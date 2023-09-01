ARTS & CULTURE

Celebrating a Hidden Artistic Visionary of the American West

Charlotte Butler Skinner spent decades chronicling glorious mountains and deserts, in the company of Dorothea Lange and other influential friends

OPENER - Rocks by Charlotte Skinner
Rocks, an undated oil painting by Skinner, reflects the artist's penchant for juxtaposing the earthy tones of the Western desert with icy blue shadows and sky.  Nevada Museum of Art

Jagged peaks and desolate terrain were the muses of Charlotte Butler Skinner. The under-celebrated 20th-century painter spent a lifetime chronicling the Sierra Nevada and the high desert of the Owens Valley along the eastern edge of California. She painted the majestic alpine ridges of Mount Whitney and the Alabama Hills, as well as rocky tableaux near her home in Lone Pine, California, where she spent almost three decades painting, printmaking and teaching classes.

During her life, Skinner exhibited at galleries throughout the American West. This month, a survey of her work opens at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, including pieces given to her by influential friends such as photographer Dorothea Lange and sculptor-muralist Ralph Stackpole. “All of the artists would have visited Charlotte looking for new inspiration, solitude and space to create work,” says curator Kolin Perry, who organized the exhibition. In this way, the show traces not only Skinner’s career but also a community of American West visionaries.

Charlotte Skinner, Silence (Lone Pine Sierra), 1938, oil on canvas
Charlotte Skinner, Silence (Lone Pine Sierra), 1938, oil on canvas Nevada Museum of Art
Charlotte Skinner, End of the Range, not dated, oil on canvas
Charlotte Skinner, End of the Range, not dated, oil on canvas Nevada Museum of Art
This article is a selection from the September/October 2023 issue of Smithsonian magazine

Jacoba Urist is an art and culture journalist in New York City.

