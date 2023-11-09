Photographs selected by Text by Tracy Scott Forson

America wouldn’t be the country it is today without the sacrifices and dedication of its veterans. Whether they fought in the Korean War or just retired last week, they’re owed our gratitude.

“For nearly 250 years, our veterans have defended the values that make us strong,” remarked President Joe Biden this week, ahead of the Veterans Day holiday on November 11. “They are the solid-steel backbone of our nation, and we must endeavor to continue being worthy of their sacrifices by working toward a more perfect union and protecting the freedoms that they have fought to defend.”

These photos—from Veterans Day celebrations and recognitions across the nation—seek to honor all those who served.

Get the latest History stories in your inbox? Click to visit our Privacy Statement.