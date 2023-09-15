Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr Text by Tracy Scott Forson

The Hispanic community in the United States is vast and growing, now making up 19 percent of the population. Their contributions to this nation are innumerable and undeniable, extending well beyond cuisine, language and entertainment.

“National Hispanic Heritage Month reminds us that the American identity is a fabric of diverse traditions,” President Joe Biden remarked when commemorating the month last year. “Our country has drawn strength and insights from Hispanic writers, scientists, soldiers, doctors, entrepreneurs, academics, and leaders in labor and government. Our culture has been enriched by the rhythms, art, literature and creativity of Hispanic peoples. And our deepest values have been informed by the love of family and faith that is at the core of so many Hispanic communities. All of these contributions help us realize the promise of America for all Americans.”

See some scenes from those rich cultures here.

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.