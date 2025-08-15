These 15 Remarkable Photographs of China Will Transport You Halfway Across the World
It’s as beautiful as it is historical. See the old, new and much of what’s in between in China
Da Shuhua is a 500-year-old tradition that involves throwing molten iron (heated to more than 2,900 degrees) against a frozen wall to create a spectacle similar to fireworks.
Douglas Bakshian, 2011
The Great Wall of China may be one of the country’s most iconic landmarks and tourist attractions, but there’s much more to see and experience when visiting. As one of the world’s oldest civilizations, it has a rich history to observe, while also being one of the most technologically advanced countries. So, feel free to leave your abacus at home.
What you won’t want to leave is your camera. These images from the
Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest are just a sampling of China’s Instagram-worthy offerings. Take a look.
What looks like an impressive spiderweb is actually a net being cleaned and repaired by local fishermen.
Johan Ensing, 2008
Gulls soar over Erhai Lake as the sun meets the horizon.
Haibo Huang, 2021
Various livestock cause a traffic jam on a road near Tibet’s Namtso Lake.
Thomas Adolphson, 2009
Fowls waddle and rest in the foreground near an intricate cliffside carving in Anyue County.
Xiujian Zhou, 2023
Tree limbs seemingly lean over a cliff to enjoy the view at sunrise in the Huangshan mountain range.
Barrett Donovan, 2007
A farmer leads an ox through a rapeseed field, creating a beautiful scene of spring flowers blooming and busy work.
Xiujian Zhou, 2024
A Chinese farmer prepares a field for planting rice along the Longji Rice Terraces. The name means “dragon’s spine,” which describes the layered levels of crops.
Howie Garber, 2008
A uniformed Chinese soldier guards the Chairman Mao Zedong Memorial Hall in Beijing.
Amy Proctor, 2011
A man and cattle cross a bridge in Zhaoxing, the largest Dong village in the country.
Howie Garber, 2008
A bride gets a glimpse into the life of a fashion model during a wedding-day photo shoot in Thames Town.
David Li, 2011
Wearing colorful makeup and attire, an elderly woman participates in the annual Spring Festival parade that marks the Chinese New Year.
Douglas Bakshian, 2012
The mud flats of Xiapu are a favorite location of many photographers.
Jiahan Dong, 2009
Although vehicles, including motorcycles, are more popular as modes of transportation these days, horses, a natural source of giddyap-and-go, remain an option for many.
Qingxia Li, 2009
For centuries the Great Wall of China has followed the natural mountain terrain as part of its defense against would-be threats.
Red Ognita, 2009
