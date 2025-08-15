These 15 Remarkable Photographs of China Will Transport You Halfway Across the World

The Great Wall of China may be one of the country’s most iconic landmarks and tourist attractions, but there’s much more to see and experience when visiting. As one of the world’s oldest civilizations, it has a rich history to observe, while also being one of the most technologically advanced countries. So, feel free to leave your abacus at home.

What you won’t want to leave is your camera. These images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest are just a sampling of China’s Instagram-worthy offerings. Take a look.