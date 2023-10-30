Treat Yourself to 15 Eerie Images Celebrating Halloween
These highlights from the Smithsonian Photo Contest are sure to scare up some smiles
The green gas emanating from this small jack-o’-lantern alludes to the spread of Covid-19. Fittingly, the photographer’s subject dons a beaked mask based on the ones worn by physicians treating bubonic plague victims in 17th-century Europe.
It’s officially the spookiest time of the year. Halloween, a celebration that traces its origins to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, is a day for jack-o’-lanterns, painted faces, ghosts, scary stories and candy. To get into the spirit of this haunted holiday, enjoy 15 photos of Halloween celebrations around the world, from the United States to Spain, Japan, Brazil and more.
