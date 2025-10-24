Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

Zoom in to the Beauty and Zest of New Zealand With These 15 Stunning Photographs

The island nation is home to some of the world’s most gorgeous wildlife and scenic landscapes

Photographs selected by Allison Scates

kaka clings to a branch
A curious kaka clings to a branch on Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, a bird and wildlife preserve in Pukeatua.

  Erik Alinder, 2024

Originally home to the Māori people, New Zealand became a British colony in 1840 and eventually gained independence in 1947. Sitting in the Pacific Ocean about 930 miles from Australia, the island country, also known as the Land of the Long White Cloud, has a population of 5.2 million. With exotic wildlife and the Southern Alps, New Zealand is ranked the second-most scenic country in the world. Take a look.

Snowflakes fall on cows
Snowflakes fall on cows, which are a major part of the country’s agricultural industry. Nearly 10 million are raised for dairy or beef. Zilong Qin, 2017
A empty road with mountains
Follow the white-striped road to reach majestic, snow-capped mountains. Sean Pritchard, 2021
A black bird drinks water
The native tui bird, here on a preserve in Dunedin, is easily recognizable due to its blue, green and bronze color, and distinct white throat tuft. Mateusz Zebrowski, 2022
A man hikes in a canyon
The Putangirua Pinnacles in the Wairarapa region are impressive geological formations formed by erosion. Fans of the Lord of the Rings films may recognize the area as Dimholt Road. Samantha Dean, 2017
An aerial view shows a road where the mountains meet crystal blue waters.
An aerial view shows a road where the mountains meet crystal blue waters. Jake Virus, 2024
3 black birds walking
Birds of a feather don’t just flock together; seemingly, they walk together, too. These kakas, a kind of native parrot, were seen near a preserve in Wellington. Lyondhür Picciarelli, 2018
A elderly couple look at a lake
Queenstown is one of the most picturesque destinations in New Zealand, offering stunning scenery. In one shot, you can capture blue skies, bluer sea, white clouds, snow-capped mountains and seagulls soaring through the sky. Jie Xu, 2023
A hiker resting on a large tree branch
A hiker resting on a large tree branch in the woods during a day of exploring Mount Aspiring National Park. Lydia Ball, 2011
3 sheep with a lake behind them
While their numbers are falling, sheep still outnumber humans in New Zealand by more than four-to-one. Michelle Maloney, 2008
A modest home near Queenstown features a majestic view of a lake and mountains.
A modest home near Queenstown features a majestic view of a lake and mountains. Joshua Monaghan, 2009
A black and white photo of a seal at the beach
Typically found in the Antarctic, leopard seals travel north during autumn and winter, sometimes popping up on New Zealand’s shores. Sean Pritchard, 2021
A aerial view of a beach
The view from a Victorian home on New Zealand's South Island offers stunning ocean views and glimpses of the surrounding coastal town of Nelson, not far from Abel Tasman National Park. Rowan Williams, 2024
A tree stands above the fog at sunrise in Cambridge.
A tree stands above the fog at sunrise in Cambridge. Rob Laskin, 2009
A black and white photo of a large building
Known as “the beehive,” New Zealand’s government building in Wellington boasts distinct architectural features. Sebastian Schuster, 2022

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

