Which Volcano Spews Colder Lava and Other Questions From Our Readers

Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Doctor Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)

Join Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell as she answers your questions about geology and the great outdoors in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series “The Doctor Is In.”

This week, find out which volcano spews colder, black lava; what would happen if Earth’s molten outer core solidified (spoiler alert - it wouldn't be good) and how to start a career in science. Watch the latest episode below and submit your questions on YouTube.

