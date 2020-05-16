Smithsonian Voices National Museum of Natural History

Outdoorsy Volcano Expert Answers Your Questions in Season 2 of ‘The Dr. Is In’

Smithsonian Geologist Liz Cottrell answers your questions in the second season of the National Museum of Natural History’s YouTube series, “The Dr. Is In.” (Smithsonian Institution)

The wait is finally over. The Smithsonian’s popular YouTube series “The Dr. Is In” is back for season two with a new host. Join Geologist Liz Cottrell as she answers your questions about geology, the great outdoors and living off the grid.

Watch the season premiere below and find out when Yellowstone’s super volcano might erupt next. And don’t forget to subscribe on YouTube so you don’t miss the next episode on May 30.

