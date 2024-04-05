With beautifully ornate, centuries-old buildings as lovely as its serene shores and national parks, Thailand offers more Instagram-worthy photo opportunities than an old roll of film could ever handle. From royal palaces to ancient ruins, it would be nearly impossible to see this Southeast Asian country in one trip. Luckily, you don’t have to try, thanks to these spectacular shots of Thailand from the
Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.
The multiday Songkran festival celebrates the Thai New Year. Water represents the washing away of old suffering.
Pyae Phyo Thet Paing, Bangkok, 2023
A close view offers the details of this beautiful flower found under a tree in Thailand.
Diana Bachu, Thailand, 2023
Golden ornamentation accents the colorful and intricate roofing of Wat Pho, a centuries-old temple.
Ziyuan Wang, Bangkok, 2022
Long-tail boats, an icon of Thai culture, play a major role in ferrying tourists and carrying fishermen to their fishing ground.
Daniel Heilig, Ko Lanta, 2019
The sun rises over a floating village on Panyee Island in Thailand’s Phang Nga Bay.
Vitaly Golovatyuk, Phuket, 2022
A man performs a spectacular fire show on the beach.
Eugene Reshetov, Ko Samet, 2020
A bird’s-eye view captures the skyline of the country’s capital city as the sun peeks out from the clouds.
Pyae Phyo Thet Paing, Bangkok, 2022
An opera performer applies heavy makeup during celebrations of Thailand’s annual Vegetarian Festival.
Gil Kreslavsky, Bangkok, 2022
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ruins of Ayutthaya, founded around 1350, are characterized by ornate reliquary towers and gigantic monasteries.
Eric Newnam, Ayutthaya, 2019
Fishermen prepare to launch into the sea on a cloudy, yet sunny, day.
Anna Boycova, Phuket, 2023
Beautifully weathered doors, with stylish frames, and overgrown flora mark the entrance to a somewhat camouflaged home.
David Fagerlie, Chiang Mai, 2023
In Thailand, where elephants are revered as sacred, their remains are buried in cemeteries by monks who pray for them before they’re interred.
Jim Codington, Chon Buri, 2022
The view of a stunning temple delights diners at this vegetarian restaurant.
Peter Mossman, Chiang Rai, 2021
Sam Phan Bok, considered by some the Grand Canyon of Thailand, is a natural wonder.
Pyae Phyo Thet Paing, Ubon Ratchathani, 2023
