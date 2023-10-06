Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Nearly 575 recognized Native American tribes, including the Choctaw, Cherokee, Sioux and Navajo Nations, populate the United States today. These original inhabitants of this land continue the traditions and maintain the culture that their ancestors established before Christopher Columbus and other Europeans colonized the Americas.

“Native peoples challenge us to confront our past and do better,” President Joe Biden said in his 2022’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “We honor the sovereignty, resilience and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to the world, and we recommit to upholding our solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations.” View these images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images for a glimpse into America’s varied, storied Indigenous cultures.

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.