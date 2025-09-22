Nathan Hale, the Doomed Patriot Spy, Probably Never Said ‘I Only Regret That I Have but One Life to Lose for My Country’ Before His Execution The young Connecticut schoolmaster’s intelligence-gathering mission was ill-fated from the start. But after he was hanged by the British in September 1776, his story became the stuff of legend Meilan Solly - Senior Associate Digital Editor, History Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Nathan Hale was destined to fail.

Sent by General George Washington to gather intelligence on British forces in New York, the 21-year-old patriot lacked the training and cunning necessary to be a successful spy. As a former classmate recalled, “His nature was too frank and open for deceit and disguise, and he was incapable of acting a part equally foreign to his feelings and habits.”

Hale’s assignment was rendered pointless almost as soon as he set out from Connecticut toward Long Island Sound on September 15, 1776. That same day, the British landed at Kip’s Bay and began their assault on New York City. Washington didn’t need updates on British troop movements when the enemy was right in front of him.

Unaware of these developments, Hale moved forward with his mission. When he encountered a man who claimed to be a fellow American soldier stranded in British territory, he simply thought “that he had found a good friend, and one that could be trusted with the secrecy of the business he was engaged in,” according to a contemporary chronicler. Unfortunately for Hale, this false friend was actually a loyalist officer who’d set out to ensnare the suspected rebel in a trap. Hale was hanged as a spy on September 22; his last words were supposedly “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

This declaration cemented Hale’s status as a hero of the American Revolution, a man who sacrificed everything for the cause of freedom. Yet the schoolteacher’s brief life is mired in misconception. His oft-quoted scaffold speech is hearsay, reported decades after the fact by the daughter of a former classmate, who’d apparently heard it from a British officer present at the execution. (A separate account written on the day of the hanging praised Hale’s “great composure and resolution” but failed to mention the famous line.) And while Hale is recognized as a martyr today, his death went largely unrecognized during the remainder of the Revolution. It was only in the 19th century that he emerged as a cult figure, with ample embellishments to both his life and legacy.

Given Hale’s reputation today, people tend to think he “was a great spy, one of the great masters of espionage,” says Alexander Rose, author of Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring. “And, in fact, he wasn’t. He was a very nice young man. He was very brave. He was very principled. There’s no doubt about that. But as for his actual intelligence talents? They were negligible, and that’s how he ended up getting caught so easily.”

Nathan Hale’s education and early patriotic fervor

Hale never actually lived at the Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry, Connecticut. Born in 1755, he grew up in a house that was eventually torn down to make way for the extant estate, whose construction was completed in 1776. The sixth child of a minister-cattle farmer and a Puritan homemaker, Hale decided not to follow in his father’s footsteps, pursuing a teaching career instead of dedicating himself to religious life.

When Hale was 14, in 1769, he and his older brother Enoch enrolled at Yale College, where he studied a broad range of subjects, including Latin, Greek, geometry, astronomy and rhetoric. He joined Linonia, a debating club that discussed such issues as slavery and women’s rights, and befriended classmates like Benjamin Tallmadge, who would later lead Washington’s Culper Spy Ring.

Following his graduation in 1773, Hale accepted a job as a schoolmaster in East Haddam, Connecticut, but he quickly grew tired of what he described as “remote life in the wilderness.” After just a few months, Hale moved on to a position in the nearby port of New London, where he wrote that he was “very happily situated.” But the outbreak of the American Revolution in April 1775 brought his teaching career to an abrupt end. “Fired up with patriotic fervor,” says Rose, the young schoolteacher reportedly voiced his support for the rebel cause at a town meeting, declaring, “Let us march immediately and never lay down our arms until we obtain our independence.”

On July 6, 1775, Hale received a commission as first lieutenant in the Continental Army’s Seventh Connecticut Regiment—a title he secured by virtue of his impressive education. William Hull, a former Yale classmate who would later play a key role in shaping Hale’s legacy, served alongside him in the regiment and soon became a trusted confidant.

That September, Hale and his men marched north to Massachusetts, where they supported Washington’s siege of Boston. As the patriots fought to keep the British forces garrisoned in Boston from advancing by land, Hale found himself relegated to the sidelines, filling his time by staging wrestling matches and recording the weather in his army diary. A move to New York in the spring of 1776 similarly failed to yield frontline action.

“He was always close to battles, but he was never in them, though that’s, of course, [through] no fault of his own,” Rose says. Writing in 2001, scholar Mary J. Ortner explained, “After almost a year in the army, he had kept records, drawn supplies, written receipts and supervised guard duty. These were not the daring exploits young men dreamed of when they went to war.”

Nathan Hale’s spy mission

While Washington had successfully forced the British to evacuate Boston, he fared far worse when protecting New York City, a site of strategic importance to both sides. General William Howe, commander in chief of the British forces, led a two-pronged attack against the patriots, inflicting heavy losses on August 27, 1776. Instead of consigning himself to surrender, Washington evacuated 9,000 troops from Brooklyn to Manhattan in a single night, losing none in the process.

Around that same time, the American general asked Thomas Knowlton, leader of an intelligence unit known as Knowlton’s Rangers, to recruit one of his men for a top-secret mission: going undercover in British-controlled territory and discovering Howe’s plans for an attack on Manhattan. Hale, who had recently joined the Rangers’ ranks, was the only person to volunteer. As Hull later wrote in his memoirs, “He thought he owed to his country the accomplishment of an object so important, and so much desired by the commander of her armies, and he knew of no other mode of obtaining the information than by assuming a disguise and passing into the enemy’s camp.”

In the early stages of the Revolution, spies were widely considered “the scourge of the battlefield” and “treasonous scum,” wrote M. William Phelps in Nathan Hale: The Life and Death of America’s First Spy. Compared with ambassadors who bribed royal courtiers for information and soldiers who scoped out the front lines ahead of battle, spies like Hale were seen as “laggards, ruffians and thugs”—people who trailed targets home, then broke into their houses and read their personal correspondence, among other uncouth tactics, Rose says.

The social stigma aside, getting caught spying behind enemy lines was a guaranteed death sentence. When Knowlton approached a French sergeant with Washington’s request, the man reportedly replied, “I am ready to fight the British at any place and time, but I do not feel willing to go among them to be hung up like a dog.”

Hale, however, was ready to accept this risk, viewing it as his duty to his country. According to Hull’s memoirs, Hale explained that after spending a year in the army, he had “not rendered any material service” despite receiving compensation. “I wish to be useful, and every kind of service necessary to the public good becomes honorable by being necessary,” he supposedly said.

Washington ordered Hale to travel to Connecticut and cross over to Long Island before making his way to Brooklyn to observe the British camps there. Arriving in Norwalk, Connecticut, on September 15, Hale “changed his uniform for a plain suit of citizen’s brown clothes, with a round, broad-brimmed hat, assuming the character of a Dutch schoolmaster,” recalled the sergeant who accompanied the burgeoning spy on the first leg of his journey. He retained his Yale diploma as proof of his credentials but left his “other clothes, commission, public and private papers” behind, as well as “his silver shoe buckles, saying they would not comport with his character of schoolmaster.” Hale obtained passage on a Continental schooner, the Schuyler, which deposited him on Long Island on September 16.

As historian John L. Smith Jr. wrote for the Journal of the American Revolution in 2015, Hale broke “at least nine” rules associated with successful spycraft, such as avoiding attention by blending in, traveling with forged papers under an alias (his diploma bore his real name), treating the area of surveillance as enemy territory and knowing when to abort the mission. “Had he known the spying rules, ironically, he may have lived through his adventure, but Nathan Hale’s name would have been lost to history,” Smith argued.

“He was in this rather spurious disguise as a schoolmaster,” yet he had distinctive facial scars that could only have been acquired in a recent gunpowder explosion, says Rose. “He was way too trusting. He’s in the thick of a heavily loyalist area, where people will quite easily recognize him.” Hale even had a cousin, Samuel Hale, who was a loyalist soldier known to be operating in the area.

Hale’s poor preparation wasn’t entirely his fault. His superiors had sent him out on a dangerous mission without training him in codes and ciphers (he wrote his notes in Latin, a language known to many well-educated British officers); no physical support or backup plan; and no cover story explaining his absence from the Continental Army, which could very well have had a British spy embedded in its ranks.

“The general reason for the failure of his mission is obvious,” wrote intelligence officer-turned-historian G.J.A. O’Toole in his 1991 history of espionage in America. “It was a thoroughly amateurish undertaking in a business that permits few mistakes.”

Nathan Hale’s capture, execution and last words

For centuries, historians and the press alike posited that Hale’s loyalist cousin had recognized him and exposed his true identity, leading to his capture by the British on September 21, 1776. But a manuscript donated to the Library of Congress in 2000 upended this theory. Written by Consider Tiffany, a loyalist shopkeeper who lived in Connecticut during the Revolution, the document records the history of the conflict from a Tory perspective. It contains a shocking story of Hale’s downfall, attributing the spy’s arrest and execution to Robert Rogers, an American military officer with an unsavory reputation, who offered his services to the British after being rejected by Washington. James Hutson, then-chief of the library’s manuscript division, found Tiffany’s version of events convincing, noting in 2003 that it was “consistent with all that we know about Hale’s mission from ‘hard’ contemporary evidence and from well-attested tradition.”

According to Tiffany, Rogers observed Hale for several days, suspecting “that he was an enemy in disguise.” To test this theory, Rogers disguised himself and paid a visit to Hale, “intimating the trouble of his mind, in his being detained on an island, where the inhabitants sided with the Britains against the American Colonies, intimating withal, that he himself was upon the business of spying out the inclination of the people and motion of the British troops.” Convinced that Rogers was a patriot on an intelligence-gathering mission much like his own, Hale readily shared the details of his assignment. The next day, Hale repeated his confession in front of a group of Rogers’ friends, mistakenly believing they were also supporters of the rebel cause. Tiffany wrote:

In the height of their conversation, a company of soldiers surrounded the house, and by orders from the commander, seized Captain Hale in an instant. But denying his name, and the business he came upon, he was ordered to New York. But before he was carried far, several persons knew him and called him by name; upon this he was hanged as a spy.

Tiffany’s account doesn’t specify how Hale came to Rogers’ attention. As Smith pointed out in 2015, however, the spy’s capture took place on the same day as a devastating fire that destroyed between an eighth and a fifth of New York City. (Recent research suggests the rebels, perhaps under orders from Washington himself, started the blaze to prevent valuable resources from falling into British hands.) On edge after the disaster, locals were likely on the lookout for strangers, and it’s possible that one of these loyalists either recognized Hale or simply found him suspicious and alerted the authorities.

Hale’s death sentence was a foregone conclusion. As Rose wrote in Washington’s Spies, “The evidence was incontrovertible and entirely uncontroversial.” In addition to the witnesses presented by Rogers, “Hale had admitted that he was an officer in the Continental Army; Hale was captured in civilian clothes behind enemy lines; Hale was carrying a sheaf of incriminating documents.”

On the morning of September 22, 1776, Hale was marched to an artillery park in New York City. (Its exact location remains the subject of debate.) According to Hull’s memoirs, which were published posthumously by his daughter in 1848, Hale requested a Bible and a clergyman to attend him in his final hours but was denied on both fronts. After writing letters to his loved ones, the doomed spy, who “was calm and bore himself with gentle dignity, in the consciousness of rectitude and high intentions,” arrived at the gallows, where he delivered “his characteristic dying words,” as a British officer who’d witnessed the execution reportedly told Hull.

The bold turn of phrase that Hull attributed to Hale—“I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country”—was almost certainly not what he actually said. The line appears to be a paraphrase of Cato, a 1713 play by Joseph Addison that was popular among American revolutionaries for its theme of liberty vanquishing tyranny. In the text, the title character, Roman statesman Cato the Younger, says, “How beautiful is death, when earned by virtue! Who would not be that youth? What pity is it, that we can die but once to serve our country!”

Did you know? Patrick Henry’s “give me liberty or give me death” speech The famed Virginia orator also drew inspiration from Joseph Addison’s Cato, which The famed Virginia orator also drew inspiration from Joseph Addison’s Cato, which contains the line “It is not now a time to talk of aught / But chains or conquest, liberty or death.”

The truth of Hale’s last words was likely more mundane. In his diary entry for September 22, British officer Frederick MacKenzie, presumably drawing on accounts shared by eyewitnesses to the execution, wrote that Hale said “he thought it the duty of every good officer to obey any orders given him by his commander in chief, and desired the spectators to be at all times prepared to meet death in whatever shape it might appear.” The official record jotted down in the British orderly book was sparse on details, stating, “A spy from the enemy (by his own full confession) apprehended last night, was this day executed at 11 o’clock in front of the Artillery Park.”

Hale’s body was left hanging on the gallows for several days, then cut down and buried in an unmarked grave.

The creation of a martyr

Hale’s family and friends, including Hull and the soon-to-be spymaster Tallmadge, mourned his death. But the young man’s sacrifice went largely unacknowledged by both his superiors in the Continental Army, who didn’t want to dampen their soldiers’ morale, and the British. “There are much larger battles happening, and there are hundreds of men dying, and there are prisoners to deal with,” Rose says. Hale was “just a footnote to history who [later] became part of the text.”

The only public mentions of Hale’s execution during the remainder of the Revolution appeared in a pair of Massachusetts newspapers in February 1777 and May 1781, respectively. The first report, published by the Essex Journal, blamed Hale’s cousin Samuel for his capture and claimed that he’d “told [the British] they were shedding the blood of the innocent, and that if he had 10,000 lives, he would lay them all down, if called to it, in defense of his injured, bleeding country.” (Rose, for his part, wrote in Washington’s Spies that this source sounds “suspiciously like invented propaganda” placed by one of Hale’s friends, probably Hull.)

The second account, published by the Boston Independent Chronicle and also likely influenced by Hull, quoted Hale’s final words as “I am so satisfied with the cause in which I have engaged that my only regret is that I have not more lives than one to offer in its service.” The similarities between these lines are evident, perhaps indicating that Hull continually fine-tuned the language before arriving at the final form popularized today.

Statues of Nathan Hale Watch on

Hale’s story received a small amount of attention at the end of the 18th century, but it was only in the 1820s, when Revolutionary War veterans started dying out, that the spy began to be heralded as a martyr. “People saw a need to develop in the younger generation a pride in their revolutionary heritage,” said Ray Raphael, author of Founding Myths: Stories That Hide Our Patriotic Past, in a 2012 interview with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. “They knew this experiment in republican government needed people who believe in it and are willing to defend it.”

As America’s national identity coalesced in the early 19th century, memorialization often gave way to myth-making, with romanticized versions of events like the midnight ride of Paul Revere, the Boston Tea Party and Hale’s execution overtaking the harsh reality of the Revolution. In truth, says Rose, the war was “full of rancor and dissension, and people were happily killing each other and looting and despoiling each other. It’s never quite as halcyon as we tend to believe.”

Today, statues of Hale stand outside of the CIA’s Virginia headquarters, his alma mater Yale and New York’s City Hall. Because no contemporary likenesses of Hale survive (a fellow soldier described him as a tall man with “very fair skin—blue eyes—flaxen or very light hair which was always kept short”), “all of the portraits … are the artists’ interpretation of what he must have looked like, their idea of the ideal American hero,” Mary Beth Baker, then-administrator of the Nathan Hale Homestead, told the New York Times in 1993.

Ultimately, Hale’s legacy is grounded more in what he did wrong than what he did right. The failure of his spy mission showed Washington that “the current intelligence apparatus was completely unsatisfactory,” Rose says. Instead of sending solitary soldiers behind enemy lines, clad in civilian clothing with little guidance beyond a broad objective, the general realized that the patriots needed “a network of agents, civilian agents or posing as civilians, stationed permanently behind enemy lines and—this is possibly the most important thing—with a secure means of transmitting intelligence with celerity and accuracy.” Rose adds, “Just relying on a guy wandering around and then trying to hitch a boat ride across Long Island Sound with some dated observations from weeks and weeks before is completely useless.”

In 1778, Washington tapped Hale’s friend Tallmadge to lead the Continental Army’s military intelligence efforts. Under his direction, a dedicated network known as the Culper Spy Ring operated out of New York for the next five years, gathering information that helped Washington thwart a planned attack on Rhode Island and led to the apprehension and execution of British spy John André.

