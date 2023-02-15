ARTS & CULTURE

Photographer Evelyn Hofer’s Timeless Portraits Get a Second Look

Taken a half-century ago, her images strike a contemporary pose

Amy Crawford

Contributing Writer

Girl with Bicycle; Guy with Bicycle
Left, Girl with Bicycle, in the Coombe, Dublin, 1966. The Photo Museum Ireland says Hofer’s work from her Dublin visit captures Ireland at a cultural turning point. Right, Queensboro Bridge, New York, 1964. “Hofer wanted to get under the skin of a city, to picture the essential characteristics of a place and its people,” says art historian April Watson. High Museum of Art, Atlanta / ©The Estate of Evelyn Hofer (2)

She saw the people who appeared in her photographs—Parisian butchers, Harlem matrons, the children of postwar Dublin—less as subjects than as collaborators. German-born Evelyn Hofer, who died in 2009 at age 87, began her career when the vogue in photography was for candid, even sneaky shots. But Hofer, who preferred a cumbersome 4-by-5-inch viewfinder camera mounted on a tripod, found that approach not only impractical but distasteful. “One reason I like to work with a big camera is I don’t like to spy on people,” she said. “I respect them and I want them to respect what we are doing together.” In the mid-20th century, Hofer turned her lens on the social upheaval then churning through American and European cities. “She was keyed in on issues of race and class and how power dynamics come through in pictures,” notes Gregory Harris, curator of the first major U.S. exhibition of Hofer’s work in over 50 years, which opens at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta this March. “Her work looks remarkably contemporary.”

motorcycle
Springtime, Washington, D.C., dye transfer print, 1965 High Museum of Art, Atlanta / ©The Estate of Evelyn Hofer
Harlem Church
Harlem Church, New York, dye transfer print, 1964 High Museum of Art, Atlanta / ©The Estate of Evelyn Hofer
Amy Crawford

Amy Crawford is a Michigan-based freelance journalist writing about cities, science, the environment, art and education. A longtime Smithsonian contributor, her work also appears in CityLab and the Boston Globe.

