Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

With beautifully ornate, centuries-old buildings as lovely as its serene shores and national parks, Thailand offers more Instagram-worthy photo opportunities than an old roll of film could ever handle. From royal palaces to ancient ruins, it would be nearly impossible to see this Southeast Asian country in one trip. Luckily, you don’t have to try, thanks to these spectacular shots of Thailand from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.