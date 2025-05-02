These Extraordinary Archaeological Sites Are a Portal to Ancient Egypt

Is it possible that the builders of Egypt’s great pyramids expected them to be tourist attractions eons later, drawing spectators from around the globe? We may never know, but the awe-inspiring structures that dot the Valley of the Kings in the deserts of Cairo and Luxor have been attracting curious travelers for centuries.

Planning Your Next Trip? Explore great travel deals A Note to our Readers Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.

Their majesty is only matched by their mystery. How were they built? Who determined which Egyptians were buried in the tombs? What afterlife belief led to their care and reverence for the dead? Leave historians and researchers to grapple with those questions. You can just sit back and enjoy these 15 images of ancient Egypt from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.