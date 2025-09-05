The Tiny New York Town Where Mediums Give Voice to the Dead Lily Dale is home to about 40 mediums who connect thousands of spiritual seekers with their deceased loved ones Erin Donaghue Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

As I enter through the gates of Lily Dale, beneath a sign that reads “World’s Largest Center for the Religion of Spiritualism,” life’s pace seems to slow. People rest and chat on the wide porches of Victorian houses, which date back to the years following the western New York community’s founding as a spiritualist camp, in 1879. The small residential neighborhood, about an hour southwest of Buffalo, is easily walkable for most. The occasional passing car is limited to a speed of five miles per hour, so sidewalks are unnecessary. Cats wander the streets along with the pedestrians. On one side of town, kayakers paddle the mirror-clear Cassadaga Lake, its shores dotted with weeping willows, and on the other, hikers wander the trails of an old-growth forest.

There’s a quiet here, and a feeling of having stepped back in time. So when the spirits start talking, it seems natural, even peaceful.

The dead are as alive as the living in Lily Dale. The 40 or so mediums who live and work here, identified by colorful signs outside their homes, serve as their voice. The hamlet’s population is only about 300, but in the summer, 15,000 to 20,000 people flock here to immerse themselves in the practices of spiritualism, a philosophy and religion that believes in death as a transition to a higher plane of existence. According to spiritualists, the living can communicate with the dead, and in Lily Dale, that communication is part of everyday life.

“What I love about this is that we let people know the continuity of life,” Michaelene “Mike” Clevenger, a registered medium, tells me as we sit in the light-filled “reading room” inside of her bright blue Victorian home. “That people don’t just vanish. And that heart connection is still there.”

Mediums are central figures in spiritualism. They’re believed to be sensitive to the plane of existence where spirits reside, with the ability to deliver messages from the spirits to their loved ones. The talent isn’t necessarily innate, however; spiritualists assert that with practice, anyone can learn to access the spirit realm. And because these spirits are thought to possess a more evolved consciousness, they can offer the living guidance and knowledge. Receiving messages from a deceased loved one can also be a deeply healing experience, mediums say.

“People come and they haven’t felt their loved ones around them, and I’m able to help them connect,” Willa White, a second-generation Lily Dale registered medium, tells me. “And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that really is my mom, that is my dad, that is my son’—whoever it is and it blows them away. It makes them realize that the love hasn’t died.”

Mediums in this particular community must undergo an intense, two-year vetting process to be registered with the Lily Dale Assembly, the group that operates the spiritualist hub, before they can offer their services. After applying, they sit for an interview with the assembly board and the Lily Dale Mediums League, according to Barry Gasaway, board vice president. The Mediums League, a group of registered mediums that raises funds, hosts events and works out the mediums’ contracts and schedules, created the standards by which new mediums are tested—although the Lily Dale Assembly board has the final say over which mediums are accepted. If a candidate is accepted, they’ll test for a year by participating in outdoor “message services” during which mediums convey messages from departed loved ones to a select few in an audience of several dozen to more than 100 people, and Monday Night Circles, where mediums offer “mini-readings” to groups of three or four people. The board and the Mediums League then decide whether to advance the candidate to year two. Candidates must also conduct private readings, and they’re evaluated on their performance. If they pass, they are allowed to register with the assembly and must renew their registration every year. These mediums are a major draw for visitors who pay for private readings in addition to a $15 daily community access fee during the summer.

Private readings book up well in advance, so visitors often gather for the free daily message services. “Visiting mediums,” who have active practices elsewhere but aren’t registered in Lily Dale, are also allowed to participate in the outdoor services, as are “student mediums.”

At 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the outdoor gatherings happen at Lily Dale’s storied Inspiration Stump, a massive tree stump surrounded by wooden pews nestled under tree canopy. Residents consider it a center for heightened psychic and spiritual activity. At 4 p.m., the services happen at Forest Temple, a wooden structure built against the tree line, where spiritual seekers have gathered since 1894. In inclement weather, a bell rings atop Lily Dale’s auditorium—built in 1883—to announce that the message service has been moved there. Mediums started receiving texts about the location changes only last year.

“Who has mom’s ring on?” asks Timothy Brainard, a medium leading a service I’m attending in the auditorium. A woman in the audience raises her hand.

“She touched me on the shoulder, and I felt the ring on her hand,” Brainard says. He delivers the mother’s message to the woman: “I love you, I’m always with you, and I’m not dead.”

Did you know? The origins of spiritualism Modern spiritualism can be traced back to a farm in Hydesville, New York, about two-and-a-half hours from Lily Dale, where sisters Kate, Maggie and Leah Fox established a code of raps that they used to communicate with a spirit that occupied their house. The sisters traveled to different cities hosting sessions and séances to exhibit their powers as mediums.

“When you hear those noises in the house, that’s her trying to get your attention,” Brainard says. “They’re not ‘on the other side.’ They’re on this side. You have to think of them like they’re still here.”

Approaching a different woman in the crowd, Brainard brings through the spirit of her grandfather, who describes her love of animals as a child. The woman replies that she’s considering taking a job at a veterinarian’s office. Brainard says that her grandfather encourages her to accept the job, calling it a perfect fit.

The history of spiritualism in America

Local spiritualists first began gathering on the farmland that would later become Lily Dale in 1873, according to town historian Ron Nagy. Spiritualism had been exploding in popularity since 1848, when the Fox sisters of Hydesville, New York, launched the modern spiritualist movement with their later-debunked claims that they could communicate with the dead by rapping on a table. According to the 2024 book Spiritualism’s Place: Reformers, Seekers and Séances in Lily Dale, Willard Alden, the “ardent Spiritualist” who owned the land, hosted a “June Picnic and Sunday Assembly” for local spiritualists in 1877. The spiritualists founded the Cassadaga Lake Free Association in 1879, operating it as a religious camp that drew visitors, especially in the summer, to listen to speakers and practice spirit communication.

Spiritualism was widespread from the mid-19th century through the early 20th, and by 1897, scholars estimated there to be anywhere from a few hundred thousand to 11 million followers in the United States, the authors of Spiritualism's Place wrote. Its growth was fueled by the Civil War, the nation’s deadliest conflict, in that it brought comfort to many families of the slain who believed they could still communicate with their dead loved ones. Some authors also link spiritualism’s rise to the popularization of mass media, and to the credibility it gained from the support of notable people like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Though the number of followers has declined over the decades, the National Association of Spiritualist Churches today lists 64 affiliated churches across America, mostly concentrated on the East Coast, the West Coast and in the northern U.S. Dozens more churches operate independently of the national organization.

As the largest center for spiritualism in the world, Lily Dale is a destination for people across the globe who adhere to the religion, says Tom Cratsley, a spiritual healer and teacher who operates the guest residence Harmony House. The faith has an ordained ministry, and followers practice through spirit communication, prayer, meditation, healing and worship services at spiritualist churches.

Yet people from all walks of life come to Lily Dale, searching to connect with their spirituality in whatever way they understand it.

“It’s a place for people to kick back and really explore their connection with their creator, without any rules,” Cratsley tells me. “That’s the key: without any rules. And nature helps with that.”

Reasons for visiting Lily Dale

The summer in Lily Dale is a 10-week season featuring lectures, events and workshops on metaphysical topics ranging from spirit communication and ghost hunting to astrology, tarot, meditation, chakras and extrasensory perception. In the other seasons, when the access fee is no longer required, people still visit Lily Dale for events like the children’s Fairy Festival in the fall—but heavy snow largely quiets the town in the winter. Visitors stay in one of several Victorian guesthouses or at the Maplewood Hotel, constructed as a horse barn in 1880. The original one-story structure has been raised several times to build additional floors beneath, a tactic to avoid reconstructing the roof, according to Nagy. On the third floor, some guests claim to hear horses’ hooves at night. In the lobby, a sign declares: “No readings, healings, circles or séances in the hotel.”

“Where else can you find that?” registered medium Sharon Klingler asks me as we share cookies in the living room of her Victorian home, where she accepts clients during the summer. Signs outside read, “Sharon Anne Klinger—Medium” and “Readings by Appointment Only.” “It’s a place unique unto itself,” she says of Lily Dale. “There is nowhere like it. It’s a place of magic.”

Many spiritualists and the spiritualism-curious return to the hamlet again and again, viewing it as a refuge, a place where they can recharge and connect with the “something more” that they sense beyond the physical world.

“If this is your first time here, my advice to you is to just kind of sit back and breathe it all in,” visitor Billie West, of Laconia, New Hampshire, tells me outside her guesthouse on the shores of Cassadaga Lake. She’s been here six or seven times, each with a larger group of friends. “Every time I come, I feel like I grow. My husband says every time I go back, I’m glowing.”

Some visitors, like West, are seeking a spiritual experience. Others are just inquisitive. And still others are deeply grieving the death of a loved one, hoping to connect with them again.

“They come looking for answers—some kind of answer, a little, bitty, tiny answer, anything to get them through that next step, that next day,” says Havivah Richards, a medium and spiritualist minister and teacher. “A lot of people that come and sit with the mediums, they are lost. And they’re looking for some kind of healing.”

Many of them find it. Oftentimes simply connecting with the spirit and knowing that they’re at peace can offer profound healing, Clevenger says. Other times, spirits have a specific message—a parent asking an adult child for forgiveness, for example.

“[The spirit] says, ‘I just didn't understand. I didn't give you the love that I needed to give you, because I never was loved myself in that lifetime, so I didn't have anything to give,’” Clevenger tells me. “‘And now that I'm here in this unconditional love environment, I see what I did. Can you forgive me?’”

Lily Dale’s mediums insist that their practice is not “fortune-telling.” The healing their messages can provide for the heart is just as valid as the physical healing a doctor can provide for the body, Clevenger says.

When a reading is accurate, Clevenger adds, “the eyes tell you, ‘Oh yeah, you’re right on.’”

These mediums are continuing a long tradition. Framed photographs of their predecessors hang in the Lily Dale Museum, formerly a schoolhouse, along with the signs that marked their homes. When Klingler first came here in the late 1970s, she says she felt “an embrace and a presence of all the generations that have been here before that had that singleness of purpose—the singleness of purpose to discover the spirit world, but also the singleness of purpose to search for a greater meaning.”

Lily Dale’s ties to women’s history

Since its founding, Lily Dale has been a haven not just for spiritualists but for independent thinkers and advocates of social reform. The hamlet is located about 160 miles southwest of Seneca Falls, New York, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, and residents here are proud of their community’s close ties to the women’s suffrage movement. Susan B. Anthony visited Lily Dale multiple times, and a historical marker outside Lily Dale’s auditorium notes the crowds she drew there for a Woman’s Day event in August 1891. Many of the most popular mediums during spiritualism’s height were women; the role offered them a public platform at a time when social norms restricted women to the home.

During the week I visit, Lily Dale continues the Woman’s Day tradition, honoring the town’s reformist roots with an interactive exhibit and a parade celebrating the movie star Mae West. An early feminist icon and ardent spiritualist, West was close friends with the famous Lily Dale medium Jack Kelly, according to playwright Amy Drake, whose play “The Spiritual Side of Mae West” debuted here in August. West visited Lily Dale in 1955 to help dedicate the Healing Temple, a building inspired by Kelly’s well-known healing abilities, where visitors flock to renew their energy with services that incorporate techniques similar to reiki.

Lily Dale has also been a target of skeptics throughout its history, as the authors of Spiritualism’s Place explain. Even before the 1888 confession that revealed the Fox sisters’ “spirit rappings” to be a hoax, investigators attempted to debunk the work of popular mediums, including some in Lily Dale. The Seybert Commission, comprising faculty from the University of Pennsylvania, investigated several spiritualist mediums between 1884 and 1887, when the study of psychic phenomena was popular. The commission produced a controversial report citing instances of suspected fraud. Some mediums that the commission suspected of fraud practiced temporarily in Lily Dale, or worked as contractors renting space on Lily Dale grounds. The Seybert Commission never investigated any Lily Dale Assembly members or permanent residents. In 1887, A. B. Richmond, a Pennsylvania lawyer who was critical of the commission, conducted his own investigation in Lily Dale, which resulted in two books about his experiences.

Richmond praised the spiritualism practiced in Lily Dale as a “beautiful philosophy” that preaches charity, virtue, honesty and morality. Visitors, he wrote in a 1889 review of the Seybert Commission’s report, would likely hear discussed “many speculative theories that will not bear the crucial test of either science or logic.” And yet, he wrote, “the truths that will be demonstrated cannot but convince [the visitor] that there is an unseen intelligence around or above us that manifests itself so clearly and positively that none can doubt its presence who have witnessed its phenomena.”

Richmond went on to write: “The visitors should not reject truth because it is often found in the company of falsehood; neither facts because they are sometimes mingled with error; but, like the searchers for diamonds in the mines of Golconda, throw away all that is worthless while they reserve only the pure gems.”

More theatrical spiritualist practices that were once widely popular, like having spirits materialize or manipulate objects in the physical world, have been abandoned during formal readings in recent years to avoid accusations of fraud. Today, mediums at Lily Dale focus instead on providing “evidence,” meaning verbal pieces of information that establish the identity of the spirit they’re bringing through. A yellow hat, a smoker’s cough, a catchphrase—something specific that will let the “sitter,” or person receiving the reading, know who is trying to speak to them.

“Who’s the one swearing?” a medium asks me as I sit for a mini-reading in the Lily Dale auditorium. The medium describes the spirit coming through for me as a small woman who has a strong sense of self, who isn’t about to shrink for others. I know immediately that she’s my grandmother, who was known for her determined personality and occasionally vulgar language.

The medium shares that my grandmother is proud of me for my strength, like hers. She’s with the spirit of a wiry man who is constantly moving his hands. The medium demonstrates, shaking her hands near her sides. My grandfather, I tell her, had a habit of constantly shuffling coins in his pockets.

The medium asks if I have any questions for the couple.

I pause. I know the answer already, but I ask, “Are they at peace?”

She smiles widely. “They’re having a blast.”