In the Face of Prejudice, the ‘Black Swans’ Took the Ballet World by Storm

Lydia Abarca’s ballet career was forewritten in her body and her posture from early childhood, when she seemed to hover above everyone else on an invisible string. Accepted into the elite Juilliard School in 1961 at age 10, she spent four years there, the lone Black girl surrounded by affluent white girls. At the time, many ballet companies rejected Black dancers altogether. By age 15, Abarca would recall, “I’d become convinced that for a Black girl, ballet was an impossible climb straight to a dead end.”

Yet Abarca managed a breakthrough after she became a founding member of the Dance Theater of Harlem, a pioneering Black ballet company conceived in 1969 by the Harlem-born dancer Arthur Mitchell, who’d served as the first Black principal dancer in the New York City Ballet.

Though Mitchell was a world-class instructor, he could also be exacting, even cruel. Yet his mentoring launched the careers of young Black women who built international reputations—and who clung to each other for friendship and support. Abarca soon started racking up firsts of her own: She was the first Black ballerina on the cover of Dance magazine (in 1975) and became the first Black prima ballerina to be part of a major ballet company.

