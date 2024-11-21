ARTS & CULTURE

An Astonishing, Rarely Seen Islamic Art Collection Goes on Display

At the oldest public art museum in the United States, miniatures, glassware and other intricately created works transport visitors around the world

Amy Crawford

Contributing Writer

Iznik tile
Iznik tile, 16th  to 17th century, Syria or Turkey.
  Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

When Hamid Hemat accepted a curatorial post at Connecticut’s Wadsworth Atheneum in 2022, the refugee from Kabul, Afghanistan, was surprised by what he found. The Wadsworth is the oldest public art museum in the United States, home to a trove of European and American paintings. But it also holds one of the world’s best collections of Islamic art. “I’m traveling 7,000 miles from my home country, and I came here and found this amazing collection,” says Hemat, who has spent the past two years studying the Wadsworth’s delicate miniatures, medieval Qurans and ornate glassware from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia for a show, “Divine Geometry,” that runs through April 13, 2025. Although donated by American art patrons in the early 20th century, some of these works have never been exhibited before, let alone together. “There’s many things going on in Islamic art, and each place has their own culture, their own language, their own style,” says Hemat, who hopes the show will spark “a dialogue between different human civilizations.”   

figures from Persian mythology painted on ivory
This miniature depicting figures from Persian mythology was painted on ivory, likely with a brush made from a single cat’s hair, in 18th or 19th-century Iran.  Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
Underglaze-painted tile
Underglaze-painted tile, late 19th century, Iran.
  Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
Nastaliq Calligraphy of Shah Mahmud Nishapuri
Nastaliq Calligraphy of Shah Mahmud Nishapuri, 16th century, Nishapur, Iran.
  Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
Cover image of the Smithsonian Magazine December 2024 issue

Subscribe to Smithsonian magazine now for just $19.99

This article is a selection from the December 2024 issue of Smithsonian magazine

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.

Amy Crawford

Amy Crawford is a Michigan-based freelance journalist writing about cities, science, the environment, art and education. A longtime Smithsonian contributor, her work also appears in CityLab and the Boston Globe.