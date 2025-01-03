Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

For some, frigid temperatures are a sign to stay indoors, where cozy fires and blankets help keep the cold at bay. However, for others, playing in the snow is what makes the season bright! Skiing, sledding and even snowball fights are activities that can only be enjoyed when there are more than a few flakes on the ground. What is winter without a bit of a chill from freezing-cold fun?



Appreciation for these awesome activities is global, from Switzerland to Japan. The United States alone is home to nearly 500 ski areas. That doesn’t include the many ice rinks and snowy trails to hike. What makes thousands of people layer up and venture out in temperatures that cause some animals to hibernate? Grab your preferred hot beverage and take a look.