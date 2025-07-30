Seventy Years Ago, Johnny Cash Recorded ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ and Became a Folk Hero for the Ignored and Downtrodden A man of the people, the artist put his money where his mouth was by visiting prisons around the country and performing the song Raj Tawney - Freelance writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

On July 30, 1955, a relatively unknown Johnny Cash stepped up to the microphone at Sam Phillips’ Sun Studio, accompanied by the Tennessee Two (Luther Perkins on guitar and Marshall Grant on bass), to record “Folsom Prison Blues”—an original song he’d written while serving in the U.S. Air Force, feeling a similar kind of loneliness and isolation to a prisoner. There was no money for a drummer, so, to create a snare drum sound, it’s said he stuck a dollar bill under his guitar strings that he would strum. Though the single went on to moderate success on Billboard’s country and western chart, reaching No. 4 in 1956, it wouldn’t achieve international acclaim until Cash performed the song for prisoners at Folsom Prison, about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento, on January 13, 1968. The live recording on his At Folsom Prison album reached No. 1 on the country singles chart later that year, on July 20.

Key takeaways: Johnny Cash and prison reform Johnny Cash testified at a U.S. Senate judiciary subcommittee hearing on prison reform in 1972, advocating to keep minors out of jail and to focus on rehabilitating inmates.

The musician performed concerts at more than 30 prisons over the course of his career.

Throughout his five-decade career, Cash performed for thousands of incarcerated people across the country, appearing in-concert at over 30 prisons, where he’d always include “Folsom Prison Blues” in his set. By showing them his respect, the inmates often felt he was one of their own and treated him in kind. Though he’d been arrested seven times for minor offenses, some due to his struggles with substance abuse, he never served prison time. Yet somehow, he found a way to relate to and empathize with prisoners while the rest of society turned their backs on them. He even testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee on prison reform in 1972 and continued to advocate for prison conditions with six sitting presidents.

“My dad’s legacy endures because his particular combination of authenticity, empathy and great artistry is a rare and beautiful confirmation of the best parts of our humanity,” says daughter Rosanne Cash, “and those traits endure outside the cycle of trends and fads.”

No matter the state of his popularity or size of the stage, Johnny Cash felt a duty to speak on behalf of all common folk. He felt a closeness toward often ignored and downtrodden segments of America, regardless of their color, creed or affiliation. “His lyrics appealed both to the likes of the men for whom he sang in Folsom Prison and to some of the world’s most respected political and religious leaders,” says Dan Rogers, senior vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry, where Cash first performed in 1956 and, despite a temporary ban due to an onstage light smashing incident in ’65 as a result of his addiction battles, was welcomed back a few years later.

Speaking truth to power, Cash decided, in 1964, to follow up the commercial success of his album I Walk the Line with a protest album titled Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian, which featured songs by folk artist and activist Peter La Farge and dealt with some of the injustices Indigenous people were speaking up against during the mid-1960s alongside other important campaigns, including the civil rights movement and women’s rights movement. Its lead single, “The Ballad of Ira Hayes,” would find an audience, but not without a fight. When radio disc jockeys refused to play the song due to resistance toward and fear of publicly supporting Native Americans, Cash took out an ad in Billboard in the form of a personal letter and called them out, asking “Where are your guts?” He bought back thousands of copies and decided to hand-deliver them to radio stations along with a note included. The song would eventually climb toward the top of the country charts.

Throughout the ’60s and early ’70s, Cash felt closely identified with the American folk music revival, appearing at Newport Folk Festival in ’64 and ’69. He also formed a friendship with Bob Dylan, who was equally interested in country music, and appeared on Dylan’s Nashville Skyline album. Though their worlds appeared far apart, both men shared a deep bond over music and admiration for one another’s craft, as recently depicted in James Mangold’s Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown, co-written by Jay Cocks.

Each time Cash faced a gatekeeper, he was determined to pick the lock or simply kick the door open with all of his might. Where musical genres helped categorize, and sometimes pigeonhole, artists in the industry, he seemed uninterested in being labeled as a singular musician. Country, gospel, folk, soul, blues, rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly and so on—it didn’t matter to him, because he loved and incorporated all of it, continuing to record and experiment with words and sounds that moved him into his final days in 2003.

“His approach to music was a wide embrace that transcended genres and connected with people with a message saying, ‘We’re all in this together,’” says Dayton Duncan, writer of “Country Music,” a 2019 documentary miniseries that examined Cash’s plight within the context of the genre’s history. “And it helped that he possessed an unforgettable voice.” Fellow country musician Vince Gill agrees, adding, “[He] easily had the most compelling and unique voice I have ever heard.”

As with any timeless art, the audience feels a personal connection to the artist and their work. With Cash, however, there was something especially approachable about the humble man from rural Arkansas who made his way into the world and never forgot where he came from. When Cash spoke into a microphone, we believed he was speaking to and for all people. He never shied away from the character he constructed. In fact, he doubled down.

At the peak of his popularity, in 1971, as the Vietnam War raged on and the United States was divided on numerous issues, Cash came out onstage during an episode of his TV show, “The Johnny Cash Show,” and performed a new song titled “Man in Black,” which spoke directly to our nation’s problems with economic and class inequality, incarceration, materialism, ageism and the war itself. By placing himself at the center, he was calling for change—a bold move for a star of country music, a genre commonly known to lean conservative. And yet, Cash used his voice to reach a range of Americans—from college students to counterculture devotees to hip audiences who usually turned their nose down at the genre. As with much of his career, Cash was willing to put his convictions on the line for the sake of opening dialogue in the public sphere. He was both a patriot and an activist—a rare feat in any era.

“The late John Prine once said to me, ‘When Johnny Cash sings, it sounds like Abraham Lincoln looks,’” says singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell, who was previously married to Rosanne Cash. “Add to that perfect framing of my ex-father-in law’s voice; a poet’s soul on par with, say, Walt Whitman or Carl Sandburg; laser-like wit; the consummate performers’ sense of timing; a wickedly playful sense of humor; and, last but not least, an uncommonly deep and abiding empathy for the plight of the common woman, man and child—what you have is the Man in Black.”

The idea of Johnny Cash exists in many minds as a kind of American folk hero we don’t see as much today, which may explain why his music and legacy live on nearly a quarter-century after his death. “[His] songs endure because they deal with the most basic, universal human emotions and experiences—heartbreak and hope, failures and redemption, big dreams and personal struggles,” says Duncan. “Perhaps it’s the continued accessibility to the man himself that keeps us coming back.”

In Nashville, where Cash and his wife June Carter lived nearby for 35 years, the Johnny Cash Museum is a sought-after destination for fans searching for a better understanding of a complex individual who was both a rebel and a unifier. “From older visitors who share heartfelt stories of his kindness when they met him, to children putting on headphones in our exhibits and singing along to his songs, Johnny’s influence transcends generations and connects with people from all walks of life,” says Angela Daeger, the museum’s senior executive vice president. “What strikes people most, I believe, is his authenticity. … He never hid from his mistakes; he owned them, learned from them and came back stronger in his music, his life and his faith. That kind of honesty resonates with people, even to this day. He was for the common man, the underdog. And people can relate to that.”

Though Cash’s career has left an indelible mark on our musical heritage, the most important gift he gave us was the feeling of hope: the notion that we can make mistakes and overcome our hardships, shortcomings and misgivings, and somehow be redeemed in the end. He showed us that, if there’s something or someone to speak up for, we possess the strength to voice our feelings and start conversations. He didn’t just think it; he lived by it over and over again.

“He has an essential place in the broader American cultural library,” says Rosanne Cash, “and he is a part of history now.”