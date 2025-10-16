How World War II Influenced ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ C.S. Lewis’ Beloved Fantasy Novels Published 75 years ago, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” tells the story of four children who are evacuated from London during the Blitz Joel Sams Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

It’s one of the most iconic scenes in children’s literature: A girl named Lucy stumbles through the back of a wardrobe into a snowy forest, lit by a single Victorian lamppost. The landscape is serene and hushed, but danger lurks everywhere. Even the trees are listening, a character warns.

Released in the United Kingdom 75 years ago, on October 16, 1950, C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has sold more than 115 million copies globally and been translated into around 60 languages. For all its timeless appeal, however, the fantasy classic—the first book published in Lewis’ best-selling The Chronicles of Narnia series—is grounded in a real-world history of wartime evacuation and survival.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe Trailer | Movieclips Classic Trailers Watch on

Operation Pied Piper

“Once there were four children whose names were Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy,” the book begins. “This story is about something that happened to them when they were sent away from London during the war because of the air raids.”

This passing mention of the London Blitz, an aerial bombing campaign that battered the English capital between September 1940 and May 1941, is the only direct reference to World War II in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The book tells the story of the four Pevensie children, who enter the magical world of Narnia through a wardrobe and join the great lion Aslan to overthrow an evil witch who has frozen Narnia in perpetual winter. Lewis jotted down his earliest notes for the book at the end of 1939. Though it would be nearly another decade before he continued the story, Lewis’ wartime experiences gave him the opening scene of his best-known work.

Need to know: The London Blitz Named after the German word blitzkrieg, which translates to “lightning war,” Named after the German word blitzkrieg, which translates to “lightning war,” the Blitz killed more than 43,500 civilians over a span of eight months and five days.

Two days before Britain declared war on Nazi Germany on September 3, 1939, the country’s government initiated Operation Pied Piper, a code-named plan that evacuated some 1.5 million people from urban areas, including London, Manchester and Birmingham in England and Glasgow in Scotland, in just three days. About 800,000 of these individuals were children. Over the course of the war, about four million Britons left their homes to escape danger. According to the Imperial War Museum, it was “the biggest mass movement of people in British history.”

Hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children were loaded into trains and transported to rural Britain. Some were separated from their siblings, with “any number of ill-suited and never-vetted (many press-ganged) host homes receiving active children to look after,” wrote literary scholar Nanette Norris in a 2012 essay.

Evacuees’ experiences varied widely. As Grace Huxford, a historian at the University of Bristol in England, explained in a 2019 blog post, some urban children saw rural life as “an unparalleled adventure.” Others would remember “cruel or indifferent hosts.”

Evacuation also strained broader British society, placing heavy demands on education and social services, which “added to the general mood of irritation and frustration,” British social researcher Richard Titmuss wrote in 1950. When the expected German bombing campaign did not immediately materialize, some families concluded evacuation was not worth the cost, and by the end of 1939, he wrote, “over 900,000 mothers and children had returned home.”

In The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the four Pevensie children are among the lucky ones. Their placement is happy—a rambling country house with fields and forests to explore, and indoors, “a wireless [radio] and lots of books.” Their host is an eccentric but indulgent professor, and not even the grimly fastidious housekeeper, Mrs. Macready, can dampen their spirits.

“Thus, when Peter says they have ‘fallen on their feet,’ he indeed means it could have been a lot worse, given the experience of many other children,’” Norris wrote.

Wartime evacuees at the Kilns

During the war, several groups of evacuees came to live at the Kilns, Lewis’ home in Oxford, where he resided with a small household, including his companion, an older woman named Janie Moore; his brother, Warren Hamilton Lewis; and a gardener, Fred Paxford.

The first children arrived in the fall of 1939. “We have three evacuated children in the house, but all really nice girls,” the 40-year-old Lewis wrote to a friend on September 15 of that year. “We have had one air raid warning, but it was a false alarm. So we mustn’t cry out before we’re hurt.”

The first group of evacuees left the Kilns by the end of 1939. Three more children arrived in January 1940 and stayed until July, followed by another two in the fall. One of them, Patricia Heidelberger, remembered her arrival at the Kilns with a kind of rapture: “Coming to that gracious home with its garden, lake, tennis court and the hens—oh, those hens!—was like moving out of the shadows into the sunlight.”

June Flewett, later known as Jill Freud following her marriage to Sigmund Freud’s grandson, lived at the Kilns from the summer of 1943 until January 1945. Her school had started practicing evacuations in 1938, when she was just 11 years old. After Britain entered the war the following year, her mother had only 24 hours to decide whether to send her children away.

“I had no awareness at all of what it must have meant to them,” Freud told journalist Justin Phillips in 1999. “I mean, cheerily waving goodbye and getting homesick but not thinking that I had a mother who didn’t have a job and whose whole life was looking after us.”

When Freud moved to the Kilns, the house’s owner, Moore, was 71 and in poor health. The 16-year-old evacuee shouldered many household tasks, including caring for the animals, which included 25 hens and 30 rabbits. Her patience and cheerfulness impressed the Lewis brothers, especially Warren, who disliked the domineering Moore and wrote in his diary that he appreciated Freud’s “saintly” presence in “that dreary house.”

Lewis’ admiration for Freud apparently found expression in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. In 2014, Freud told the Hollywood Reporter that she had been the inspiration for the character of Lucy—something she learned from Lewis’ stepson Douglas Gresham.

“He needed answers to something or other and ended with, ‘I suppose you realize that you were the inspiration for Lucy?’” Freud said. “I hadn’t known until then—perhaps ten years ago. I was absolutely thrilled. It’s like being told you were the real Lady Macbeth!”

Wartime themes in Narnia

After The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’s opening allusion to the Blitz, World War II vanishes from the narrative—but only in the sense you’d expect from a fairy tale. It becomes temporarily invisible.

Traces of the war can be seen in the way Lewis writes about food, relishing rationed luxuries like sardines, fresh cream and butter, says Devin Brown, a literary scholar at Asbury University and the author of Inside Narnia: A Guide to Exploring The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

World events find resonance in the fantasy narrative, too. In British Children’s Fiction in the Second World War, historian Owen Dudley Edwards noted that Lewis’ earliest visions of the story already included the authoritarian White Witch.

“Hence [Lewis] had already conceived Narnia as Lucy first saw it, a winter-bound kingdom, a police state, a totalitarian terror-kept rule,” Dudley wrote. “The obvious origin for the White Witch is Hitler.”

Brown, however, cautions that many of the book’s thematic elements could belong to any wartime period.

White Witch - All Scenes Powers | The Chronicles of Narnia Watch on

“If you say the White Witch is a lot like Hitler—yeah, of course, because that’s what tyrants look like,” Brown says. “That’s what Mussolini looks like. Go down the list. It’s what Napoleon looked like.”

When the Pevensie children arrive in Narnia for the first time as a group, they learn their lives are in danger. Correctly perceiving them as a threat, the White Witch sends her secret police, captained by the wolf Maugrim, to intercept and kill them.

Peter, the oldest sibling, later kills Maugrim in single combat, invoking what Norris called “the discourse and imagery of anti-German propaganda, in which the ‘Hun’ was depicted variously as a ‘mad brute,’ a wolf and with beast-like visage, in the traditional German army field uniform, or feldgrau, which was gray.”

Lewis’ writing about the battle is evocative and unsentimental. When Peter faces Maugrim, the author notes, “he felt he was going to be sick. But that made no difference to what he had to do.” Later, when Edmund is wounded, Lewis writes that he “was covered with blood, his mouth was open and his face a nasty green color.”

These unsparing descriptions were informed by Lewis’ own experiences. As a young man during World War I, he served with the Third Battalion of the Somerset Light Infantry. In 1918, he was injured by friendly fire when a British shell exploded behind him during the Battle of Arras. Lewis’ autobiography, Surprised by Joy, provides a sense of his complicated relationship with his battlefield recollections:

The frights, the cold, the smell of [high explosives], the horribly smashed men still moving like half-crushed beetles, the sitting or standing corpses, the landscape of sheer earth without a blade of grass, the boots worn day and night till they seemed to grow to your feet—all this shows rarely and faintly in my memory. It is too cut off from the rest of my experience and often seems to have happened to someone else.

The literature of imagination and escape

Lewis’ Narnia is an imaginative world of talking animals, kings and queens, magic, and adventure—a kind of children’s story that faced “heavy strain” between World War I and World War II, Norris wrote. Through Narnia, Lewis returns to the imaginative literature of his own Edwardian childhood while grappling with new realities.

“The Chronicles of Narnia show, for one thing, that [Lewis] fought against the tide that would swamp the imagination in ultrarealism,” Norris argued, “and, for another, that he believed children have the capacity to overcome the horrors to which they are subject in the outside world—that they, too, are survivors.”

In Narnia, the Pevensie children confront the evils of war, but on an imaginative plane. In their London home, they are ordinary children, unable to contribute, but in Narnia, they become kings and queens—valiant warriors, skilled healers and wise rulers.

“It gives them that agency and empowers them to fight for the forces of good,” Brown says, emphasizing that, for Lewis, the story is not an escapist fantasy.

“Narnia has its own tyrant, the White Witch, and its own version of the Gestapo or secret police,” he says. “It has its own death camps, with the frozen statues. It has its own collaborators in Edmund, dwarves and wolves, and its own resistance. So it’s got all those things—but Narnian versions.”

Escape, versus escapism, is a distinction both Lewis and his friend J.R.R. Tolkien insisted on. An escape into literature was not the same as an escape from reality, or from responsibility. Lewis believed that the right kind of fantasy stories provide children with the imaginative resources they need to live well.

“Since it is so likely that they will meet cruel enemies, let them at least have heard of brave knights and heroic courage,” he wrote in an essay called “On Three Ways of Writing for Children.” “Otherwise you are making their destiny not brighter but darker.”

Narnia’s enduring appeal

Lewis modestly believed—or claimed to believe—that his works would be forgotten within five years of his death. But 75 years after its publication, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe continues to be read by millions. It has earned accolades including mentions on Time magazine’s 100 best fantasy books, the New York Public Library’s Books of the Century and PBS’s Great American Read initiative. Lewis’ seven-book Chronicles of Narnia series has generated multiple film and television adaptations, including a new movie under development by Greta Gerwig and Netflix.

Prince Caspian - Kings and Queens of Old Watch on

“The Pevensies’ journey of courage, loyalty, sacrifice and redemption continues to resonate with readers everywhere and is as relevant today as it was 75 years ago,” says Vincent Sieber-Smith, managing director of the C.S. Lewis Company, which holds the rights to the author’s works, in a press release.

The book’s appeal may be timeless, but The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is a story indelibly shaped by the real-world history of evacuation and global conflict. The four evacuees who entered the wardrobe grew to adulthood in Narnia, reigning as kings and queens. When they returned to their own world and the realities of war, they found no time had passed—and yet, they were permanently changed.

“Once a king in Narnia, always a king in Narnia,” the professor who opened his home to the siblings tells them upon their return. “And don’t mention it to anyone else unless you find that they’ve had adventures of the same sort themselves. What’s that? How will you know? Oh, you’ll know all right. Odd things they say—even their looks—will let the secret out. Keep your eyes open.”