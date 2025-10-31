This Designer Created Iconic Costumes for ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ and Other Classic Monster Movies. Her Mysterious Life Ended Tragically Vera West made her mark on 20th-century horror cinema. Historians continue to ponder the sad circumstances of her story Elyssa Goodman - Freelance Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

She lies on the table with her body wrapped in bandages, the creature intended to be the bride of Frankenstein’s monster. She slowly moves her fingers, and her expressive eyes are open. “She’s alive! Alive!” shouts Dr. Frankenstein from beside her body. Soon, still wrapped in bandages and cloaked in a minimalist white gown, The Bride emerges and is driven into our cultural memory forever.

Thanks to 1935’s Bride of Frankenstein, The Bride, sporting iconic makeup and hair designed by the legendary Jack Pierce, is now a permanent part of classic horror movie history and the Halloween season. The Bride actress Elsa Lanchester’s costume was developed by designer Vera West, the head of the Universal Pictures costume department from 1928 to 1947 and one of the few female department heads in all of Hollywood. Still, little is known about West in comparison to her contemporaries, such as Adrian Adolph Greenberg, who went by the mononym Adrian, and Edith Head.

Hardly any details are confirmed about her early life. Records indicate that she was born around the turn of the 20th century on the East Coast and later moved to California to work for Universal in the 1920s.

During her time at Universal, West created gowns for women in the studio’s famed horror films, including the bridal gown worn by actress Mae Clarke in 1931’s acclaimed Frankenstein—considered one of the most legendary bridal gowns ever to appear on the silver screen. West also designed actress Susanna Foster’s gowns for her role as Christine in 1943’s Phantom of the Opera, and countless others. West is best known for her horror film designs but over her nearly 20 years at Universal, it was her job to create costumes across genres, from musicals to westerns to comedies to noirs. She worked on close to 400 films throughout her time there.

Quick facts: Elsa Lanchester’s dual role as The Bride and Mary Shelley In Bride of Frankenstein, actress Elsa Lanchester plays the titular character. She also appears in a stunning Vera West gown at the beginning of the film, where she plays Mary Shelley and introduces the story.

The dress was, according to Christian Esquevin’s book Designing Hollywood, “embroidered with sequined stars, moons and butterflies.”

“She understood costume as part of character creation, giving them depth and impact on screen,” Gudrun D. Whitehead, a museologist at the University of Iceland, and Julia Petrov, a curator at the Royal Alberta Museum, say in an emailed joint statement. Whitehead and Petrov are the editors of the book Fashioning Horror: Dressing to Kill on Screen and in Literature. “Her costumes have become synonymous with the characters she designed for, and that’s for a good reason: Every detail is carefully thought out to catch the light and create an erotic, alluring contrast with the rest of the cast,” Whitehead and Petrov say. “Her legacy lives on in every remake of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy and so many more, as every costume designer has to consider Vera’s designs as the most commonly understood looks.”

Indeed, whether it’s Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costume, Mattel’s Monster High dolls or even the actress Madeline Kahn in Mel Brooks’ 1974 film Young Frankenstein, references to West’s designs remain constant throughout pop culture.

When West was working, costume designers often went uncredited; the Academy Award for Costume Design wasn’t given until 1949. According to fashion and film historian Kimberly Truhler, author of Film Noir Style, West’s focus was creating for her department, but nothing more. “If you think of the studio system, I think that it was not necessarily as much of her goal to publicize herself as it was to just design for the pictures that she had as assignments at any given time,” Truhler says. Where Adrian specifically left his visual mark on everything he created, West did not, and by design. “I don't think it was as much her ambition to assert a signature style as it was for her contemporaries,” Truhler says.

Because of Universal’s stature as a film studio at the time, however, West often didn’t have the most resources at her disposal. Universal was for the most part a B-movie studio, and most of its successes came with its genre films, particularly horror. But despite those limitations, and “given that she was creative with what she had to work with, she did do some excellent work,” says costume design historian Christian Esquevin, author of Designing Hollywood: Studio Wardrobe in the Golden Age.

West’s influence extended from film history to fashion history. In 1946’s The Killers, a then little-known actress named Ava Gardner took to the screen as Kitty Collins, wearing a black column dress with a sweetheart neckline, shoulder strap and black gloves. The West-designed dress helped make Gardner a sensation, cementing her in the spotlight. And the dress has remained influential as well: It’s still duplicated today on fashion runways. This was possible because West worked at a time when much of American fashion culture centered on film. New York Fashion Week, for example, was only three years into its existence when the film came out.

Movies were often marketed with costumes at the forefront to an audience of interested women. Newspapers and fashion publications would also turn to costume designers for their insights into trends, and West was certainly among them. In a February 1942 edition of the Oakland Tribune, she says “luminous trimming on accessories for wartime nights are coming up for spring.” And later, in a February 1945 edition of the Highland Park News-Herald, West recommends “crisp white” for spring. In the 1940s, West was also tapped by Catalina swimwear to style a line of bathing suits for the company.

She eventually left costume design to create a couture boutique in Beverly Hills. This venture was short-lived, as West’s history with horror seemed to extend to her own life.

The photographer Robert Landry had been living in the guesthouse at West’s San Fernando Valley home, and on the morning of June 29, 1947, he found West dead in her swimming pool, and her two dogs “whimpering at the edge of the oval plunge,” according to a Los Angeles Evening Citizen News article. In the home, police found multiple alleged suicide notes suggesting that West had been blackmailed for 23 years and considered death the only way out.

But her husband, Jack West, said his wife had imagined the blackmail and that there had been no financial evidence of it, according to 1947 newspaper articles and the 2015 book Creating the Illusion: A Fashionable History of Hollywood Costume Designers by Jay Jorgensen and Donald L. Scoggins. A July 1947 article in the Los Angeles Times notes that Jack West, “indicated that [the] act was prompted by domestic difficulties,” and through his lawyer said that the pair had a “violent quarrel” shortly before she died. The assistant autopsy surgeon determined her death was caused by asphyxia in the lungs, “probably due to drowning.”

Esquevin speculates that if West was indeed blackmailed, it may have dated back to her earlier life. Growing up, he says, West was “a scrapper,” having lost her mother and father at a young age. She began working as a seamstress to make money, eventually attending the Philadelphia School of Design for Women.

She married a man named Stephen Kille in 1924, and there’s no record of her divorce, though there is record of a claim he made against her in debtor’s court that she ran off with at least some of his money, Esquevin says. She arrived in Hollywood a few years later and eventually married Jack West. If she was indeed blackmailed, the timeline of 23 years back from her 1947 death could trace to her first marriage, Jorgensen and Scoggins write.

“Vera West had a very rough childhood, and it leads to some things that make your adulthood difficult and led to different things that probably eventuated in her death,” Esquevin says. “But she was able to not let it affect her work and her creativity. So that’s the point about Vera West that’s important to focus on.”