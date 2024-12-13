Mighty and majestic with wonderful manes, horses have been part of human life for eons. Whether strapped to plows, wearing saddles, pulling wagons or just keeping us company, horses have lived and worked with humans throughout the centuries. Modern conveniences have helped lessen their role as beasts of burdens. But while they’re categorized as farm animals or livestock and not pets by the United States Department of Agriculture, about two million U.S. households report horse ownership, and the love for them is worldwide.
Why are equines so exceptional? Take a look.
A wild horse trots through the lush expanse of the New Forest in Hampshire. Its powerful stride cuts through the vibrant landscape, where rich colors of late afternoon sunlight filter through the dense canopy, casting a warm, golden glow.
Irina Petrova Adamatzky, United Kingdom, 2024
The horses around the Turkish village of Hormetci gallop along the desert terrain, kicking up dust everywhere.
F. Dilek Yurdakul, Turkey, 2023
In Sabucedo, in a centuries-old tradition, wrestlers face the horses without ropes or sticks, seeking to shave their manes.
Carlos Costa, Spain, 2023
The Salt River flows through the Tonto National Forest and is home to about 300 wild horses that are believed to be descendants of Spanish Colonial horses brought to the Southwest by explorers in the 16th century.
Jeffrey Lierman, Arizona, 2022
Dust and snow engulf a herd of horses at full gallop.
Zhi Wen Shen, China, 2023
Just before sunrise, a trio of the wild horses of Assateague Island enjoy some time lounging on the beach.
Karin Fleming, Maryland, 2023
A wild black horse traverses the terrain near the towering sandstone buttes of Monument Valley, embodying untamed freedom in the iconic red-sand desert area on the Arizona-Utah border at sunset.
Maria Ibanez Valero, Arizona, 2023
Horses come in a variety of hues, varying from snow white to nearly black.
Nannie van Berkel-Hijlkema, Netherlands, 2023
The Avelignese horses of the central-eastern Italian Alps are semi-wild, meaning they are generally feral but may occasionally be under human care.
Maurizio Teruzzi, Italy, 2024
Equines of the McCullough Peaks horse herd seemingly horse around, with the Bighorn Mountains in the distance.
Timothy Foxx, Wyoming, 2023
It’s been said that Icelandic horses are an old and pure breed. They are not allowed to interbreed with others, and once taken off the island, they cannot return.
Jennifer Fraser, Iceland, 2022
Ancient stories told of children in Kyrgyzstan who learned to ride horses before they could walk. Seemingly, not much has changed.
Behram daCosta, Kyrgyzstan, 2024
In Turkish,
yilki is the name given to wild horses that roam freely in nature and are not domesticated—symbols of freedom.
Erhan Coral, Turkey, 2024
Sundance, who is missing an eye due to a birth defect, is one of the rescue equines staying at the White Rock Ranch in Yucca Valley.
Cortney Armitage, California, 2024
Planning Your Next Trip?
Explore great travel deals
Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.