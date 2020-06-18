Toggle
National Museum of Natural History

Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

Which Volcano Spews Colder Lava and Other Questions From Our Readers

June 18th, 2020

Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)
Join Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell as she answers your questions about geology and the great outdoors in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series “The Doctor Is In.”

This week, find out which volcano spews colder, black lava; what would happen if Earth’s molten outer core solidified (spoiler alert - it wouldn't be good) and how to start a career in science. Watch the latest episode below and submit your questions on YouTube.

And don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss the next episode on July 2!

Anna Torres

Anna Torres is a Public Affairs Specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She translates the museum’s science and history-based research and collections information into compelling stories through media relations and the museum’s blog, with additional duties in communications and public affairs. When she isn’t at the museum, Anna spends her time traveling and playing soccer. Anna holds an MA in history and public history from American University.

Geology, The Doctor Is In, Volcanoes, YouTube

