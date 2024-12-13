Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Mighty and majestic with wonderful manes, horses have been part of human life for eons. Whether strapped to plows, wearing saddles, pulling wagons or just keeping us company, horses have lived and worked with humans throughout the centuries. Modern conveniences have helped lessen their role as beasts of burdens. But while they’re categorized as farm animals or livestock and not pets by the United States Department of Agriculture, about two million U.S. households report horse ownership, and the love for them is worldwide.

Why are equines so exceptional? Take a look.