During the Great Depression, This Black Educator Looked to Conflicts Abroad for Lessons on Fighting Racism at Home

For well over a century, Black women in the United States have been at the forefront of the struggle for human rights. During the Great Depression, for example, African American educator Melva L. Price agitated for human dignity and expanded rights for Black people from her home in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. Born in Belmont, North Carolina, on November 14, 1902, Price came of age during the Great Migration, as thousands of Black Southerners relocated to Northern and Western cities. While Northern cities had their own challenges, Black Southerners often viewed them as havens in a period marred by Jim Crow segregation and white supremacist violence.

The family’s relocation in 1905, at first to New York when Price was 3, paid off. They rented an apartment in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Harlem, found steady employment and enrolled their children in the best schools they could find—sometimes ones far from their residence. Before the family moved closer to the school, Price traveled about an hour to attend P.S. 158, an integrated and coed primary school in Brooklyn. She excelled in her studies, graduating as valedictorian—the only Black girl in a class of 37—in 1916.

Even at the age of 13, Price was involved in local activism and civic work. Several newspapers took notice of her extraordinary accomplishments. A local school board member praised her at length: “A little girl of the Negro race carried off everything in sight, intellectually speaking.”

In 1924, Price graduated from Hunter College and embarked on a career as an educator. She was passionate about teaching and deeply committed to improving school facilities for Black students in the city. In a short period of time, Price moved from a teacher-in-training to the head of a department at a large school. Her actions were at least partly guided by her deep commitment to Black students.

But those efforts began to take a toll on her health. While juggling teaching and graduate study, she had struggled to keep up with the growing demands on her time and had missed some of her classes due to “nerves,” according to letters housed in the Price papers at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Price may have also been struggling with anemia, which forced her to take a short time away from teaching to rest and recuperate.

Racist experiences added insult to injury. In April 1933, while attending a conference on civil rights activism in Washington, D.C., Price was refused service at the Hamilton Hotel, where she and other attendees had planned to grab a meal. White delegates at the conference left the hotel in defiance of the act of discrimination; Price’s reaction went unrecorded.

Through the 1930s, Price continued to change schools, searching for the best job as economic times were getting more difficult. During the Great Depression, when many Black Americans fought to survive under constrained circumstances, she expanded her social activism by taking up human rights issues such as quality health care and better education for all. To that end, she aligned herself with the Young Women’s Christian Association and the oldest Black Greek-letter sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA).

Price’s social work with the AKAs provided a vital platform for the young teacher to advance human rights activism. In the absence of formal organizations explicitly committed to human rights, groups like the AKAs offered a medium for Black women to advance universal rights for all people, regardless of citizenship status.

This was especially evident during and after the Second Italo-Ethiopian War. In 1935, Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini’s troops invaded Ethiopia, one of only two African nations that had not yet been colonized. The invasion lit a fire among Black activists across the U.S. and in other parts of the globe and helped to illuminate the links between racism and fascism abroad.

Black writers and editors openly denounced Italy’s actions, and ordinary citizens created numerous groups to provide support for Ethiopian refugees. For Black women in the U.S., the Italo-Ethiopian War provided the impetus for a renewed interest in global affairs, spurred attempts to strengthen transnational political collaborations and above all encouraged a desire to advocate for human rights.

Black American activists during the 1930s pointed to the connections between Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia and Francisco Franco’s 1936 military coup in Spain as evidence of the unbridled rise of fascism. Price joined the Negro People’s Committee to Aid Spanish Refugees, which worked diligently to aid the thousands of Spanish and Ethiopian people who had been displaced.

Need to know: What happened during the Spanish Civil War? Nationalist forces led by General Francisco Franco revolted against Spain’s Republican government in July 1936.

The conflict ended in April 1939, when Republican forces surrendered to Franco, who ruled Spain as dictator until his death in 1975.

For Price and others, supporting these refugees also represented a challenge to fascism and imperialism in Europe. Their stance was a bold one, and it contrasted the official position of the U.S. Indeed, when the Spanish Civil War broke out in 1936, American officials maintained a neutral position.

Price and her colleagues’ involvement bolstered the efforts of an estimated 3,000 Americans who volunteered during the Spanish Civil War, many of whom served in the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. Drawn from major cities in the U.S., including New York City, many of the men who fought to defend the Republic of Spain were industrial workers and children of recent immigrants. Of those who volunteered from the U.S., around 90 were Black men, including Harry Haywood, a leading figure in the Communist Party.

Reflecting on his decision to join the brigade, Vaughn Love, a volunteer from Harlem, emphasized the links between racism and fascism: “I had read Hitler’s book, knew about the Nuremberg laws, and I knew if the Jews weren’t going to be allowed to live, then certainly I knew the Negroes would not escape.” The Spanish Civil War opened a unique opportunity for African American men to serve in an integrated army abroad, and a few were promoted to the rank of commander. During the conflict, Oliver Law, a labor organizer from Chicago, became the first Black American man to command white American soldiers in battle.

Although African American women could not serve in combat, they also volunteered to participate in the Spanish Civil War, often in medical services. When Italy invaded Ethiopia, Salaria Kea had been part of the diasporic network of activists who extended a helping hand. She, with the support of other nurses in Harlem, sent abundant medical supplies to Ethiopia. She also participated in a Harlem drive that resulted in a field hospital with a capacity of 75 beds being sent overseas. Two years later, while the Spanish Civil War was underway, Kea sailed from New York as a part of a volunteer medical team of 12 nurses and physicians in support of Republican Spain. For Kea, the opportunity to witness the plight of impoverished rural people in Spain firsthand confirmed the importance of advocating for universal and inalienable rights.

When she returned to the U.S. in 1938, Kea joined forces with a group of Black women internationalists who were deeply committed to dismantling racism and fascism. As she had done before, Kea sent medical supplies and food overseas to those in need. In August, she joined Thyra J. Edwards of the Negro People’s Committee to Aid Spanish Democracy for a tour of major cities throughout the Northeast, South and Midwest to collect supplies and to raise funds to send an ambulance to Republican Spain.

The Negro People’s Committee, which included a cadre of Black women internationalists during the 1930s, functioned as far more than a relief organization. During the tumultuous years of the Great Depression, the committee provided a space for Kea, Price, Edwards and other Black women to agitate for global justice and equal opportunity.

Price’s political collaborations in these years offer a glimpse into her global racial consciousness: She formed meaningful connections with activists at home and abroad and kept abreast of international developments. Price also traveled abroad often. On July 2, 1936, she left the U.S. on the ship Berengaria in the company of her friend and fellow teacher Lucile Spence, with plans to take a tour across Europe. They made stops in Belgium, Germany and Poland, as well as multiple locations in the Soviet Union.

Although Price planned the trip as a vacation, the journey also provided an opportunity for her to deepen her knowledge of Russian life and culture. Speaking to a journalist during her visit, she praised the Soviet Union’s new constitution for upholding educational equality: “Nothing in any other constitution could be grander, especially when one realizes that the Soviet constitution means just what it says.” Spence, for her part, added, “Here in Soviet Russia, there is real democracy in education, in that each citizen is given full opportunity to fulfill any cultural interest which may appeal to him.”

The pair drew a stark comparison between the educational system in the U.S. and opportunities in the Soviet Union, which they viewed as far more equitable. The practice of segregation and discrimination in American schools, Price argued, undermined any notion of democracy. Her assessment of educational opportunity, democracy and equal access in Russia was far more idealistic than factual. Much like Black women on the communist left during this period, Price overlooked the Soviet Union’s imperialist policies and the inequities that persisted in its society, such as the mistreatment of ethnic minorities.

While Price seemed to have a blind spot to the crimes and human rights abuses of the Soviet Union, she was far more attentive to the imperialist practices of Japan. In May 1938, she shared her concerns about the growing number of Black activists in the U.S. seeking political collaborations with Japan. Such sentiments were not new in African American communities, but they had found additional traction during the 1930s. A wealth of grassroots organizations, including Pearl Sherrod’s Detroit-based Development of Our Own, provided platforms from which African Americans could build alliances with Japanese activists. Sherrod and others during this period envisioned Japan as a valuable ally in the global struggle against white supremacy.

Yet, by 1938, Price had resisted this vision. Her reservations about joining forces with Japan stemmed from her deep concerns about the nation’s troubling pattern of human rights abuses. This was made clear on the final day of the North Atlantic AKAs’ annual meeting, where Price raised this issue during a panel on “Women Under Fascism and Under Socialism.” United in their commitment to advancing equal rights and opportunity for all, these women called attention to the unique challenges they were facing and expressed solidarity with other Black people in the United States.

In this session, Price addressed Japan’s imperialist aspirations through a moving letter she presented from Japanese activist Margaret Nozaki, a representative of the Japanese Peace Association who was unable to attend the New York gathering. Nozaki warned of the dangers of African Americans viewing Japan as an ally in the struggle for liberation: As the New York Amsterdam News reported, she argued that “the war lords of Japan … cannot be friends of the Negro, for they are militarists and, like Hitler and Mussolini, advocate fascism, when they should be advocating peace, democracy and racial equality.” Price then stood with the AKAs who called for the U.S. to place an embargo on the sale of scrap iron to Japan in an effort to curb the nation’s growing militarization and imperialist ventures.

No doubt Price found much communion in the international network the AKAs and the Negro People’s Committee provided during the Great Depression. As her work with the committee started to wind down in 1939, she traveled to Mexico City to spend time with Edwards. There, the two women, who had developed a close relationship while working together in the Negro People’s Committee, discussed the future of the organization and the mounting challenges they were facing in the fight against racism and fascism. By then, the writing was on the wall: The Negro People’s Committee would not continue for much longer. Its financial resources were drying up, and there was little prospect of finding new support as the decade came to a close. But Price and Edwards resolved to continue the work long after the Negro People’s Committee was gone.

