The chances are pretty high that you know a mom who’s positively influenced your life. Mother’s Day, the second Sunday of every May, is not the only day we should recognize moms’ often selfless and underappreciated efforts, but it is a time to give mom a little extra love. Why? Moms “believe in us so we can believe in ourselves,” President Joe Biden said while marking the holiday last year. “They sacrifice to give us opportunities they never had. They are there for us at our highest points and our lowest moments, lifting us up when we need it most.”

See moms spreading love and joy with these 15 images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.

a mother and daughter take a nap in front of a sunset
They say to sleep when your child sleeps, but that’s often easier said than done. Felipe Joia, Beijing, 2019
a mother on the other side of a wall of her two daughters
There’s no use trying to keep secrets from mom. Natalya Getman, Russia, 2022
A mother attempts to engage her baby whose attention is elsewhere. Behzod Boltaev, Uzbekistan, 2021
A mom adds colorful paint to her daughter’s face
A mom adds colorful paint to her daughter’s face, but the joyous expression was already there. Jinglong Yan, Washington, 2022
a group portrait of a mother and her two daughters
Sometimes it’s complicated; sometimes it’s very easy. Relationships with mom are always significant. Homayoun Tamaddon, Iran, 2023
A young boy, scarred by fire when he was only months old, and his aunt, who is also his adoptive mother, share a meaningful embrace.
A young boy, scarred by fire when he was only months old, and his aunt, who is also his adoptive mother, share a meaningful embrace. Angelika Kollin, South Africa, 2023 Angelika Kollin, South Africa, 2023
A mother snaps a photo of her young daughter on the beach at sunset.
Along with the title “mom” comes the title “photographer.” A mother snaps a photo of her young daughter on the beach at sunset. Ziyuan Wang, Thailand, 2023
A mom multitasks as she participates in a tribal tradition involving chalk, prepares a meal and comforts her small child.
A mom multitasks as she participates in a tribal tradition involving chalk, prepares a meal and comforts her small child. Anirban Pan, India, 2023
A young girl strums the strings of a harp held by her mother at an outdoor festival.
A young girl strums the strings of a harp held by her mother at an outdoor festival. Jianmei Wang, American Samoa, 2023
A mother passes her activism on to her young daughter during a protest in Brussels.
A mother passes her activism on to her young daughter during a protest in Brussels. Alexandre Nguyen, Belgium, 2023
Once, they held hands. Now, this mom and adult daughter just link pinkies, as if to swear that they’ll always stay connected.
Once, they held hands. Now, this mom and adult daughter just link pinkies, as if to swear that they’ll always stay connected. Stanislav Chepiga, Ukraine, 2023
a mother and her four children stay close on a bus as they head toward what they hope will be a better life.
Fleeing Venezuela, a mother and her four children stay close on a bus as they head toward what they hope will be a better life. David Martín Huamaní Bedoya, Peru, 2023
Going about her domestic duties, a mom manages to keep her daughter close … and fed, with a portable snack.
Going about her domestic duties, a mom manages to keep her daughter close … and fed, with a portable snack. Angelika Kollin, South Africa, 2023
A toddler hitches a ride with mom as she carries firewood through a barren valley.
A toddler hitches a ride with mom as she carries firewood through a barren valley. Aung Kyaw Zaw, Myanmar 2020

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Donny Bajohr is the associate photography editor at Smithsonian. You can follow him on Instagram @donny_bajohr.