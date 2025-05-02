Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

These Extraordinary Archaeological Sites Are a Portal to Ancient Egypt

The Valley of the Kings and other bucket-list Egyptian destinations offer a glimpse into millennia-old majesty and artistry

OPENER - A man rides a camel in view of the remarkable Egyptian pyramids.
A man rides a camel in view of the remarkable Egyptian pyramids. Eman Abdelkader, Giza, 2021

Is it possible that the builders of Egypt’s great pyramids expected them to be tourist attractions eons later, drawing spectators from around the globe? We may never know, but the awe-inspiring structures that dot the Valley of the Kings in the deserts of Cairo and Luxor have been attracting curious travelers for centuries.

Their majesty is only matched by their mystery. How were they built? Who determined which Egyptians were buried in the tombs? What afterlife belief led to their care and reverence for the dead? Leave historians and researchers to grapple with those questions. You can just sit back and enjoy these 15 images of ancient Egypt from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.

 
2 - Ramses II was one of the most famous and powerful pharaohs in all of ancient Egyptian history, which explains why his statue at Abu Simbel is colossal.
Ramses II was one of the most famous and powerful pharaohs in all of ancient Egyptian history, which explains why his statue at Abu Simbel is colossal. Jaelene Taylor, Aswan, 2023
3 - The rock temples of Ramses II and Merenptah at the shore of Nile River are made of high-quality sandstone.
The rock temples of Ramses II and Merenptah at the shore of Nile River are made of high-quality sandstone. Anders Andersson, Aswan, 2015
4 - At the Pyramid of Djoser, a narrow doorway serves as a portal to a different time.
At the Pyramid of Djoser, a narrow doorway serves as a portal to a different time. Yasser Mobarak, Giza, 2021
5 - Two tourists check to make sure they are successfully chronicling their trip to the Karnak Temple.
Two tourists check to make sure they are successfully chronicling their trip to the Karnak Temple. Kris Arzadun, Luxor, 2019
6 - Passengers in a hot-air balloon soar over the west bank of the Nile and the Valley of the Kings while the sun sets.
Passengers in a hot-air balloon soar over the west bank of the Nile and the Valley of the Kings while the sun sets. Nikki Passchier, Valley of the Kings, 2011
7 - With travel at a minimum due to the Covid-19 pandemic, French Navy bagpipe band members visit the Sphinx with few other tourists around.
With travel at a minimum due to the Covid-19 pandemic, French Navy bagpipe band members visit the Sphinx with few other tourists around. Jonathan Jasberg, Giza, 2020
8 - The famous Dendera Temple is one of the very few ancient temples that still have colorful paintings on the walls after thousands of years.
The famous Dendera Temple is one of the very few ancient temples that still have colorful paintings on the walls after thousands of years. Tony Zhao, Qena, 2018
9 - A man compares his profile to that of Horus, an ancient Egyptian god who’s depicted in a statue near the Temple of Hatshepsut.
A man compares his profile to that of Horus, an ancient Egyptian god who’s depicted in a statue near the Temple of Hatshepsut. Helen Vajk, Luxor, 2024
10 - Ancient Egypt is always shown with the pyramids and plentiful plots of wheat.
Ancient Egypt is always shown with the pyramids and plentiful plots of wheat.  Ibrahim Mohamed, Giza, 2024
11 - Large columns line a pathway at the Karnak Temple.
Large columns line a pathway at the Karnak Temple. Robin Luo, Luxor, 2019
12 - Tourists form a line to see the pyramids early as the sun rises.
Tourists form a line to see the pyramids early as the sun rises. Simon Urwin, Giza, 2019
13 - Telling works of art are carved into the walls of the many tombs in the Valley of the Kings.
Telling works of art are carved into the walls of the many tombs in the Valley of the Kings. Fiorella Baldisserri, Valley of the Kings, 2023
14 - The Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure pyramids correspond to the kings for whom they were built.
The Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure pyramids correspond to the kings for whom they were built. Yam G-Jun, Giza, 2021
15 - Intricate hieroglyphics are etched into the massive, 80-foot-high columns of the Karnak Temple’s Great Hypostyle Hall.
Intricate hieroglyphics are etched into the massive, 80-foot-high columns of the Karnak Temple’s Great Hypostyle Hall. Tina Sommers, Luxor, 2021
Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

