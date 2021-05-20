Smithsonian Voices Smithsonian Associates

Live from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and 26 Other Smithsonian Programs Streaming in June

On June 3 live from Panama, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute staff share their ground-breaking research on tropical forests and marine ecosystems.

Smithsonian Associates Streaming continues through June with individual programs, multi-part courses, studio arts classes and virtual study tours produced by the world’s largest museum-based educational program.

Tuesday, June 1

How To Fix a Democracy: Lessons From an Age of Acrimony: Jon Grinspan, curator of political history at the Smithsonian’s American History Museum, delves into the deep and sometimes wild history of American democracy to uncover a period of extreme division in the late 1800s. This session focuses on political reforms put in place in the 20th century. 6:45 p.m. ET $20-$25

Wednesday, June 2

Stories from the American Songbook: There are songs so familiar they seem part of us. In this series with writer and filmmaker Sara Lukinson, find out how some our favorites from the American songbook came to be and how they speak to generations of listeners. This session highlights “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” 12 p.m. ET $20-$25

Photo 101: Apertures, Shutter Speeds, and Exposure Modes: Take command of your photographic vision as you learn the basics of your camera’s exposure functions. Learn to control the properties of your images through the understanding of apertures, shutter speeds, depth of field, shutter motion effects, equivalent exposures, and exposure modes. 6:30 p.m. ET $45-$55

Thursday, June 3

The Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute: Live from Panama: Join Linette Dutari, associate director of communications at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute live from Panama for an engaging program about STRI’s ground-breaking research on tropical forests and marine ecosystems and their astounding biodiversity. 12 p.m. ET $25-$30

Circular Weaving: Circular weaving is a fun and versatile technique for new weavers as well as experienced fiber artists. Learn how to warp and weave on several sizes of circle looms as you create projects from coasters to cushions to home décor. 12 p.m. ET $85-$105

The Medieval Roots of Racism: To fight the challenges of racism and white supremacy today, we must understand their origins, reminds medievalist Paul B. Sturtevant. Join him as he uncovers the thousand-year-old lineage of a very modern problem. 6:45 p.m. ET $20-$25

Friday, June 4

Grape Explorations: Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in Context: Spend a fascinating Friday evening expanding your knowledge of the world of wine as you sip along with sommelier Erik Segelbaum in a series of delectable adventures. This immersive program focuses on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines and includes a curated personal tasting kit to enhance the experience. 6 p.m. ET $65-$75

Saturday, June 5

Crepe Paper Flowers: Gerbera Daisies: Create colorful and bright gerbera daisies as you learn basic floral papercraft techniques. At the workshop’s end, leave with the ability to complete three realistic gerbera daisies. 10:30 a.m. ET $55-$65

Photography: A Hands-on History of Cyanotypes: Art historian and photographer Patricia Howard introduces the world of cyanotypes, a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue and white print. Create your own in this unique studio arts program. Smithsonian World Art History Certificate enrollees receive 1/2 credit. 12 p.m. ET $55-$65

Monday, June 7

Ecology, Mythology, and Technology in Modern Architecture: An Architect's Vision in Practice: Join architect Travis Price in a discussion of modern architecture and what it says about our natural environment, the cultures within it, and the materials we use to create it. 6:45 p.m. ET $25-$30

Tuesday, June 8

The President’s Neighborhood: Lafayette Park: Photographer Bruce White has spent much time in and around the White House, shooting it for books published by the White House Historical Association. As the author of At Home in the President’s Neighborhood, he’s the perfect guide for a vitual tour of the area most closely connected with the residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lafayette Park. 10 a.m. ET $25-$30

Standing Guard: The Terracotta Warriors and the Legend and Legacy of China’s First Emperor: Thousands of life-size terracotta figures were buried to accompany China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huangdi, in the afterlife. Learn how the 3rd-century B.C. ruler shaped the visible expression of Chinese imperial power with a legacy that includes glittering palaces, sweeping defensive walls, and stunning artwork, along with the buried warriors. Smithsonian World Art History Certificate enrollees receive 1/2 credit. 6:30 p.m. ET $20-$25

Wednesday, June 9

How Disney Conquered the Entertainment Universe: The Mouse rules! Over the last nine decades, the Walt Disney Company has transformed every facet of the entertainment business. Author Brian Rose examines the secrets behind the development of this still-growing powerhouse, tracing the remarkable evolution of a small cartoon studio in 1923 into the most powerful force in worldwide media today. 12 p.m. ET $20-$25

CULINASIA: "Fast, Casual, Ethnic": Asian Food Beyond Misnomers and Myths: While past Asian American generations may have seen fast food as simply a means for entry-level job opportunities, children of Asian immigrants are flourishing as entrepreneurs in both fast-casual and sophisticated fine-dining restaurants and food businesses. But the persistent myths that so-called “ethnic” food is supposed to be cheap and fast endure. In a free program, a panel of Asian American food professionals examines the origins of those long-held assumptions and challenge us to grapple with how we might collectively move beyond them. 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 10

The Meaning of Life and Human Nature: Evolution, Gods, Conspiracy Theories, and Ghosts: It’s only natural to ask “Why?” in the face of life’s most complex questions and then come up with the answers. Evolutionary biologist Rui Diogo takes a scientific look at how humans have long made sense of their worlds, and suggests there’s a more rational and empirical question to ask in our quest for understanding: How? 6:45 p.m. ET $25-$30

Friday, June 11

Pisa and Lucca: A Tale of Two Cities: In the 11th century, Pisa was a thriving city and a maritime power. Lucca later emerged as one of the region’s trading centers. Join Renaissance art historian Elaine Ruffolo for an incisive look at these cities’ influence on the development of art and architecture in the Mediterranean region. Smithsonian World Art History Certificate enrollees receive 1/2 credit.12 p.m. ET $20-$25

Monday, June 14

Mapping Indigenous DC: Washington, D.C., is Indian land. The city is built on the traditional ancestral homelands of the Piscataway and Anacostan peoples. Join Elizabeth Rule, director of the AT&T Center for Indigenous Politics and Policy at George Washington University, to explore the history and legacy of Native Americans in the nation’s capital, as well as a new digital guide and mobile app that maps local sites of Indigenous importance. 6:45 p.m. ET $20-$25

Tuesday, June 15

Quick-Sketch Watercolors: Landscapes: Quickly capture a scene using flowing lines and spontaneous watercolor techniques. Create landscape paintings and vignettes inspired from virtual travel from Europe to California. Complete one or more paintings as you use techniques in composition, drawing and painting. 1:30 p.m. ET $105-$125

Wednesday, June 16

The Power of Voice: Vocal Coach Denise Woods on Making Yourself Heard: One of the most sought-after vocal coaches in Hollywood, Denise Woods shares proven, practical and invaluable tools to change both how we communicate and ultimately how we see ourselves. 6:45 p.m. ET $20-$25

Friday, June 18

Introduction to American Art: Art historian Bonita Billman introduces major artists and movements in American painting from the late 18th century to the present, revealing the connections between historical changes and artistic choices. Smithsonian World Art History Certificate enrollees receive 1 credit. 6:30 p.m. ET $110-$120

Monday, June 21

Misinformation: Why It Exists—And How To Stop It: Stopping the dissemination of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation campaigns continues to be a Herculean task. An expert discusses how to identify and combat fake news—and how to resist becoming a victim of misinformation. 6:30 p.m. ET $20-$25

Tuesday, June 22

Making the Most of Your Memory: Are you worried about your memory, or someone else’s? Understand more about how memory works and how you might optimize yours from Barry Gordon, a nationally recognized expert on memory and memory disorders. It is an evening you won’t forget. 6:30 p.m. ET $30-$35

Wednesday, June 23

How Space Became a Cold War Battleground: At the height of the Cold War, President John F. Kennedy saw outer space exploration as a race for survival—and America was losing to the Soviet Union. Author Jeff Shesol examines why John Glenn’s February 1962 mission into space had greater goals than circling the planet: It was to calm the fears of the free world and renew America’s sense of self-belief. 6:45 p.m. ET $20-$25

CULINASIA: Asian American Farmers Look Back to Go Forward: In both film and popular media as well as farming and land ownership, Asian Americans have been historically underrepresented and repeatedly denied opportunities for advancement A discussion inspired by the Oscar-nominated film Minari offers a unique opportunity to explore these themes as a panel of Asian American farmers and vintners examine the semi-autobiographical story of a Korean American farm family that embarks on a new kind of American dream. This program is free, registration is required. 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 24

Classic Summer Cocktails with Philip Greene: Looking for some refreshing cocktail ideas for warm summer evenings? Author and cocktail historian Philip Greene demonstrates how to make classics like the Tom Collins, Mojito, Southside, Daiquiri and Jack Rose. He also mixes in the drinks’ histories and folklore. 6:45 p.m. ET $30-$75

Saturday, June 26

The Harlem Renaissance: From New York to Washington, DC: Historian and scholar Michele L. Simms-Burton, a former professor of African-American studies at Howard University examines the creators and the works that came alive during one of the most creative and intellectually productive eras in African American history, the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s. 10 a.m. ET $80-$90

Tuesday, June 29

A Family Affair: The Borgias' Scandalous Legacy: The Borgias’ name has become synonymous with blind ambition, murder, rape, incest and torture in Renaissance Italy. But there was something more to know about them, and art historian Elizabeth Lev provides a broader context to the powerful family’s story. 12 p.m. ET $20-$25

To view Smithsonian Associates digital program guide, visit www.smithsonianassociates.org.