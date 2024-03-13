View This Year's 60 Stunning Finalists From the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest

More than 30,000 photographs were submitted, but only 60 have made it to the finalist stage. The images below include our favorite and most evocative submissions, spread across six categories: People, Travel, Natural World, Drone/Aerial, American Experience and Artistic. These photographs capture a wide range of emotions, from the tragedy of the Covid-19 pandemic to the joys of everyday life.
In Hinduism, Mahakali is a powerful and wrathful form of the goddess, often associated with destruction and the annihilation of evil forces. The Dasara festival, celebrated in many parts of India, symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and it is common for temples to emphasize the aspect of the goddess as a destroyer of demons during this festival.
Rumela De
Archie Beckwith looks up at the recently remodeled Club Ebony in Indianola, Mississippi. The club was made famous by Indianola hometown hero B.B. King.
Rory Doyle
In the heart of a Balinese art gallery, an interesting encounter unfolds. A young Balinese dancer, after her performance has just concluded, finds solace in the quiet companionship of an elderly woman. Their juxtaposition is a living canvas. The dancer embodies the grace and vibrancy of youth, her eyes alight with dreams, curiosity and the anticipation of stories to be written. Beside her, the elderly Balinese woman sits, her face representing a life journey, each wrinkle a testament to experiences lived and lessons learned. The dancer's form, still resonating with the energy of her dance, contrasts the still presence of the elderly woman.
Diana Ishii
Costume and set designer John Macfarlane at work on the set cloths for the Valencia Opera's production of Tchaikovsky's
The Queen of Spades in a studio in Cardiff, Wales.
Frederic Aranda
This portrait features a Huli wigman tribesman. The Huli are an Indigenous Melanesian ethnic group who reside in the Hela Province of Papua New Guinea. There are over 250,000 Huli, making them one of the largest cultural groups in Papua New Guinea.
Roberto Pazzi
With this photograph, I summarized the events we experienced and our lost two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. In this moment, a grandmother and her grandson, who had not seen each other for months, reunited through a curtain.
Deniz Kalayci
Netrabadur Khorkha, a lifelong honey hunter, seemingly engages in a dialogue with a bee. The traditional Nepali industry of collecting wild Himalayan honey is risky, but highly valued—the honey of giant Himalayan bee is not only medicinal, but psychedelic as well, and often used in spiritual healing rituals.
Mark Levitin
Hillula is an event usually held by Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) on the anniversary of the death of a righteous person. This particular event marks the anniversary of the passing of the Tzadik (righteous) of Shtefanesht, at the cemetery in Givatayim, Israel. Tens of thousands of people visit the holy place, praying for salvation and success thanks to the righteous, who are considered by believers to perform miraculous acts of salvation.
Hezy Holzman
I was playing around with a model when I asked her to just do whatever she wanted into the camera, a sort of personal portrait where she got to choose her actions and what felt right for her. I found her in this position, squeezing her cheeks and forming a sort of O shape with her mouth as she stared down the lens of my camera. It felt powerful, vulnerable … unnerving. It made me feel like she was about to speak, but also cutting herself off from speaking, a contradiction of actions.
Rona Ahdout
Drag queens Mary Jane and Aradia LaFay pose near an abandoned plastics factory in Appalachia. “I think drag really is a big deal in small towns like this,” says Mary Jane. “Maybe if I would have seen it sooner, I wouldn’t have ended up in juvie or doing drugs as an outlet. Now I feel like I’m getting to live in a way I didn’t get to before. I’m very proud of all of us. I wouldn’t ever stop dragging.”
Michael Snyder
Travel
In the Canadian Rockies each winter, we embark on daily expeditions to explore our local glaciers. While roped up and scouting the glacier, we discovered a cave that led deep into the icy heart of the glacier. On this particular day, we spent 18 hours from door to door, exploring the mysteries hidden within. The experience left us all with a profound sense of awe and wonder.
Peter O'Hara
In this rural scene, a man is climbing a toddy palm tree to get palm wine. He is climbing with good balance and trying not to fall.
Kyaw Zay Yar Lin
This photo was taken at Venice Skate Park during a vibrant autumn sunset. It's a contested space filled with unknown skate and bike talents. The silhouette leads us to these distinct characters.
Clerio Back
Children are spreading rose petals to dry in the sun. The dried petals will then be used to make condiments often used in preparing sweets and other culinary delicacies.
Somenath Mukhopadhyay
This photograph addresses a multifaceted concept that transcends various levels of our personal existence. On one level, it might resemble the delicate balance between the real world and the digital realm, where individuals grapple with the challenges of maintaining a physical presence while navigating the vast digital landscape. Another dimension could lie in the realm of gender, where individuals often find themselves navigating the complexities of identity, striving for inclusivity and transcending traditional binaries. Furthermore, "in between" embodies the transition from childhood to adulthood, a transformative journey filled with self-discovery and societal expectations. Finally, it signifies the perpetual tension between following one's dreams and conforming to societal norms, where individuals forge a path that harmonizes personal aspirations with the demands of a collective conscience.
Alexandra Thannhaeuser
Créteil, a suburban gem on the outskirts of Paris, boasts a unique architectural landscape. The city's architecture blends modernity with a touch of avant-garde design, creating a captivating urban tapestry. High-rises and apartment buildings with innovative shapes and materials define the skyline. One standout feature is the Prefecture Tower, a cylindrical skyscraper, and the Créteil Soleil shopping center, a testament to contemporary urban planning. These architectural elements infuse Créteil with a distinctive character, making it an intriguing destination for those who appreciate the fusion of modernity and tradition in France's architectural evolution.
Benedetta Ristori
This photo became very important to my path as a photographer. It was a day in August during which I had decided to take photography much more seriously and turn it from a passion into a job. I was looking for a place that reflected my passion for photography and art, a place that could be my "identity card." So a very dear friend suggested that we visit Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia together. When we arrived, the palace was semi-empty, and I was enchanted by the peace of the place, in which only we were present amid the beauty of the frescoes. Since that day, it has become the cover of my website and my business cards. I always carry it with me and am now very fond of it.
Giulia Pietroletti
Tourists visit a golden mask from thousands of years ago, which seems to be staring back at its audience, at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, China.
Zhou Xiujian
Kiyomizu-dera, also known as the "Temple of the Pure Water Spring," is a historic Buddhist temple nestled in Kyoto, Japan. With a rich history spanning over 1,250 years, the temple is situated halfway up Mount Otowa, amid Kyoto’s scenic Higashiyama mountain range. Dedicated to Kannon, a deity symbolizing mercy and compassion, Kiyomizu-dera attracts numerous visitors each year. I was lucky that I managed to time my visit to Kyoto with the peak of
sakura season. For one week in spring, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom, the temple extends its opening hours until dark, offering a mesmerizing view of the pagoda and over 1,500 cherry blossoms set against the setting sun.
Nina Kloss
A tribal father and his son are seen in a forest path. They have donned headdresses made of forest leaves, which are usually worn during the rains.
Somenath Mukhopadhyay
Drone / Aerial
This shot was taken in a very remote spot, which we discovered by exploring the area with the help of satellite maps. We noticed many huge white sand dunes facing the Pacific Ocean. Getting there from the sea is almost impossible because of the long ocean wave. Getting there from land is also very difficult, because there are no roads, and even off-road vehicles can only get to the beginning of the dunes. We camped shortly after the end of the road, and I walked the stretch between the camp and the sea, crossing higher and higher dunes, until I reached the beach at sunset. From there I set off the drone to observe from above this absolutely pristine place, where the sun's grazing light created a special effect on the top of the dunes, creating a golden ridge.
Andrea Izzotti
Thousands of flamingos populate Lake Bogoria and dance on the water. There are always spots that the animals avoid for whatever reason as they form their own patterns.
Silke Hullmann
Millions of people are going home to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr. Bangladesh is a riverine country, so many people travel home by boat.
Azim Khan Ronnie
A woman relaxes in Lake Michigan in February.
An Li
"Pulling Song" is a traditional game, praising the martial spirit of people in river areas. The game has long been organized by many villages and communes in Binh Xuyen district during early spring festivals. The game is derived from the strategic tactics and naval warfare training of generals during the period against the Southern Han army. The game, which resembles tug-of-war, has become an annual traditional festival of the people of Huong Canh, Binh Xuyen and Vinh Phuc. In 2014, the Huong Canh "Song Pulling" Festival was recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Duc Bui Viet
At Ras al-Khaimah, camel handlers take their camels into the sea for a bath every winter. The salty water from the sea helps them get rid of ticks, fleas and other parasites. Bathing camels in this way is an old Arab tradition, but it is becoming less common in the region due to new hotels and resorts being built along the coastline. There are also more veterinarian clinics available to treat the camels instead.
Shyjith Onden Cheriyath
A secret stockpile of car tires in the south of Tehran
Mohammad Hossein Moheimani
Residents celebrate the festival of Maslenitsa in Nikola-Lenivets park, in Russia's Kaluga region.
Maria Plotnikova
The scene at a market where thousands of cattle are traded every week, just before the trade begins
Hua Tao
An aerial image of a natural colorful hot springs located deep in the Icelandic highlands
Madhusudan Hari
Natural World
The image of Mountain Gorilla was taken in Bwindi national park, during my gorilla trek in Uganda.
Hira Punjabi
The image shows a frozen feature that melted with some ice chandeliers, giving the shape of a frozen ice mushroom tree.
This photo is a great example of why winter is one of my favorite times of year to capture photography. You never know what wonders nature is going to create out there.
Peter O'Hara
The cheetah Nashipae and her four three-month-old cubs
Olav Thokle
In springtime, we have many poppy flowers in our garden. This is also the time when the jumping spiders are getting more active. I wanted to create a photo that reflects the warm colors of the poppy with the little resident of my garden. Jumping spiders often jump around during photo shoots, but I was never able to catch the very last moment before the jump. So I was more than happy when I reviewed this set of photos and realized that I actually managed to freeze this moment. Also, I was amused by his pose, as he looks like he is conducting some classical music.
Krisztina Mácsai
The secretarybird (Sagittarius serpentarius) is an endangered species, but you do come across them in the Kalahari Desert. In Botswana's Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, I followed two of them hunting on the ground in a dune valley for a mile or so with my vehicle on a gravel road. They caught the occasional small insect, a small snake, and then all of a sudden one chased this ground agama. It caught and killed the agama with its feet by trampling on and smashing the reptile’s head—the secretarybird is the only bird of prey that kills its prey with its feet. It then took it with its beak and threw it into the air to catch it again and swallow it head first, while closing the nictitating membrane over its eye for protection. It all happened in less than a minute.
Johan J. Botha
This photo was taken on a farm in Costa Rica, La Casa de las Lapas, that is dedicated to the protection of macaws. Due to habitat loss, their numbers have been declining. This bird was on its way to a perch when it looked over to check me out. Fortunately, my shutter was firing at that instant to capture the moment.
Bill Halladay
Milkweed tussock caterpillars skeletonize a milkweed leaf.
Sandra Lim
A lenticular cloud over the Merapi volcano in Java, Indonesia
Mark Levitin
I was snowshoeing on a late spring morning deep in the forests of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado when I saw this snowshoe hare sitting on a small snow mound. Luckily, there was a clear view between and behind some pesky pine tree branches. I carefully positioned myself facing the snowshoe hare, hoping I wouldn’t make too much noise. Too much noise, and the hare would undoubtedly run.
Luckily, the hare accepted me into his world and let me sit and wait. And wait. I waited patiently for the hare to do something, but sleep was the only thing that interested this little fella. When the snowshoe hare finally woke from his slumber many hours later, it hopped off the small snow mound and continued a short distance to the nearest pine tree to grab dinner. Then the hare began to nibble eagerly on some pine tree branches. With the high frame rate camera that I was using, I was able to capture the moment of the hare hopping, accentuating his very large feet. These large feet are what gives the appropriate name, snowshoe hare.
Deena Sveinsson
This baby alligator was with a few others and a small adult in a roadside pond in the Everglades.
Kent Stuart
American Experience
While I was photographing model Seriana Gamble in a series by creative director Erica Garrett-Ray called "The Hair Project," along with photography assistant Anaysia Taylor, this flag stood out among all other scenery in the Old Salem district of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As Black women have had to battle to make our hair accepted in society, even so far as to demand legislation to accept us, seeing the flag was a reminder of how far our country has come and how far we have yet to go.
Sharlie Brown
On a cool and dry December day in Grand Teton National Park, these three young bull moose were playing and romping as young bull moose do. They were the smaller bulls of the bunch, and that day many other photographers were chasing the larger and more mature bulls in the area. I made a choice to not follow my friends, hoping for a rarer photo opportunity, if the moose did indeed came to the water’s edge or perhaps got into the water. I did not know
what these young bull moose would do, but I had high hopes and made a gamble. After waiting for hours, I finally saw my opportunity as they walked briskly toward the water’s edge, entered the water and started playing like children. I slowly and deliberately got into the water with my camera and squatted down low, and my muck boots, coat and pants got completely soaked and covered in mud. But I got this photo, one of my favorites ever from this area.
Deena Sveinsson
Attendees at the 43rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Chaz Niell
This is from my project focusing on immigrant-owned businesses in Chicago. Through portraiture and photographs of interior spaces, this work highlights an essential and often overlooked part of the American economy. My work is a reminder that immigrant-owned businesses are as American as it gets.
Jonathan Castillo
Paul's Bar is a classic adobe building in Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico.
Virginia Hines
At a Coldplay performance in Seattle, these large balls were released throughout Lumen Field, and the audience was able to participate in the full experience of this concert.
Rik Katz
The Yoder family pauses to eat apples while working on their farm in rural Pennsylvania. Rosie Yoder’s daily life is a bit different from that of most other kids her age. After waking early to do her farm chores, she attends homeschool before helping her parents prepare for the weekend farmer’s market. Since 1900, the number of small-scale, family farms in America has fallen by 63 percent.
Michael Snyder
Musician Fiona Silver and I have been working together for ten years, mostly in the dank bars of New York City. After surviving lockdown, we reunited in the desert for a shoot that brought together her strength and her song. Her eyes in this photo tell her story of survival through adversity: being a female musician in rock, and the deaths of her father and brother. Her eyes reminded me of the coyote's ability to adapt in the harshest of climates. She is flanked on either side by an army of cholla cactus, ready to follow her into the next battle.
Cortney Armitage
Unseen heroes walk among us every day. These unsung people may not possess superhuman abilities, but they change lives in meaningful ways, embodying strength, compassion and resilience. This bus-riding Spider-Man serves as a reminder that heroism can emerge from unexpected places.
Tony Van Le
A group of young Amish girls explore the trails of Watkins Glen State Park in New York.
Donald Blest
Artistic
A tunnel of dotted light flies down a rural bridge under the stars.
Alex Slosberg
This is to remember the sacrifice made in World War I and World War II by our gallant African soldiers in the British African Colonial units. In June 1863, two years after Lagos Island was ceded to the British Empire by King Dosunmu under the threat of bombardment, what would become the West African Frontier Force was formed. It was made up of 30 tribesmen who were tasked with the responsibility of protecting the empire's interests, protect the inhabitants of Lagos from kidnappers and put an end to the slave trade.
Who would have imagined that these 30 trained soldiers would grow into a formidable fighting force 50 years later that would be called upon by the British Empire to fight in three different European wars, which they came out of triumphant. Many of these brave Nigerian soldiers left their families and loved ones to heed the call of the empire, which for many would have been their last trek, their last fight, their last expedition far away from their motherland never to return. Their devotion to the empire and the vivid tapestry of life they wove cannot be adequately conveyed through words alone; it must be etched in the annals of history through their deeds. They were, without a doubt, our triumphant ancestors.
Olufemi Olaiya
This is a macro shot of a boy's eye caked in yellow powder during the Indian festival of Holi. I saw this boy's face while roaming around and was drawn to it. I asked to take a picture of his eye, and he was very cooperative. The picture shows the real emotions of an individual toward the festival. The culture and tradition behind Holi is an ultimate triumph of good over evil.
Sritam Kumar Sethy
There is a strangely organic feel to this building. Whether by design or not, the yellow window lights resemble insect eyes and make the structure seem alive. Keeping the lens exactly aligned with the lines of the windows made the optical distortion disappear.
Uku Sööt
On a serene spring morning in Central Florida in 2020, a majestic great egret gracefully returned to its nest, where its young baby egret had patiently waited. I was privileged to observe and document the profound and tender bond between parents and offspring through my camera lens.
Fenqiang Liu
This photograph was influenced by the paintings from Pablo Picasso's Blue Period. Textures developed using artificial intelligence were used in processing.
Irina Denisova
A woman and a rabbit are captured in the same cityscape.
Michel Kharoubi
This picture is part of my series "Unattainable Beauty" which explores the artificial creation of beauty. An unrealistic ideal of physical beauty is often portrayed in popular media and creates pressure on individuals to conform to a certain beauty standard. In order to address absurd ideals of beauty, I used flowers - a classical symbol of beauty - to create unnatural beings, that pose in front of the camera like fashion models.
The following description refers to the labels of fashion advertisements and shows the Latin names of the flowers and plants used:
Face: Craspedia
Dress: Zantedeschia
Shoe: Anigozanthos
Natalie Strohmaier
Callus remover smeared on a glass slide and viewed with a polarizing light microscope including a retardation filter.
Robert Berdan
In this photograph, a ghost mantis (
Phyllocrania paradoxa) delicately balances on a chestnut shell. The translucent beauty of the mantis, with its slender body and elongated limbs, blends seamlessly with the intricate patterns and earthy tones of the chestnut shell. The juxtaposition of the mantis's ghostly appearance against the black backdrop creates an ethereal and mesmerizing composition. Nature's artistry is on display as the mantis confidently perches upon the shell, showcasing the harmonious coexistence between creatures and their surroundings.
Irina Petrova Adamatzky
