View This Year's 60 Stunning Finalists From the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest

Brian Wolly Digital Editorial Director

More than 30,000 photographs were submitted, but only 60 have made it to the finalist stage. The images below include our favorite and most evocative submissions, spread across six categories: People, Travel, Natural World, Drone/Aerial, American Experience and Artistic. These photographs capture a wide range of emotions, from the tragedy of the Covid-19 pandemic to the joys of everyday life.

Now it’s time for you to select your favorite for the Readers’ Choice contest. You can vote for your favorite here. We’ll announce the category winners, the Grand Prize winner and the Readers’ Choice winner on March 29 at 10 a.m. EDT.

People

Travel

(You can vote for your favorite here.)

Drone / Aerial

(You can vote for your favorite here.)

Natural World

(You can vote for your favorite here.)

American Experience

(You can vote for your favorite here.)

Artistic

(You can vote for your favorite here.)