Millions of Maya Still Call Mesoamerica Home. This Groundbreaking Initiative Ushers the Rich Tapestry of Mayan Languages Into the Digital Age The Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project promotes tools designed by and for Indigenous communities, like online glossaries and special phone keyboards Aurora Martínez - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Earlier this year, audiences at UNESCO’s Language Technologies for All conference witnessed a landmark event. For the first time in the international organization’s 79-year history, a native speaker of the Mayan language Kaqchikel delivered a keynote conference speech entirely in his ancestral tongue.

When Maya educator Kawoq Baldomero Cuma Chávez stood on the podium at UNESCO’s Paris headquarters and started speaking in Kaqchikel, the audience—used to English and French as the conference’s lingua francas—paused in surprise. Cuma Chávez seized the opportunity, claiming a space to empower his language and those of other minority groups that have long been excluded from the global stage.

After the presentation, delegates from around the world approached Cuma Chávez to share how much he’d inspired them. “They told me, ‘This is a good beginning for us to do the same with our languages,’” he recalls.

For many, the name “Maya” prompts images of ancient pyramids and lost cities, remnants of a civilization that thrived in Mesoamerica until the Spanish conquest in the 16th century. But the Maya are not people of the past. Today, more than seven million Maya live in countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador, maintaining distinct cultural practices, traditions and languages that they trace back to their ancestors.

Central to Maya identity are the Mayan languages, a family of around 30 distinct but related languages still spoken today, including K’iche’, Yucatec Maya, Q’eqchi’, Mam and Kaqchikel. These languages have evolved over the centuries and remain a significant part of everyday life for modern Maya. In Guatemala, a country of roughly 18 million people, more than 40 percent of residents identify as Indigenous, and more than six million speak at least one of 22 Mayan languages.

Cuma Chávez has dedicated more than two decades of his life to teaching Kaqchikel and preserving the Maya worldview through storytelling and poetry. To him, the keynote speech at the UNESCO conference wasn’t just symbolic. It was proof that Mayan languages, often confined to homes and villages in what was once called Mesoamerica, have every right to be heard in international arenas.

“I am proud to be Indigenous,” Cuma Chávez says. “I have my language. I have my culture.”

This philosophy of Indigenous pride drives the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project (MLPP), an open-source initiative launched in 2023 to preserve about 20 Mayan languages. The team behind the project builds free, easy-to-use tools—from digital glossaries to Android keyboards—that allow Mayan speakers to more easily communicate in their languages both online and offline. Through this work, MLPP is developing a step-by-step model that other marginalized language communities can follow to preserve their own linguistic heritage.

Unlike language preservation efforts led by academic institutions and governments, which often focus on compiling scholarly archives that are difficult for the broader public to access, MLPP is a grassroots initiative designed by and for Mayan speakers. The tools the group creates are practical and owned by the community.

According to UNESCO, 40 percent of people around the world don’t have access to education in a language they understand. This harsh reality traps entire communities in cycles of poverty, says Ludmila Golovine, CEO and president of the global translation and interpretation service MasterWord. “A person cannot learn a new language and a new subject at the same time,” she explains.

Golovine is the great-great-niece of Yuri Knorozov, the Soviet linguist credited with decoding Maya glyphs in the mid-20th century. Her commitment to making languages accessible stems in part from her upbringing in the Soviet Union, where censorship was the norm. “Through language, you can actually gain access to knowledge,” Golovine says. “I see language as a step [toward] independence and freedom. Language access … should happen on the terms of the communities.”

Need to know: The key to Maya script Before Yuri Knorozov, scholars generally believed the Maya writing system was logographic, with each symbol representing a different word or idea. Knorozov challenged this thinking, arguing that many Maya glyphs represented phonetic sounds.

In truth, Maya script is logosyllabic, meaning some symbols represent ideas, while others represent the sounds of syllables.

With support from MasterWord, MLPP has built a small team of full-time staff; contractors; and 100-plus volunteers living in Guatemala and beyond, including in the United States and Japan. The project blends longstanding cultural expertise with cutting-edge technology. At its core, it aims to empower communities and assert that Mayan languages belong in classrooms, courtrooms and cyberspace.

“For the future, I wish [that] Mayan languages would have the same value as all others … that they would be as accepted as French, German or Italian,” says Cuma Chávez, who serves as an adviser to MLPP.

Maya identity goes far beyond geographic location and blood ties to an ancient civilization. To call oneself Maya is to be rooted in community, sharing experiences, knowledge, gastronomy and other cultural elements, says Cuma Chávez.

Walter E. Little, an anthropologist at the University at Albany who has worked with Maya communities for decades and contributes informally to MLPP, says the essence of Maya identity is found not in ancient monuments or genetic lineages, but rather in everyday practice.

“A really important part of being Maya is practicing a particular type of culture,” he explains. Language, stories, dress and social ties define who you are. “The shared knowledge of all those things together—that’s what makes somebody Mesoamerican,” says Little, who is also the author of Mayas in the Marketplace: Tourism, Globalization and Cultural Identity.

Outsiders who immerse themselves in these traditions, perhaps by learning a Mayan language or eating Maya food, might be jokingly called “Maya” by their friends, Little says—not because of their ancestry, but because culture is what matters most.

This understanding of Maya identity stands in stark contrast to norms in the U.S., where many Native American tribes use “blood quantum,” a controversial measure of how much “Indian blood” one has, to determine enrollment eligibility. The system is a holdover from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when the federal government embraced blood quantum as a way of limiting tribal citizenship.

Despite the staggering linguistic diversity among modern-day Maya, several threads tie these distinct communities together: the milpa diet of maize, beans and squash; intricate weaving techniques; and communal storytelling traditions. These cultural anchors have survived centuries of upheaval.

Beginning in the early 16th century, Spanish colonizers invaded Maya lands across Mesoamerica. The Spanish sought to conquer and impose Christianity upon the Maya, whose communities endured centuries of forced labor, displacement, and attempts to erase their languages and spiritual practices.

The effects of this suppression remain visible today. “In Guatemala, discrimination for speaking [Mayan languages] is deeply ingrained,” Cuma Chávez says. The Spanish word “indio,” a derogatory term historically used to label Indigenous people as uncivilized, is still wielded as an insult, reflecting the lingering legacy of a colonial mindset that devalues Indigenous identity.

While Western narratives often portray the Spanish conquest as an all-consuming tide of destruction, the Maya tell a different story: one of subtle, persistent resistance. “To speak of conquest is an overstatement,” Little says. “People maintained language, food cultures, weaving ... and learned tons of new things to their advantage.”

Maya culture is inherently additive. New influences—whether from Spanish colonizers or Western technology—are not seen as replacements, but as layers added to existing traditions. Christianity and Maya spirituality, for example, coexist today: “The idea that ‘if you add something, you have to give up something’ is not really part of [Maya culture],” Little says.

During the colonial period, some Maya scribes and leaders learned European writing systems, like the Latin alphabet introduced by Spanish missionaries, not as a means of assimilation, but rather to pass down stories and cultural knowledge in their native languages. Their efforts preserved enduring works of Maya literature, like the Popol Vuh and the Annals of the Cakchiquels.

In other cases, Indigenous people forcibly relocated by the Spanish to centralized settlements known as reducciones, where they could be more easily controlled and converted, adopted the Mayan languages used by locals rather than switching to Spanish, Little says.

These quiet acts of resistance ensured cultural survival in the face of erasure. But colonization still left scars. For generations, speaking a Mayan language has been seen as a barrier to opportunity, leading many Maya to internalize feelings of inferiority. Dulce María Horn, MLPP’s project coordinator, says the initiative seeks to reverse this mindset. “How do you start to decolonize yourself?” she asks. “It starts with saying, ‘I’m going to speak my language. I’m going to represent myself.’”

MLPP began as a practical response to the language barriers Maya migrants face in legal and medical settings. In 2021, the U.S. was home to an estimated 1.8 million Guatemalan immigrants, many of them Maya. These individuals left their home country to escape discrimination and violence; they also sought economic opportunity.

For individuals who don’t speak Spanish, only Mayan languages, finding interpreters to help navigate American immigration courts and hospital systems is a significant challenge.

“How do you expect them to understand legal terminology in English?” Cuma Chávez asks. The absence of accurate interpretation can result in life-altering injustices, like being denied medical care due to misunderstandings about symptoms or getting in trouble for struggling to grasp complex legal matters.

MLPP offers free, community-driven language tools to bridge these gaps, including training workshops where Indigenous volunteers learn to create and update digital resources themselves.

In order to serve the people who need translation services and technology the most, “the community needs to always be in the driver’s seat,” says MLPP’s director, cultural anthropologist Winston Scott.

Community meetings held in person in Guatemala or virtually with team members and volunteers around the world inform every decision made by MLPP, from which languages to prioritize to how glossaries should be recorded. “The project has grown into more of a ‘language access, language rights’ project,” Scott explains, “to ensure that all speakers … are able to access their language in meaningful ways.”

One of MLPP’s earliest successes was the creation of six Mayan-language keyboards for Android devices. By adapting existing Spanish keyboard layouts to include essential Mayan characters, the team made it possible for users to communicate fluidly on apps like WhatsApp and Facebook without sacrificing their linguistic identity.

The project’s online talking glossaries, a collection of written, visual and audio content in various Mayan languages, is regularly updated by volunteers who lend their voices and knowledge. These glossaries are at the heart of the team’s efforts. But MLPP isn’t stopping there. A partnership with a major tech company is in the works to develop text-to-speech services for K’iche’ and Q’eqchi’, allowing people who speak the languages but can’t read them to listen to written messages.

In the long term, MLPP is supporting the development of the first neural machine translation model for Mayan languages. This artificial intelligence system will automatically translate text, operating similarly to Google Translate. But the model will be trained specifically on Mayan languages, avoiding issues raised by using Western source texts like the Bible, which can be filled with metaphors that don’t match everyday Mayan speech or the Maya’s values and worldview, says Scott.

For MLPP, the preservation of Mayan languages isn’t just about archiving words. It’s about ensuring that young Indigenous people see their language as a living, evolving part of their future. This philosophy is embedded in the project’s partnership with the Bilingual Technology Center, a school located in Tucurú, a small town in Guatemala’s central highlands, where students learn Q’eqchi’, Spanish and English simultaneously. Pupils use MLPP keyboards to write poems, short stories and fables in their native Mayan tongue.

Some of the students told Horn that this was their “first opportunity to use my language outside of my home.” According to Horn, the children added, “This is the first opportunity that I’ve ever had where somebody’s told me my language matters.”

By showing students that their mother tongues can be used in digital storytelling, education and professional spaces, MLPP is dismantling the notion that Mayan languages are only for informal or domestic use. The project wants to demonstrate that speaking a Mayan language can open doors rather than close them, Horn says.

Beyond the classroom, MLPP is collaborating with UNESCO to exchange resources and publish a practical guide to digitization, as well as with Cholsamaj, a Guatemala-based publishing house, to produce books in multiple Mayan languages. The goal is to provide engaging, age-appropriate reading materials that go beyond traditional dictionaries and grammar books. “If I’m a kid,” says Little, “I want to read comic books, graphic novels and cool stuff. I don’t want to read grammar.”

MLPP seeks to rewrite the narrative that Mayan languages are outdated or inferior. “We believe that you can preserve the [Mayan] languages and learn Spanish as well … but we don’t think that you have to abandon the mother tongue to make that happen,” Scott says.

Next, the team hopes to partner with Guatemala’s Department of Culture and Department of Education to publicize the tools developed by MLPP, Golovine says. MLPP envisions a future where Mayan languages have equal footing with other languages.

“We want to see a Guatemala where everybody, no matter what their preferred language is, [can] feel proud of who they are,” Scott says. “We want to see … everybody have the opportunity to have an education in their language and to be able to choose their own path forward.”