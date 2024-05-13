ARTS & CULTURE

How This Caribbean-Born Artist Became the Toast of 18th-Century France

A new exhibition in Massachusetts illuminates the success of Guillaume Lethière

Amy Crawford

Contributing Writer

OPENER: Adele Papin
Portrait of Adèle Papin Playing the Harp, oil on canvas, c. 1799. The 17-year-old sitter, the famously beautiful daughter of a prominent family, was later rumored to be Napoleon's mistress.  Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh. Photo: Studio Sebert for Tajan

Born to a formerly enslaved mother in Guadeloupe, Guillaume Lethière (1760-1832) moved to Paris as a teen with his plantation-owner father and launched his artistic career during the tumultuous years before the French Revolution. Lethière’s talent as a painter of portraits of the rich and famous, landscapes, and scenes from history won him plum academic posts and a place at the center of Creole society. But in the two centuries after his death, the neo-Classicist has faded into relative obscurity.

That’s set to change in June with the world’s first-ever Lethière retrospective, at Massachusetts’ Clark Art Institute. The show aims not just to rehabilitate Lethière as an artist but also to tell the story of a remarkable life. He lived in an age of “drastic shifts in politics and painterly styles,” says Esther Bell, the Clark’s chief curator. “We want people to learn about him as a gifted, ambitious artist, but also what it meant to be of mixed race, from the Caribbean, living in France at this time.”   

Brutus Condemning His Sons to Death, oil on canvas, c. 1788.
Brutus Condemning His Sons to Death, oil on canvas, c. 1788. The Clark
Erminia and the Shepherds, oil on canvas, c. 1795.
Erminia and the Shepherds, oil on canvas, c. 1795. Dallas Museum of Art
Woman Leaning on a Portfolio, Guillaume Lethière, oil on canvas, c. 1799.
Woman Leaning on a Portfolio, oil on canvas, c. 1799. Worcester Art Museum / Bridgeman Images
This article is a selection from the June 2024 issue of Smithsonian magazine

