Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

For some, frigid temperatures are a sign to stay indoors, where cozy fires and blankets help keep the cold at bay. However, for others, playing in the snow is what makes the season bright! Skiing, sledding and even snowball fights are activities that can only be enjoyed when there are more than a few flakes on the ground. What is winter without a bit of a chill from freezing-cold fun?

Appreciation for these awesome activities is global, from Switzerland to Japan. The United States alone is home to nearly 500 ski areas. That doesn’t include the many ice rinks and snowy trails to hike. What makes thousands of people layer up and venture out in temperatures that cause some animals to hibernate? Grab your preferred hot beverage and take a look.

While New Mexico’s lowlands frequently see summertime temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the snow-covered mountains of its Taos Ski Valley offer ample opportunity for wintry fun. Michael Hawkins, New Mexico, 2021
A one-horse open sleigh is a classic way to dash through the snow. Attila Szabo, Romania, 2016
A toddler seemingly shows his father how to properly use a snowblower. Heather Asselin, Alaska, 2010

A daring snowboarder soars over the famous Mount Baker road gap where adventurers fly off the cliff, seemingly just feet away from motorists, landing across the highway some 40 feet from the top. Erik Hoffman, Washington, 2017
People’s shadows dot the landscape as snow tubers wait for their chance for a thrilling and frigid ride. Tao Hua, China, 2022
Snowflakes that stay on noses and eyelashes are some of the best—or favorite—things about winter weather. G. Maribel, California, 2015
A walk in the park on a sunny day is for amateurs. Try cross-country skiing after a big winter snow in South Lake Tahoe. JoSon Studio, California, 2020

With the sun beaming down and threatening their withering winter wonderland, children cling to what little snow is left in the yard of a home in Denver.  Kelley Dallas, Colorado, 2021
Santa Claus would be proud of the lift-off these young sledders achieved. Who needs reindeer? Alex Sienkiewicz, Montana, 2018
The thin trunks of burnt trees protrude leafless from a snowy landscape. Jake Virus, Colorado, 2023

This seems like the sort of area where it might be difficult for your cellphone to pick up a signal for use of your GPS. Hopefully, the dogs know where they’re going in this vast valley of snow. Judy Boyd, Norway, 2019
Can you sweat and freeze at the same time? Climbing snow-capped mountains with snowflakes hitting your face while the sun beams in your eyes is a counterintuitive contradiction. James Bartlett, Canada, 2018

It may not be until the next morning that you realize downhill skiing is a full-body workout, targeting your abs, glutes, hamstrings, quads and other lower muscles. Jake Virus, Colorado, 2023
Tobogganing, which first originated with Native Americans, has been used for centuries to transport people and goods in the snow. Bronwyn O’Beirne, Washington, 2010

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.