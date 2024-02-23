Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in 2016, offering a look back at the contributions of a demographic that helped build and shape America. That influence and the achievements of Black people from generations past across the nation are celebrated every February, which was congressionally designated as Black History Month in 1986.

“Throughout our history, Black Americans have never given up on the promise of America,” President Joe Biden said during a recent proclamation ceremony. “Unbowed by the forces of hate and undaunted as they fought for centuries against slavery, segregation and injustice, Black Americans have held a mirror up to our nation, allowing our country to confront hard truths about who we are and pushing us to live up to our founding ideals. They have helped redeem the soul of our nation, ensuring the promises in our founding documents were not just words on a page but a lived reality for all people. In the process, the vibrancy of Black history and culture has enriched every aspect of American life.”

Take a look at these photos that capture the spirit of Black History Month.