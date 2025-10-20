In Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein,’ the Titular Scientist Laments His Nightmarish Creation. But the Real World Can’t Get Enough of His Monster In the two centuries since the Gothic novel’s publication, the English writer’s tale of a science experiment gone wrong has captivated audiences around the world and taken on a life of its own Kayla Randall - Digital Editor, Museums Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

More than 200 years later, Frankenstein has become one of the most popular tales in the history of fiction and has inspired numerous stage and film adaptations.

This fall, a new adaptation from acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro is coming to Netflix.

In 1818, the creature was born. That year, Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus was published anonymously. Its pages tell the haunting tale of scientist Victor Frankenstein, who on a “dreary night of November” successfully galvanized dead and disparate body parts to bring a being to life.

Determined to make his creature, Frankenstein toiled night after night. He “dabbled among the unhallowed damps” of graves, robbing them to procure body parts, and “tortured the living animal to animate the lifeless clay.” He “collected bones from charnel houses and disturbed, with profane fingers, the tremendous secrets of the human frame.”

And, at 1 in the morning on that November night when the rain wouldn’t stop, Frankenstein sparked life and “saw the dull yellow eye of the creature open.”

Instead of revering his nameless progeny, the scientist was repulsed by him. The creature was eight feet tall, with black hair, pearly teeth, and skin that “scarcely covered the work of muscles and arteries beneath.”

In his deep desire to create life from death, Frankenstein believed that once he’d completed his endeavor, “a new species would bless me as its creator and source.”

Yet when he saw what kind of life he’d truly created, that blessing became a burden to him, one he was unwilling to carry. Frankenstein rejected the creature, shunning and abandoning him. The scientist bemoaned his creation as a “miserable monster.”

In response to Frankenstein’s cruelty, the vengeful, isolated creature begins to ruin his creator’s life, killing some of the scientist’s family members and friends. At one point, the monster convinces Frankenstein to make a female companion for him so that he’ll be less lonesome. (This is where the concept of the “Bride,” a common figure in Frankenstein-related media, comes from.) But, disgusted again by his work, Frankenstein doesn’t bring the second monster to life. Instead, he destroys her, further angering the first creature. Frankenstein vows to fight back against the monster, and the pair stalk and circle each other until the sad, bitter end.

Unlike Frankenstein, the world outside of the novel’s pages would embrace that “miserable monster.” He’d go on to become one of the best-known figures in pop culture.

“People are increasingly going back to the actual book itself,” says Daniel Cook, a literary scholar at Scotland’s University of Dundee and the author of the forthcoming book Frankenstein Retold: Literary Adaptation in Contemporary Fiction. “People recognize this is a great work of literature.” The English science fiction writer Brian Aldiss made the case in the 1970s that Frankenstein was the “first real novel of science fiction.”

Now, more than 200 years after the book was first published and following many decades of scholarship surrounding it, Shelley’s story has proved to be eternal. It has endured on paper, on stages and on screens.

Film adaptations in particular have kept the novel alive and in the public consciousness, especially the landmark 1931 film Frankenstein, starring Boris Karloff as the monster. It’s the Karloff aesthetic—square head, scarred face, zombie-like mannerisms and bolted neck—that immediately comes to mind for many when they think of the creature. Since then, sequels (Bride of Frankenstein in 1935), parodies (Young Frankenstein in 1974) and straightforward horror movies (Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in 1994) have become part of the story’s film history.

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Teaser | Netflix Watch on

This year, director Guillermo del Toro brought forth another adaptation of Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac as the scientist and Jacob Elordi as his monster.

Mary Shelley’s novel has been significant to del Toro since he was a young boy. To depict the making of the monster in his film, he tells the New York Times, “I wanted to detail every anatomical step I could in how he put the creature together. There is a personality to the way he put together this creature.”

Next year, a Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed film focused on the creature’s companion, The Bride!, is expected to hit theaters in March. According to the film’s synopsis, in 1930s Chicago, the monster recruits a Dr. Euphronius to make him a bride by reanimating a young woman who was murdered. “She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement,” the synopsis concludes. Jessie Buckley, who plays the Bride, calls her character’s relationship with the monster “the punkest love that’s ever existed.”

The Bride! | Official Teaser Watch on

Shelley lived to see at least one adaptation of her story, an 1823 play called Presumption; or, the Fate of Frankenstein. While it was different from her book, she later wrote that it solidified her status as someone “famous.”

As the adaptations continue, so does the legacy of Shelley and her book. In the introduction to a 2003 edition of the novel, literary scholar Karen Karbiener wrote, “Shelley could not have chosen a subject with more relevance to 20th- and 21st-century readers than humankind’s own potential inhumanity to itself.”

Shelley was a teenager when she began writing her novel and 20 when it was published. By that time in her young life, she had already endured much heartbreak and grief. She was born in London in 1797 to parents who were both writers: her father the philosopher William Godwin and her mother the influential protofeminist Mary Wollstonecraft. Shelley’s mother died of a placental infection 11 days after giving birth to her.

In 1815, after Shelley ran off to France with Percy Bysshe Shelley, the married poet who would later become her husband, she gave birth to a daughter, who died days later. In early 1816, Shelley had a son, who would die of an infection at the age of 3. In the autumn of 1816, Shelley’s half-sister, Fanny Imlay, died of a laudanum overdose. Later that same year, shortly before the novelist married Percy, his first wife, Harriet Shelley, drowned herself in London’s Serpentine River. Then, in 1817, Shelley gave birth to another daughter, who died the next year. Her son Percy Florence Shelley, born in 1819, would be her only child to live past infancy.

Following Frankenstein’s publication, the tragedy didn’t let up. In 1822, Shelley hemorrhaged after a miscarriage and almost died. Not long after that, her husband died at sea at age 29 after his boat was caught in a storm.

In the novel’s second edition, published in 1823, Shelley was named as the author for the first time. Later, in an 1831 edition, and at the publisher’s request, she wrote an introduction to her story, seemingly the most extensive public comment she’d ever make about the book’s creation.

“I shall thus give a general answer to the question so very frequently asked me—how I, then a young girl, came to think of and to dilate upon so very hideous an idea,” she wrote.

Shelley claimed she was participating in a ghost story competition with her peers when the tale came to her in a vision one night. She “saw the pale student of unhallowed arts kneeling beside the thing he had put together [and] the hideous phantasm of a man stretched out, and then, on the working of some powerful engine, shows signs of life and stir with an uneasy, half-vital motion.”

This would be her competition-winning story, Shelley thought. She continued, “I began that day with the words ‘It was on a dreary night of November,’ making only a transcript of the grim terrors of my waking dream.”

Sharon Ruston, a literary scholar at Lancaster University in England and the author of The Science of Life and Death in Frankenstein, says that readers should understand the context of Shelley’s introduction as an opportunity for self-mythologizing.

The 1831 note was written years after the book was first published, “so you’ve got to be a bit skeptical,” Ruston says. “She kind of comes up with this very packaged vision of how it worked.”

Cook says the introduction was a clever, modern way for Shelley to perhaps make the creation of her story “more interesting” than the typically laborious, meticulous nature of writing fiction. General readers “don’t want to see how the sausages are made. We want the actual moment of genius,” he adds, noting that it’s telling how the introduction aligns so closely with the book’s narrative itself.

“The origin of the story was very much about death and mourning and grief, so she kind of flips that around and makes it a story about creating life, which is very much something she landed on much later in the composition process,” Cook says. “The ghost story competition is just a convenient place to bring it all together.”

In her introduction, Shelley confirmed her sole authorship of the story while praising her husband’s encouragement and collaboration: “I certainly did not owe the suggestion of one incident, nor scarcely of one train of feeling, to my husband, and yet but for his incitement, it would never have taken the form in which it was presented to the world.”

She also noted that her husband wrote the novel’s preface.

Near the end of Shelley’s introduction, she said farewell to her story as it once again went out into the world, writing, “I bid my hideous progeny go forth and prosper.” Modern audiences know how prescient her words would become.

Another modern element of Shelley’s work is the contrast between the 1818 and 1831 versions of the story. In addition to adding an introduction, the author made some changes to the 1831 text.

“There’s quite a debate that’s been ongoing for a long time about what is the text,” Ruston says. “Is it the first one? Is it the last one? Is it the last text because the author got to change things and revise things?”

Ruston prefers the original 1818 version for its immediacy and rawness: “In the 1818 one, it’s all on Victor; he’s responsible for what happens. And in the 1831 [edition], a lot of that is taken off, and it seems more about fate and powers beyond him that he couldn’t really help.”

Cook also prefers the 1818 version. Because the 1831 edition was the more recent version, however, the scholars note that it is likely the most widely read.

Frankenstein is a book about pain, power and profound solitude, among many other themes—a struggle between the creator and his creation. The novel’s epigraph is a quote from John Milton’s Paradise Lost, in which Adam speaks to God: “Did I request thee, Maker, from my clay / To mold me Man? Did I solicit thee / From darkness to promote me?”

Speaking with his maker, Frankenstein’s monster references his similarities to Adam: “Remember that I am thy creature: I ought to be thy Adam, but I am rather the fallen angel, whom thou drivest from joy for no misdeed.”

In response, Frankenstein says, “Begone! I will not hear you. There can be no community between you and me; we are enemies. Begone, or let us try our strength in a fight, in which one must fall.”

The creature asks:

How can I move thee? Will no entreaties cause thee to turn a favorable eye upon thy creature, who implores thy goodness and compassion? Believe me, Frankenstein: I was benevolent; my soul glowed with love and humanity. But am I not alone, miserably alone? You, my creator, abhor me; what hope can I gather from your fellow creatures, who owe me nothing? They spurn and hate me.

Over the years, after many film adaptations, spinoffs and sequels of Frankenstein, some have conflated the monster and his creator, erroneously referring to the monster as “Frankenstein.” This conflation may have a deeper meaning, Karbiener wrote in the 2003 edition’s introduction.

“Significantly, Victor never blesses his progeny with his own last name,” she explained. “Our identity of the creature as the title character does, of course, shift the focus from man to monster, reversing Shelley’s intention. Reading the book, we realize that Frankenstein’s lack of recognizing the creature as his own—in essence, not giving the monster his name—is the monster’s root problem.”

Karbiener went on to question the reader, asking, “Is it our instinctive human sympathy for the anonymous being that has influenced us to name him? Is it our recognition of similarities and ties between ‘father’ and ‘son,’ our defensiveness regarding family values? Or is it simply our interest in convenience, our compelling need to label and sort?”

Karbiener concluded that Frankenstein and his monster are two halves of the same whole.

In many ways, the magic of Frankenstein is its misery. This tale of abandonment, murder, death, destruction, loneliness and deep sorrow embodies the very concepts of “creating a monster” and “playing God.” It has spawned questions like Karbiener’s and so many more from academics and casual readers alike.

The scientist “decries the pain of living his nightmare existence as his loved ones die off one by one,” Karbiener wrote. “But it is the monster who most deeply feels the utter misery of an enforced solitary existence.”

The great irony of the book, Cook says, is that though Frankenstein miraculously creates life, his monster ultimately causes more death. In the end, he adds, “Victor creates life but also creates death.”

Throughout the story, Shelley doesn’t tell the reader what to think or feel, or which characters are deserving of sympathy. She doesn’t provide a moral message, says Ruston, nor a truly reliable narrator. This allows the story to forever be up for interpretation and reinterpretation, a strategy that Ruston describes as “brilliant.”

Readers can care for both Frankenstein and his monster. “Every time I read it, I see something new in it,” Ruston says.

What was once a novel without an author, Cook notes, is now known as Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, similar to the styling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Shelley died in 1851 at age 53. She wrote several novels during her lifetime, but Frankenstein, of course, looms the largest.

It reads like a “biblical story but also a science fiction story,” and a “fairy tale but also a Gothic novel,” Cook says. “The fundamental question is: Who is the real monster? Just that question alone is not as reductive as you might think. It’s quite a good question. Just a great critique of humanity.”