Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday, February 11, in Nevada. It’s an annual event that draws millions of fans and viewers.

Seeing the pigskin thrown around is only part of the appeal. Star-studded performances and iconic TV ads help make the hourslong event a cultural spectacle. At the heart of it, though, is a love of football. Some say the players’ defense of their territory while opponents try to encroach is a metaphor for life to which we all can relate.

Which team will come out on top and win the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy? Before you tune in to find out, get into the spirit with these football-themed photographs from our Photo Contest.