Photographs selected by Allison Scates Text by Tracy Scott Forson

The third largest U.S. state, California is No. 1 when it comes to giant redwood and sequoia trees, the Pacific Ocean and national parks, with nine total. Let’s not forget its mountain ranges; agriculture; landmarks, like the Golden Gate Bridge; and unmatched sunsets.

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a chance you can find it in California. Let these 15 photos from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest prove the point. Take a look.