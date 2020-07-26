Smithsonian Voices Smithsonian Associates

Exploring Underwater Caves and 22 Other Smithsonian Programs Streaming in August

Jill Heinerth, a Canadian cave diver, underwater explorer, writer, photographer and filmmaker, shares stories from her expeditions in a live-streamed event on Aug. 12. (Jill Heinerth)

Smithsonian Associates Streaming offers individual programs, multi-part courses, studio arts classes and virtual study tours produced by the world’s largest museum-based educational program.

Monday, August 3

“A Momentous Victory”: The Decisive Battle of Midway: Six months after the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese Imperial Navy suffered a stunning and lopsided defeat at the hands of the American Pacific fleet near Midway atoll. Historian Chris Hamner of George Mason University examines why the encounter was not just the most decisive naval battle of the Pacific War, but one of the most consequential in all of history. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Tuesday, August 4

Economics + Harry Potter: The Harry Potter novels may seem like a strange perspective from which to view economics, but a realm filled with magic also includes some financial realities that even the most powerful spell can’t make vanish. Economist Brian O’Roark entertainingly investigates how topics including monetary systems, black markets, utility theory and more pervade the Potterverse. 6:45 p.m. $15-$20

Wednesday, August 5

Art + History: The Gross Clinic by Thomas Eakins: Great art is timeless. Paul Glenshaw examines the iconic painting The Gross Clinic by Thomas Eakins, exploring its historical context, delving into the era of its artist, the present he inhabited, and what shaped his vision and creations. Smithsonian World Art History Certificate enrollees receive 1/2 credit. 12 p.m. $20-$25

Philosophy and “The Good Place”: "The Good Place" combined philosophy and humor as it asked what it means to be a morally good human being. The show’s philosophical adviser Todd May discusses the variety of theories and moral dilemmas it addressed as each of its characters found their own way to redemption—philosophically speaking. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Thursday, August 6

Exploring World Heritage Sites in Asia: Come on a virtual tour of some of the most intriguing UNESCO World Heritage sites in Asia, including both well-known and lesser-known sites with Justin M. Jacobs, associate professor of history at American University. This session focuses on the Taj Mahal. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Friday, August 7

The Sparkling Mosaics of Ravenna: No medium better embodies the glory and mystery of both Byzantine culture and Early Christian iconography than mosaics. Rocky Ruggiero, a specialist in the Early Renaissance, surveys the fascinating history of Ravenna that shaped the city’s most recognizable artistic marvels. Smithsonian World Art History Certificate enrollees receive 1/2 credit. 6:30 p.m. $25-$30

Saturday, August 8

Michelangelo, Pope Julius, and the Sistine Chapel: When Michelangelo signed the contract with Pope Julius II in 1508 to paint the Sistine Chapel ceiling, little did he know the turmoil that awaited him. Rocky Ruggiero, a specialist in the Early Renaissance, examines the artistic importance of the ceiling and the human drama behind its creation, as well as the chapel’s history and its exquisite art produced before Michelangelo. Smithsonian World Art History Certificate enrollees receive 1/2 credit. 10 a.m. $80-$90

Wine Regions of France and Italy: Central and Southern Italy: Join Food and Wine magazine’s 2019 Sommelier of the Year Erik Segelbaum in an enjoyable interactive workshop series designed to boost the wine IQ of both novices and seasoned aficionados. He dives into the worlds of French and Italian wine, covering four regions whose output is world-renowned—and you follow along with an at-home tasting kit. This workshop focuses on Central and Southern wine regions. 4 p.m. $65-$75

Monday, August 10

Will Rogers: Oklahoma’s Favorite Son: Will Rogers’ plainspoken humor and clear-eyed social commentary struck a chord with audiences around the world during the early decades of the 20th century and made him the voice of his nation. Author Daniel Stashower explores this true American original’s life and legacy and actor Scott Sedar performs some of his most celebrated monologues. 6:30 p.m. $20-$25

Wednesday, August 12

Into the Planet: The Science and Exploration of Underwater Caves: Join cave diver Jill Heinerth, as she recounts her journeys to remote water-filled caves from Antarctica and Siberia to Bermuda and the Bahamas. She offers images and videos about tiny venomous cave inhabitants, archaeological remains of the Mayan people, and ancient lofty stalagmites that tell the story of earth before humans. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Thursday, August 13

Developing Black-and-White Film at Home: Processing your own 35mm or 120mm black-and-white film is cost-effective, and typically provides better results. Get all the skills you need to begin at this information-packed session. 6:30 p.m. $45-$55

How We Remember Women’s Suffrage: Although Susan B. Anthony became the iconic figure of women’s suffrage, most of the stories of the women of all classes and races who were part of the movement are missing from its history. Curator Lisa Kathleen Graddy of the American History Museum examines how Anthony became cemented in the public imagination, as well as who was left out of the movement’s story and how their exclusion still haunts the struggle for women’s rights. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Friday, August 14

Wine Regions of France and Italy: Burgundy: Join Food and Wine magazine’s 2019 Sommelier of the Year Erik Segelbaum in an enjoyable interactive workshop series designed to boost the wine IQ of both novices and seasoned aficionados. He dives into the worlds of French and Italian wine, covering four regions whose output is world-renowned—and you follow along with an at-home tasting kit. This workshop focuses on the Burgundy wine region. 6 p.m. $65-$75

Monday, August 17

The Battle for America: The French and Indian War: Pre-revolutionary America took center stage in the world’s first truly global war in the mid-18th century. Historian Richard Bell examines how this bitter contest among the great empires of Britain, France, and Spain played out on American soil and how it sowed the seeds of the imperial crisis that would culminate in the new nation’s independence. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Tuesday, August 18

Washington’s Marvelous Mosaics: Join mosaic artist Bonnie Fitzgerald for an inside look at a variety of mosaic treasures at notable public sites, contemporary spaces, and federal and private buildings that contain unexpected gems in Washington, DC. 6:30 p.m. $25-$35

Roving for Signs of Life on Mars: As part of of Space Tuesdays with George Mason University Observatory, Peter Plavchan and Michael Summers, professors of physics and astronomy at GMU, and John Callas, former manager of NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover program, look at the prospects of life on Mars past and present through scientific evidence collected by robotic landers and rovers and remote-sensing orbiters. 8 p.m. $20-$25

Wednesday, August 19

Langley and Manly and Orville and Wilbur: The Race To Be First To Fly: Aviation writer and filmmaker Paul Glenshaw tells the story of the epic race between two engineering teams who ran a neck-and-neck race to be the first to fly in the fall and winter of 1903. One was a pair of brothers—Orville and Wilbur Wright. The other team was Dr. Samuel Langley, secretary of the Smithsonian, and his assistant, Charles Matthews Manly. We know who won—but do we know why? 12 p.m. $20-$25

China’s Lost Treasures: Plundered or Bartered?: From the 1790s until World War I, Western museums filled their shelves with art and antiquities from around the world that are now widely seen as stolen or plundered. Historian Justin M. Jacobs examines an exodus of cultural treasures from northwestern China that reveals a path shaped by factors more complex—and surprising—than coercion, corruption, and deceit. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Thursday, August 20

Discovering the Wines of South Africa: South Africa is the eighth largest global wine-producer and its wine industry is among the oldest of the New World. Jim Clarke, marketing manager for Wines of South Africa, discusses how wind, sea and mountains have shaped South Africa’s vineyards and what these defining elements bring to its wines. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Tuesday, August 25

Retelling Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey: Homer’s epic poems, masterful retellings of the legendary Trojan War and its aftermath, mark the dawn of Western literature. Classical archeologist Frederick Winter delves into the Iliad and Odyssey to examine the Greeks’ experiences of war from the perspective of the latest scholarship and archaeological findings. 6:45 p.m. $15-$30

Wednesday, August 26

Decoding the Royal Wardrobe: From the Tudors to Today: There's more to the gowns, crowns, uniforms, and regalia of British royalty than meets the eye. Join Tudor scholar Carol Ann Lloyd Stanger for a glimpse into the palace closet that reveals how monarchs used their wardrobes to project power, influence, politics and personality. 6:45 p.m. $30-$35

Thursday, August 27

Cheese Pairings with Cheesemonster Studio: Join experts from Cheesemonster Studio for a lively and educational virtual evening that explores the art of combining cheese and your favorite adult beverages. They guide participants through curated pairings of five cheeses with one wine, one beer and one spirit, examining how their flavors work together to create some of the best duets in all of food and beverage. 6:45 p.m. $20-$25

Monday, August 31

How the Bible Is Written: Faith and Literary Form: Biblical scholar Gary Rendsburg explores how biblical books were composed and considers the Bible’s literary style, exquisite prose, and poetry. 6:45 p.m. $30-$35

To view Smithsonian Associates digital program guide, visit www.smithsonianassociates.org.