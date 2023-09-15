Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

The Hispanic community in the United States is vast and growing, now making up 19 percent of the population. Their contributions to this nation are innumerable and undeniable, extending well beyond cuisine, language and entertainment.

“National Hispanic Heritage Month reminds us that the American identity is a fabric of diverse traditions,” President Joe Biden remarked when commemorating the month last year. “Our country has drawn strength and insights from Hispanic writers, scientists, soldiers, doctors, entrepreneurs, academics, and leaders in labor and government. Our culture has been enriched by the rhythms, art, literature and creativity of Hispanic peoples. And our deepest values have been informed by the love of family and faith that is at the core of so many Hispanic communities. All of these contributions help us realize the promise of America for all Americans.”

See some scenes from those rich cultures here.

a portrait of the Virgin Mary is held in a procession
The Hispanic community of St. Katharine Drexel Parish celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe, an iteration of the Virgin Mary, with a procession and prayers. Larry Angier, California, 2018
band members holding their instruments
Members of musical group Mariachi Paso del Norte joke during a gig. As the Covid-19 vaccine rolled out in El Paso, the tradition of Mother’s Day Mariachi brought life and joy to families throughout the city. Justin Hamel, Texas, 2021

a man holds a photograph in hand with photograph behind him on a wall
Of mixed Hispanic and European descent, Aaron says he appreciates the features he’s inherited from relatives on both sides of his family. “When I was younger, I had a rough time dealing with my identity,” he said. “I finally came to grips with the beauty of intersectionality.” Keith Matthews, Louisiana, 2018
a memorial with cross in a desert landscape
Marking the place where a loved one died—not just where a body is buried—is part of some Hispanic traditions. Crosses are often decorated with flowers, photos, trinkets and other mementos. Rupert Chambers, New Mexico, 2015

Spanish and American flags shown on a car
Lowriders, with a long history in Mexican American culture, play an important role in Latin American Independence celebrations in San Francisco. Maria Flores-Paris, California, 2019
a woman in formal dress and crown leans on a tree
Bianca celebrates her quinceañera, a ceremony that marks when a teenage girl turns 15 and transitions from a child to a young woman. Diana Mojica, Illinois, 2018

a colorful mural on a concret underpass
In Chicano Park, a National Historic Landmark, murals including the Atlas-inspired Colossus have helped unite the community since 1973. J.P. Davies, California, 2015
a man plays guitar in front of the flag of Puerto Rico
On a hot summer day in San Juan, a musician showcases his talents on the streets, singing and playing the guitar for generous passers-by. Osvaldo Olmos, Puerto Rico, 2021

a horse next to the ocean
The Paso Fino horse breed is believed to originate in Spain. The animals were brought to Caribbean islands, like Puerto Rico, when the Europeans were colonizing and expanding their rule. They are now considered a source of Puerto Rican pride. Cassandra Douglas, Puerto Rico, 2022
a band plays music to crowd
Family members embrace during a Mother’s Day celebration as a mariachi band provides a soundtrack. Justin Hamel, Texas, 2021
two men stand in front of a classic car
In the Los Angeles Chicano culture, tattoos are often more than just decorative. They can signify allegiances, loves, family ties, religion and more. Julien Gremm, California, 2018
a boy wears a sombrero in a parade.
While skirts twirl all around him during New York City’s Hispanic Day Parade, this young sombrero-wearing boy keeps his stride and his focus. Staton Rabin, New York, 2015
political posters on a wall
Signs urge Hispanic American citizens to vote in an upcoming election and let their voices be heard. Cassandra Douglas, Puerto Rico, 2022
Donny Bajohr is the associate photography editor at Smithsonian. You can follow him on Instagram @donny_bajohr.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

