Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

The chances are pretty high that you know a mom who’s positively influenced your life. Mother’s Day, the second Sunday of every May, is not the only day we should recognize moms’ often selfless and underappreciated efforts, but it is a time to give mom a little extra love. Why? Moms “believe in us so we can believe in ourselves,” President Joe Biden said while marking the holiday last year. “They sacrifice to give us opportunities they never had. They are there for us at our highest points and our lowest moments, lifting us up when we need it most.”

See moms spreading love and joy with these 15 images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.