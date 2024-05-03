A favorite for many flora fans, tulips are one of the most recognizable flowers around, with their long stems and neatly layered petals. They’re so popular that festivals have been held in their honor all across the United States for decades. This month marks the 95th anniversary of the Tulip Time celebration in Holland, Michigan.
Beautiful pastel-colored tulips sit under white spring clouds in a bright blue sky.
Karen Novak, Pennsylvania, 2017
At the Roger-Van den Hende Botanical Garden in Quebec City, visitors can enjoy flowers native to Canada and flora from Asia, America and Europe.
Drea Fournier, Canada, 2017
florists as one of the top ten most recognizable flowers in the United States, the tulip has more than 150 species and 3,000 varieties.
Charleen St. Marie, Louisiana, 2016
Stone and marble monuments aren’t the only attractions you’ll find along the National Mall. Natural beauty, like lovely tulips, might also be found.
Basma Eloufi, Washington, D.C., 2020
Yellow tulips fill a field in Melbourne.
Alexandra Maranon, Australia, 2012
Like many flowers, tulips produce favorable scents that attract insects and humans, especially when you get up close to them.
Colleen Cahill, Netherlands, 2016
Double late tulips bloom in late spring and can resemble peonies or roses.
Christian Davidson, Missouri, 2015
About 4 million tulips are sold each Mother’s Day.
Jenna Arthur, Pennsylvania, 2016
Pretty purple petals are present in Amsterdam.
Kirby Sokolow, Netherlands, 2013
Fringed tulips get their name from the distinct frayed edges on their petals.
Joseph DeLany, Michigan, 2015
Who needs a bird’s-eye view when an ant’s-view is available, creating a colorful forest of upstretched tulips?
Timothy Macht, Minnesota, 2019
Visitors to the 14,000-square-foot Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas may be greeted by a tulip display, depending on the season.
LaTonya Taylor, Nevada, 2016
For 95 years, the city of Holland has planted 100,000 tulips. Today, the Tulip Time Festival celebrates the flower, welcoming tourists from around the world.
Taylor Hart, Michigan, 2019
For 40 years, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, known as the largest in North America, has been held in Mount Vernon, growing from a two-day event to a monthlong celebration each April.
Debbie Sodl, Washington, 2022
