual convention.”

Morris’ contributions, on the other hand, were largely limited to the convention itself. He didn’t produce an extensive collection of personal reflections on the 1787 proceedings. He didn’t work on the Federalist Papers, despite Hamilton’s efforts to recruit him. In fact, Madison was only chosen to contribute after Morris opted not to participate.

By the turn of the 19th century, Morris believed he’d done his job, and that he’d done it well. It was time for him to leave public service behind.

Gouverneur Morris, young revolutionary

Born on January 31, 1752, Morris was descended from a line of prominent Colonial political officials. His father’s only son from his second marriage, to Sarah Gouverneur, Morris knew from a young age that he would not inherit Morrisania, the family estate in New York. He had three older half-brothers with stronger claims to the land, among them a signer of the Declaration of Independence, a loyalist who would later serve as a member of Parliament and a New York judge.

Gouverneur Morris' half-brother Staats Long Morris, who died in 1800 at age 71, is likely the only American buried at Westminster Abbey

Though he lacked a sizable inheritance, Morris was born into a well-to-do family that provided the education, opportunity and prestige necessary to make his later accomplishments possible. He enrolled in King’s College (now Columbia University) at age 12, completed undergraduate and master’s degrees by age 19, and read the law under the tutelage of the brilliant judge William Smith.

When the American Revolution began in 1775, Morris was thrust into the throes of turmoil as an elected representative in the New York Provincial Congress and, later, the New York State Assembly. His position was challenging given the presence of loyalists in his life. As Morris prepared New York for the transition from colony to statehood, he watched Smith, his foremost legal mentor, struggle unsuccessfully to maintain neutrality.

The jurist condemned colonists and the British crown alike for their excesses. The British response to Colonial discontent was “utterly unjustifiable,” Smith argued in 1780. Nevertheless, “it was the duty of the American assemblies … to tender a plan to the mother country for restoring peace.” Revolutionary fervor defined the moment; Smith would have to pick a side. He chose the crown and was eventually forced to flee the country because of it. In a bit of irony, Smith’s other legal students, John Jay and Robert R. Livingston, joined Morris in supporting the patriot cause.

Morris’ family was no less divided on the question of independence. His loyalist half-brother, Staats Long, served in the British Army, and his mother donated the family estate to the British for military use after New York City fell in 1776. Morris and his half-brother Lewis, on the other hand, helped initiate and establish an independent U.S. When warned by Staats Long that signing the Declaration of Independence would be treason, Lewis supposedly retorted, “Damn the consequences. Give me the pen.”

Morris was appointed to the Continental Congress in January 1778. He missed adding his name to the Declaration by a year and a half but was the youngest signer of the Articles of Confederation. After visiting Valley Forge during the winter of 1777 to 1778, he functionally became the Continental Army’s spokesperson in Congress. As Morris reported in a letter, liberty and independence rested on the shoulders of a “skeleton of an army … in a naked, starving condition, out of health, out of spirits.” Without greater financial support and additional training for American troops, the patriot cause would be lost.

He believed, however, that replacing General George Washington with Horatio Gates, the commanding officer in the American victory at Saratoga, was not the answer. When a military junta sought to do just that, Morris wrote that “a set of scoundrels [were] very busy in an attempt to ruin” Washington’s good name. Morris, who knew more about the state of the army than most of his colleagues in Congress, defended the general. He even cast the tie-breaking vote to save Washington from a declaration of no confidence. New York did not re-elect Morris to Congress in 1779.

Gouverneur Morris, state builder

In 1781, Morris accepted an appointed position in Congress as assistant to Robert Morris (no relation), the newly installed superintendent of finance. Known as the financier of the Revolution, the older, richer Robert drew heavily from his personal fortune to restore America’s trade credibility and found the Bank of North America. Morris, meanwhile, took the lead in crafting policies regarding long-term economic growth. He drew up a plan for a national currency that used the words “dollars” and “cents.” No matter how much the pair tinkered, however, they realized that America’s decentralized financial system wasn’t sustainable. Significant reforms were needed.

The Pennsylvania legislature agreed, sending Morris, a native New Yorker who was then living in Philadelphia, to represent the state at the 1787 Constitutional Convention. In addition to advocating for a strong executive and helping to design the Electoral College when his calls for direct elections sparked hostility, Morris was one of the group’s most outspoken critics of human bondage. Born into a slaveholding family, he believed slavery was “a nefarious institution … the curse of heaven on the states where it prevailed.” On at least one occasion, however, Morris purchased two enslaved people, whom he manumitted immediately, then bound to indentures for a set period of time.

Despite Morris’ objections, the convention ultimately enshrined the institution of slavery in the Constitution, albeit with the caveat that the trans-Atlantic slave trade could be outlawed at the federal level starting in 1808. Given that he was forced to compromise on executive power, direct elections, slavery and countless other aspects of the new government, Morris accepted the Constitution as the best possible document for the moment, but he thought it was by no means perfect.

Gouverneur Morris, European adventurer

Morris didn’t have time to worry about the Constitution. His friend Robert Morris’ finances were in shambles, and he had to travel to France to sort the situation out. Morris successfully calmed Robert’s creditors, but the financier’s land speculation was nowhere near profitable enough to remain solvent. Thus, Robert, once one of the wealthiest men in America, eventually found himself in a Philadelphia debtors’ prison.

Morris arrived in France in 1789 and remained there for the next nine years. During this time, he saw firsthand the horrors of the French Revolution, lost friends and acquaintances to the guillotine, and briefly served as the U.S. minister to France. Equipped with letters of introduction from Benjamin Franklin and Washington, he easily integrated into Paris’ polite society. He even carried out a multiyear affair with author Adélaïde Filleul, the wife of a high-ranking official in the French Army.

It helped that Morris spoke French. Though Jefferson was the American minister to France at the time, Morris’ reputation as a writer of the Constitution preceded him. France was on the verge of its own revolution and was in desperate need of some advice. When Louis XVI summoned the Estates-General in May 1789, Morris was happy to provide the assembly with guidance. But, as historian Philipp Ziesche, author of Cosmopolitan Patriots: Americans in Paris in the Age of Revolution, tells Smithsonian, Morris’ advice concerning “the need for a strong central government and a bicameral legislature that would balance the interests of different social classes was completely ignored.”

The political situation continued to deteriorate, and Morris, who was appointed minister plenipotentiary to France in 1792, had a front-row seat to the chaos. Later that year, the National Convention abolished the French monarchy. Revolutionaries executed Louis and his wife, Marie Antionette, in 1793. French nobles of all stripes, including many of Morris’ friends, lived in constant fear. Morris’ lover Filleul escaped with her son; her elderly husband didn’t make it out.

Morris witnessed it all. During the massacres of 1792, the American, in the incredibly rich diary he kept during his time in Europe, recounted how a female friend of Marie Antionette was “beheaded and disemboweled, the head and entrails paraded on pikes through the street, and the body dragged after them.” Numerous other examples of mob violence appear in the diary. Even Morris himself was not always safe. When a hostile crowd surrounded him in Paris and threatened to hang him from a lamppost, he reportedly saved himself by removing his wooden leg, waving it aloft and claiming to be an American patriot wounded in the cause of liberty.

“Still,” Ziesche says, “Morris decided to remain on his post after the fall of the monarchy … not only to help his aristocratic friends but also because his departure would have called into question the republic principle of popular sovereignty.” He helped prominent figures escape France, gave nobles refuge in his home and interceded with French officials on behalf of imprisoned colleagues. At the request of the French government, which viewed Morris as too hostile to the revolutionary cause, Washington recalled the diplomat in 1794.

Gouverneur Morris, family man

Back in the U.S., the political climate was devolving into rigid factionalism between the Federalists and Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans, ultimately culminating in the collapse of Federalist electability on the national stage in the election of 1800. The Virginia dynasty started by Jefferson continued under Madison and James Monroe, who collectively held the presidency for 24 years, from 1801 to 1825. In allegiance and sensibility, Morris was a Federalist, a man of means who came to believe that the Constitution—as he’d written it—allowed the chief executive too much latitude to wage controversial wars and privilege some regions of the country over others.

Elected to the U.S. Senate in 1800, Morris lost his bid for re-election in 1802. The age of Federalist power was over, and Morris found himself in a shriveling political minority. When he spoke on politics during the era of the Democratic-Republican juggernaut, it was as a critic.

He had reached his 50s, and it was time for this public man to focus on private matters and local affairs. He’d purchased a portion of his family estate from his loyalist brother in 1787 and was the Morris of his own share of Morrisania. The only major milestones left in his life were perhaps the most daunting yet: marriage and fatherhood. He already had someone in mind—someone whose unfortunate situation might allow her to overlook his advancing age and missing leg.

That woman was Ann Cary Randolph (more often called Nancy), whose young adulthood had been marred by allegations of adultery and child murder. After her fiancé died in 1792, Nancy grew unusually close to his brother, who was married to her sister. Later, two enslaved people found the corpse of a baby in a pile of shingles, sparking rumors that Nancy’s brother-in-law had impregnated her and conspired with her to murder their child. Though the couple was brought to trial, neither was convicted.

Nonetheless, Morris requested assurances from Nancy’s former attorney, John Marshall, who was by then serving as chief justice of the Supreme Court, that his prospective wife’s “reputation” in Virginia was compatible with a man of his stature. Marshall replied that the circumstances surrounding the scandal were “ambiguous.” This assessment was good enough for Morris, who married Nancy in December 1809. Their only son, Gouverneur Jr., followed four years later.

In the meantime, Morris dedicated his energy to improving New York State and New York City. He chaired the Erie Canal Commission between 1810 and 1813 and became one of the leading voices for New York City’s potential as a financial powerhouse. He also helped draw up the Commissioners’ Plan of 1811, an ambitious piece of urban planning that laid out Manhattan’s street grid.

But Morris couldn’t be confined to his newfound life of domesticity and local politics. He was a man of action. The outbreak of the War of 1812 and the direction of the Madison administration were simply too much for him to bear in silence. By 1814, Morris was poised to throw in the towel on the American constitutional experiment. As biographer Richard Brookhiser argues, “The man who wrote the Constitution judged it to be a failure and was willing to scrap it.”

Morris publicly supported the Hartford Convention, a gathering of Northern Federalists who met in Connecticut to condemn the War of 1812 and workshop solutions for their political isolation. While he never publicly urged New York and the New England states to secede, he was prepared to embrace the results of the Hartford Convention, whatever they might be. Ultimately, the signing of a treaty ending the war rendered the delegates’ concerns irrelevant.

By 1816, the once-vibrant Morris was a gouty old man whose rambunctious romantic past all but guaranteed that he suffered from venereal disease. These longstanding infections, according to the Journal of Urology, likely caused urethral strictures, or a narrowing of the urethra. Morris opted for self-treatment, including a homemade catheter. As a close friend lamented in a November 5 letter, “Morris was not expected to live,” as he’d “unskillfully forced a piece of whale bone thro’ the canal [and] so lacerated the parts as to create a very high degree of inflammation, which has been followed by a mortification that I am told will prove fatal.” Morris died on November 6, 1816, at the age of 64.