Photographs selected by Allison Scates

The third largest U.S. state, California is No. 1 when it comes to giant redwood and sequoia trees, the Pacific Ocean and national parks, with nine total. Let’s not forget its mountain ranges; agriculture; landmarks, like the Golden Gate Bridge; and unmatched sunsets.

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a chance you can find it in California. Let these 15 photos from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest prove the point. Take a look.

Aerial view of a lighthouse on a cliff
The historic Point Reyes Lighthouse was built in 1870 and is now a popular tourist attraction. Ryan Notch, 2010
Three sea lions lay on a beach
About 240,000 sea lions live in California, making it one of the state’s most popular marine mammals. Lacey Johnson, 2008
An aerial view of the Golden Gate Bridge over clouds
San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge appears through a late afternoon fog. Jassen Todorov, 2020

A yellow truck parked in the grass next to a Jam tasting sign
California consistently ranks as the nation’s top strawberry-producing state, growing about 90 percent of the crop in the United States. Lorraine Olson, 2009
A bench sits overtop a cliff overlooking the beach
In Point Reyes Station, a perfectly placed bench perched on a seaside cliff offers observers an amazing view of the Pacific. Ryan Notch, 2010
Five people on horseback ride in the desert
Five horseback riders travel across the desert landscape at Red Rock Canyon State Park. Doug Kessler, 2008

Sunset over a large field
The sun beautifully illuminates a cloudy sky as it sets over the fields of Fresno. Shaun Tucker, 2010
A cat looks out a window
A cat enjoys a view of Los Angeles from the comfort of a windowsill. Emily Hatcher, 2010
Chinatown in San Francisco
The San Francisco Bay Bridge can be seen from a hilltop in the Chinatown section of the city. Kimo Koshi, 2010

A forest with tall trees
President Theodore Roosevelt once said, “A grove of giant redwoods or sequoias should be kept just as we keep a great or beautiful cathedral.” Todd Damiano, 2022
A person surfing at sunset
A surfer catches some waves in Santa Monica. Jelieta Walinski, 2019

An aerial view of a farm field
Farms in California produce more than 400 commodities and more than 75 percent of the country’s fruits and nuts. Jassen Todorov, 2020
A train car goes down a busy San Francisco street at night
Trendy Nob Hill in San Francisco is known for its famed hotels, buzzy restaurants, landmark architecture, stunning views and, of course, its cable cars, considered a neighborhood highlight. Daniel Kohanski, 2010
Two people's feet on the beach next to the ocean
With almost 850 miles of coastline and 420 public beaches, California is the perfect state for burying your toes in the sand and admiring the beauty of the ocean. Emily Hatcher, 2009

Planning Your Next Trip?

Explore great travel deals

Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.