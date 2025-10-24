Zoom in to the Beauty and Zest of New Zealand With These 15 Stunning Photographs

Originally home to the Māori people, New Zealand became a British colony in 1840 and eventually gained independence in 1947. Sitting in the Pacific Ocean about 930 miles from Australia, the island country, also known as the Land of the Long White Cloud, has a population of 5.2 million. With exotic wildlife and the Southern Alps, New Zealand is ranked the second-most scenic country in the world. Take a look.

Planning Your Next Trip? Explore great travel deals A Note to our Readers Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.