Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Autumn is often ranked as Americans’ favorite season, and, for many, the beautiful foliage of fall is a reason why. Yes, the sweater weather, the pumpkin-spice recipes and the anticipation of upcoming holidays add to its allure, but few things say “fall” like leaves of yellow, orange and red topping trees and littering lawns.



“Every leaf speaks bliss to me / Fluttering from the autumn tree,” wrote 19th-century author Emily Brontë. Still today, many agree. What’s so special about the turning of leaves? Allow these images to answer.

