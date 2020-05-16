Toggle
National Museum of Natural History

Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

Outdoorsy Volcano Expert Answers Your Questions in Season 2 of ‘The Dr. Is In’

May 16th, 2020, 1:05PM / BY

Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Dr. Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)
The wait is finally over. The Smithsonian’s popular YouTube series “The Dr. Is In” is back for season two with a new host. Join Geologist Liz Cottrell as she answers your questions about geology, the great outdoors and living off the grid.

Watch the season premiere below and find out when Yellowstone’s super volcano might erupt next. And don’t forget to subscribe on YouTube so you don’t miss the next episode on May 30.

Anna Torres

Anna Torres is a Public Affairs Specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. She translates the museum’s science and history-based research and collections information into compelling stories through media relations and the museum’s blog, with additional duties in communications and public affairs. When she isn’t at the museum, Anna spends her time traveling and playing soccer. Anna holds an MA in history and public history from American University.

