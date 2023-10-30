Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

It’s officially the spookiest time of the year. Halloween, a celebration that traces its origins to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, is a day for jack-o’-lanterns, painted faces, ghosts, scary stories and candy. To get into the spirit of this haunted holiday, enjoy 15 photos of Halloween celebrations around the world, from the United States to Spain, Japan, Brazil and more.

Revelers practically glow in the dark as they march in New York City’s annual Village Halloween Parade. Julia Nikhinson, New York, 2022
A young trick-or-treater casts a spooky silhouette that would make even Count Dracula jealous. Anna Mather, Canada, 2022
At this makeshift cemetery in Santander, Spain, not even a pious nun is safe from being transformed into a zombie. Joaquin Gómez Sastre, Spain, 2022
Pink is the color of the night for this mask-wearing trio of revelers in Tokyo. Jonny Dub, Japan, 2022
Few objects embody “Halloween” as readily as a jack-o’-lantern, particularly when it’s hoisted above a seemingly headless body. Shannon Hogue, Nebraska, 2022
Held on the first two days of November, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican celebration of life through the remembrance of those who have died. Though it falls around the same time as Halloween, the two are entirely different holidays. Here, a young girl honors both her Mexican and American heritage by donning a Day of the Dead-inspired costume on Halloween. Alejandra Gonzalez Ruiz, Tennessee, 2021
A fairgoer dressed as Chucky, the demonic doll from the Child’s Play franchise, offers a coy smile while standing in line for a ride. Eric Davidove, California, 2021
A sea of smiling, scowling and screaming pumpkins illuminates the Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular in Louisville, Kentucky. Jayelyn Lewis, Kentucky, 2018
From Superman to Batman, Iron Man and Black Panther, superheroes are popular costume choices for Halloween. Here, a shivering celebrant channels the web-slinging teenager Spider-Man. Jonny Dub, Japan, 2022
Is a baby a scary enough costume for Halloween? Ask any sleep-deprived new mom covered in her infant’s bodily fluids. Hyunmin Ryu, South Korea, 2021
A woman dressed as a witch gazes at her reflection while removing her makeup at a park in Brazil. Andre Saito, Brazil, 2021
If Laurie Strode had just buried the hatchet with her estranged brother, Michael Myers, over tea in the original Halloween movie, perhaps the film wouldn’t have required so many sequels. Jackie Campbell, Kentucky, 2020
To transform into Maleficent, the evil fairy from Sleeping Beauty, this woman donned black horns while holding an ominously glowing orb. Max Lembo, Georgia, 2021
With a blue hue similar to that of the X-Men mutant Mystique, a Halloween parade attendee takes to the streets of the Big Apple. Julia Nikhinson, New York, 2022

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine.

