Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs Selected by Jeff Campagna

In 1621, more than 400 years ago, English settlers celebrated their first fall harvest with a feast, and they extended an invitation to the Indigenous people of the area, specifically members of the Wampanoag tribe, who had helped the colonizers adjust to their new home. If not for the Native Americans, it’s likely those Pilgrims would have perished.



That event has come to be known as the “first Thanksgiving.” President George Washington was the first to issue a proclamation for the holiday in 1789, designating Thursday, November 26 “a day of public thanksgiving.” However, it didn’t become a national holiday with a set date until 1863. Some 160 years later, Americans from coast to coast still gather with family and friends on the fourth Thursday of November to express their gratitude for the year’s bounty—and to overeat.

