Feast Your Eyes on These Paintings From the Impressionist Era

A new exhibition at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville will bring the food world of the late 19th century to its gallery walls

OPENER - In Still Life With Brioche, c. 1890, Victoria Dubourg Fantin-Latour captures the buttery crust of a signature pastry.
In Still Life With Brioche, c. 1890, Victoria Dubourg Fantin-Latour captures the buttery crust of a signature pastry. Known for her tablescapes, she met her artist husband Henri when both were copying the same painting at the Louvre. Dixon Gallery and Gardens / First Art Museum

France has long derived a portion of its national pride from its culinary sophistication, but during the late 19th century—a time of war and social upheaval, as well as the cultural flowering of the Belle Époque—the issue of food could sometimes be fraught. Aristocrats feasted while peasants toiled and poor Parisians starved, and new delicacies like the banana debuted against a backdrop of imperialist adventures. To artists like Claude Monet and Paul Gauguin, all of it was also rich fodder for a new approach to painting, showcased in the play of light over a silver pitcher or the slimy floors of a bustling fish market.

“This is as much a social history as it is the story of food,” says Mark Scala, chief curator at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, which in late January will host the traveling exhibition “Farm to Table,” featuring some 50 Impressionist canvases and sculptures that depict markets and gardens, farmers and gastronomes, abundance and penury. Food, that universal human obsession, connects people from all walks of life, Scala notes, making it a “portal” through which artists and museumgoers can explore not only human appetites but also darker questions of class, conflict and conquest.

Charles-Émile Jacque, The Shepherd and his Flock, 1880, Oil on canvas
Charles-Émile Jacque, The Shepherd and his Flock, 1880, Oil on canvas Chrysler Museum of Art / Frist Art Museum
Victor Gabriel Gilbert, Fish Market at Les Halles, 1881, Oil on canvas
Victor Gabriel Gilbert, Fish Market at Les Halles, 1881, Oil on canvas Chrysler Museum of Art / Frist Art Museum
Camille Pissarro, The Gardener - Old Peasant with Cabbage, 1883–95.
Camille Pissarro, The Gardener - Old Peasant with Cabbage, 1883–95.
  National Gallery of Art / Frist Art Museum
Eugène Alexis Girardet, Dinner, El Kantara, Algeria, Oil on wood
Eugène Alexis Girardet, Dinner, El Kantara, Algeria, Oil on wood Private Collection / Frist Art Museum
Amy Crawford

Amy Crawford is a Michigan-based freelance journalist writing about cities, science, the environment, art and education. A longtime Smithsonian contributor, her work also appears in CityLab and the Boston Globe.