Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
October 2019 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Diane Meyer walked the entire 96-mile perimeter of the former wall to take pictures for her hand-sewn photograph series “Berlin.” Above, Brandenburg Gate, 2015. (© Diane Meyer / Courtesy Klompching Gallery, New York)
East Side Gallery (2014) (© Diane Meyer / Courtesy Klompching Gallery, New York)
Checkpoint Charlie (2015) (© Diane Meyer / Courtesy Klompching Gallery, New York)
Basketball Court, Park am Nordbahnof (2013) (© Diane Meyer / Courtesy Klompching Gallery, New York)
Pool Olympiastadion (2014) (© Diane Meyer / Courtesy Klompching Gallery, New York)
Interrogation Room of the State Secret Police, Hohenschoenhausen (2014) (© Diane Meyer / Courtesy Klompching Gallery, New York)

Where the Berlin Wall Once Stood

Even after a terrible barrier comes down, an artist conjures its haunting presence

By
Smithsonian Magazine | Subscribe

The fall of the Berlin Wall began on November 9, 1989, when an East German official prematurely announced that the government would lift restrictions on travel to West Germany. That weekend, more than two million Berliners streamed across the border, some scaling the wall or smashing it with sledgehammers and pickaxes. Most of the physical wall is gone now, but its lingering impact fascinates Diane Meyer, a photographer in Los Angeles. For her recent series “Berlin” (at Brooklyn’s Klompching Gallery until January 10), she created photographs of places where the wall once stood and then represented it with delicate embroidery—as if all that remained of the barrier were fading threads of memory. Modern Berlin is booming, and sleek new buildings occupy much of the “death zone” between the east and west sides of the wall, but, Meyer finds, “1989 wasn’t that long ago. The wall today is almost ghostlike—even though it isn’t there, you can still feel it.”

Preview thumbnail for video 'Subscribe to Smithsonian magazine now for just $12

Subscribe to Smithsonian magazine now for just $12

This article is a selection from the November 2019 issue of Smithsonian magazine

About Amy Crawford
Amy Crawford

Amy Crawford is a Michigan-based freelance journalist writing about cities, science, the environment, art and education. A longtime Smithsonian contributor, her work also appears in CityLab and the Boston Globe.

Read more from this author |
Tags

We Recommend

NASA's First Chimp in Space (2:11)
NASA is preparing to send a chimpanzee, Ham, into space to test the effects of space on a living creature. He’s received a training regiment to prepare him for the mission ahead
Preview thumbnail for video'Ask Smithsonian: Why Do We Kiss?
Ask Smithsonian: Why Do We Kiss? (1:11)
Preview thumbnail for video'How to Achieve Flawless Beauty
How to Achieve Flawless Beauty (2:54)
Preview thumbnail for video'Ask Smithsonian: What’s a Stone Baby?
Ask Smithsonian: What’s a Stone Baby? (1:07)
Preview thumbnail for video'A Pit Viper's Sixth Sense
A Pit Viper's Sixth Sense (2:03)

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
“Waterways