These Extraordinary Archaeological Sites Are a Portal to Ancient Egypt
The Valley of the Kings and other bucket-list Egyptian destinations offer a glimpse into millennia-old majesty and artistry
A man rides a camel in view of the remarkable Egyptian pyramids.
Eman Abdelkader, Giza, 2021
Is it possible that the builders of Egypt’s great pyramids expected them to be tourist attractions eons later, drawing spectators from around the globe? We may never know, but the awe-inspiring structures that dot the Valley of the Kings in the deserts of Cairo and Luxor have been attracting curious travelers for centuries.
Their majesty is only matched by their mystery. How were they built? Who determined which Egyptians were buried in the tombs? What afterlife belief led to their care and reverence for the dead? Leave historians and researchers to grapple with those questions. You can just sit back and enjoy these 15 images of ancient Egypt from the
Smithsonian
Magazine Photo Contest.
Ramses II was one of the most famous and powerful pharaohs in all of ancient Egyptian history, which explains why his statue at Abu Simbel is colossal.
Jaelene Taylor, Aswan, 2023
The rock temples of Ramses II and Merenptah at the shore of Nile River are made of high-quality sandstone.
Anders Andersson, Aswan, 2015
At the Pyramid of Djoser, a narrow doorway serves as a portal to a different time.
Yasser Mobarak, Giza, 2021
Two tourists check to make sure they are successfully chronicling their trip to the Karnak Temple.
Kris Arzadun, Luxor, 2019
Passengers in a hot-air balloon soar over the west bank of the Nile and the Valley of the Kings while the sun sets.
Nikki Passchier, Valley of the Kings, 2011
With travel at a minimum due to the Covid-19 pandemic, French Navy bagpipe band members visit the Sphinx with few other tourists around.
Jonathan Jasberg, Giza, 2020
The famous Dendera Temple is one of the very few ancient temples that still have colorful paintings on the walls after thousands of years.
Tony Zhao, Qena, 2018
A man compares his profile to that of Horus, an ancient Egyptian god who’s depicted in a statue near the Temple of Hatshepsut.
Helen Vajk, Luxor, 2024
Ancient Egypt is always shown with the pyramids and plentiful plots of wheat.
Ibrahim Mohamed, Giza, 2024
Large columns line a pathway at the Karnak Temple.
Robin Luo, Luxor, 2019
Tourists form a line to see the pyramids early as the sun rises.
Simon Urwin, Giza, 2019
Telling works of art are carved into the walls of the many tombs in the Valley of the Kings.
Fiorella Baldisserri, Valley of the Kings, 2023
The Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure pyramids correspond to the kings for whom they were built.
Yam G-Jun, Giza, 2021
Intricate hieroglyphics are etched into the massive, 80-foot-high columns of the Karnak Temple’s Great Hypostyle Hall.
Tina Sommers, Luxor, 2021
