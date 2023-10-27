Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs Selected by Donny Bajohr

The Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face off on Friday in the first game of the 2023 World Series. They’ll carry on a 120-year sports tradition in the United States. Predating the Civil War, baseball is considered uniquely American, helping create an identity and culture for a young nation.

Today, 30 Major League Baseball teams and 120 Minor League teams play in the United States and Canada. America’s pastime has gained increasing international appeal, with professional leagues in Japan, Australia, Mexico and beyond.

How has the game endured over the centuries? Grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack, and take a look.

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.