Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

It’s officially the spookiest time of the year. Halloween, a celebration that traces its origins to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, is a day for jack-o’-lanterns, painted faces, ghosts, scary stories and candy. To get into the spirit of this haunted holiday, enjoy 15 photos of Halloween celebrations around the world, from the United States to Spain, Japan, Brazil and more.

