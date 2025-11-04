The Skyline of Paris Is Filled With Zinc Rooftops. But Can They Survive Climate Change? Innovations are overdue, as the signature blue-gray metal roofs heat up in high temperatures, making living conditions in the apartments beneath them unbearable Marta Zaraska Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

It was his desire for freedom that led Frédéric Germane to quit his job as a journalist to become a zinc roofer, restoring the skyline of Paris. This way he could work with his hands, out in the open, admiring the city he loves from above. It’s been years now, but he still never tires of the views, he told me in September.

The blue-gray backdrop of Parisian zinc rooftops is one reason filmmakers and painters delight in showcasing the city. The palette is toned down and even, with a touch of shine. The roofs provide a stunning contrast to dramatic skies (as in Van Gogh’s View of Paris), or to vibrantly colored fashion (as in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”). “It’s a very important part of the Parisian aesthetic,” says architect Raphaël Ménard.

Eighty percent of the city’s roofs are covered in zinc—a light, malleable material—and many date back to the 19th century. It takes a unique skill set to keep them in shape, which is why in 2024, UNESCO added Parisian zinc roofing to the Intangible Cultural Heritage list, acknowledging the importance of the work of artisans like Germane. Yet with climate change, these skills are now being challenged. Intense downpours mean techniques need to be adjusted to prevent leaks, while in heatwaves the zinc rooftops turn the spaces below into ovens, making innovation a necessity.

The history of zinc roofs in Paris

Under the strong September sun, the exquisite roof of the Petit Palais, an art museum built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition, looked almost white, the zinc sheets and intricate decorations on the dome reflecting the light. To get to the roof, which is undergoing renovation, I first had to dress in disposable protective coveralls. Ancient buildings mean ancient lead, which is not something you want to touch with your bare skin or drag out of the construction site on your clothes. Looking like a member of a pandemic containment team, I followed Germane up several flights of ladder-like stairs to the flat roof stretched over the courtyard colonnade. The air smelled of paint, metal and soldering. Three young men were working on the site, kneeling on new, shiny sheets of zinc that were covered in plastic for protection. One of the roofers was cutting the metal with small shears to make it fit around an ornamental balustrade. Another was applying acid flux with a brush to prepare a spot for soldering, folding the edges of zinc so that rain drops don’t get under the roof. Germane, who was the supervisor on the site, checked the work, then walked over the new sheets to show me the rest of the roof. Parts of it were just bare wooden beams, over a century old—the aged zinc already removed, the new one not yet in place. While most of the site was protected from the elements with a plastic roof, a side opening provided a glimpse of beauty: the baroque dome of the Petit Palais, and beyond it, the blue-gray of Paris.

The view wasn’t always like that. Before the late 19th century, there were no grand boulevards and no zinc roofs, only clay tiles and slate. It was government official Georges-Eugène Haussmann who redesigned the city on the orders of Emperor Napoleon III. “It was this whole constructive frenzy, a reconfiguration of a medieval city into a modern city,” Ménard says.

The idea was to turn Paris into a cultural capital of the world, with cafes and restaurants along the airy boulevards, and to adapt it to the lifestyle of the rising numbers of bourgeoisie. The Haussmannian townhouse, for instance, was five stories high, with a stone facade, dormer windows and a mansard roof; a cramped attic floor consisted of chambres de bonnes, or rooms reserved for servants. The Haussmannian era saw about 34,000 buildings constructed in Paris, and these buildings needed roofs that would be relatively inexpensive, fast to install, and malleable, to custom fit to their complex ridges, slopes and decorative details. It was zinc that fit the bill.

From Petit Palais, I went to Les Toits Parisiens (literal translation: The Roofs of Paris), a boutique-atelier in the bustling neighborhood of Marais, where you can buy everything from roofers’ outfits to roof ornaments, like a zinc turtle or heron, and learn some basic roofing skills. “We bring the roofs down to people so that they realize what the trade is about,” said Frédéric Cordier, who’s been a zinc roofer for three decades.

The moment I took a sheet of zinc into my hands, I could feel how easy it was to shape: just apply a little pressure and it starts to bend. Cordier took a pair of shears and cut off a rectangle about half the size of a magazine page, clipping off the spiky corners for safety. It looked as easy as cutting cardboard.

Did you know? Europe is the fastest warming continent According to Copernicus, the European Union's Earth Observation Program, Europe is warming twice as fast as the rest of the globe, on average. Frequent shifts in weather patterns lead to summer heatwaves, and, with less air pollution in the past four decades, more solar radiation reaches Earth's surface.

He walked over to a plieuse parisienne, a zinc folding machine invented in the Haussmannian era. The plieuse is still used on most Parisian roofing sites, including the Petit Palais. Cordier showed me how to make a hem that would help drain water. I slid my sheet of zinc into a folding groove of the plieuse and used two heavy metal handles to bend the metal 90 degrees. “Voilà, now you let go,” Cordier said, instructing me to slide the zinc’s edge into another groove and, using a crank handle, wind the metal, fast, fast, into a coil. “Don’t stop!” he urged. Apparently, if you stop, the zinc will bounce back, ruining your work. But, with some beginner’s luck, my sheet ended with a nice, tight coil.

When Paris was still Lutetia, a Gallo-Roman town, zinc was already in use, albeit not for roofing. A by-product of copper smelting, the mineral zinc was administered to treat eye disease (it’s still used this way). But in its metal form, zinc didn’t take off until much later, first in India in the 13th or 14th century, then in China, and, finally, in 18th-century Europe. In 1810, the first zinc sheets rolled out from a foundry in Liège, now Belgium, and Europe’s first zinc roof was installed on a church there.

By 1815, the first zinc roofs were laid in Paris, to low enthusiasm. Many Parisians considered them vulgar, too shiny, so the earliest roofs had to be blackened to hide that characteristic blue-gray look. Yet the material had its advantages. The Industrial Revolution made zinc cheap, and its malleability meant it was perfect for the Haussmannian redesign. What’s more, as The Civil Engineer and Architect’s Journal touted in 1860, zinc was very durable and maintenance-free, and it was “the annual saving in repairs” that “enabled it to take its present position.”

A dying trade

A zinc roof can last 50 to 60 years, but some that are particularly well built, like the one over Petit Palais, don’t need to be replaced for more than a century. Tradesmen can often date a roof to the day of its installation because of the old newspapers hidden underneath the metal, Germane told me. Roofers slid the papers between stone and zinc to absorb condensation, but they now serve as a perfect time capsule. It’s tradition for workers to hide small treasures for those who will renovate the roof in the future, too. Most common are decades-old bottles of wine, Germane said, but he has also found an ancient container of holy water from Lourdes. These days, he hides mostly alcohol and a list of the names of the roofers who did the job.

The 5,000 to 6,000 zinc roofers in Paris take pride in their work. It takes up to 840 hours of coursework and training to become proficient in the trade, which struggles with a shortage of workers. “There’s a daily shortfall of some 500 to 600 roofers in Paris,” Cordier said. “It’s a trade that is really, truly disappearing.” The main reason is that people don’t even know such a profession exists. It’s up there, somewhere on the roofs, and “people just don’t lift their heads,” he said. Both he and Germane hope, however, that the UNESCO inscription will change things, make roofing “sexy” once again. After all, Cordier said, it is more of a passion than a job. “I haven’t worked a day in my life,” he said.

Rising temperatures could spell the end for zinc rooftops

Unfortunately, another dark cloud hangs over the zinc roofs of Paris: climate change. Paris has the highest excess mortality due to heat and cold of any European city; in 2003, more than 700 people died here during a particularly bad heatwave. Since the Haussmannian era, the number of days above 86 degrees Fahrenheit has risen from about seven per year to almost 14 today. In the near future, things will get even worse. Paris is preparing for temperatures to reach 122 degrees, perhaps as soon as 2032.

On hot days, zinc roofs can easily heat up to 176 degrees. (It is metal, after all). They get so scorching “you can basically fry eggs on top,” Ménard says. It’s not only zinc workers who suffer, but also those who live just under the roofs, in the chambres de bonnes. There are over 113,000 apartments like these in Paris, some as tiny as 96 square feet. Those that are even smaller are illegal to rent out, and yet sometimes they still are. In the summertime, they get hot. Really hot.

When Tim Cousin, now an MIT-trained architect, was a university student, heatwaves meant living in darkness. His chambre de bonne in central Paris would get so hot he could barely sleep at night, and the only thing that helped was pulling metal blinds down over the windows during the day. In the summer, residents of these top-floor apartments are known to get creative. Some people move in with family outside the city, others are more desperate, sleeping in parks.

While zinc does heat up enormously in the sun, it’s not a material that’s necessarily climate-unfriendly, Ménard says. Zinc is light-colored and, as such, reflects a lot of solar energy. With ventilation and proper insulation underneath the sheets, it can be climate-proofed, he says. However, since adding insulation to zinc roofs often means slightly changing their slopes, some state-appointed heritage architects block requests on the basis that it would alter Parisian aesthetics. According to some critics, the new UNESCO designation could make such hurdles worse.

Cousin believes that preserving the city’s distinctive skyline doesn’t mean we have to freeze it in time. He led me to the third floor of the Academy of Climate, where a company he co-founded, Roofscapes, has installed an experimental green roof over a zinc one. We stepped through a small door onto a wooden platform, into the heat of Paris, the air scented with lavender and rosemary wilting in the sun. The platform, dotted with planters, runs along the building’s side, creating a terrace. The pollinators were buzzing, and the views were outstanding.

While green roofs in cities are nothing new, layered on top of zinc they are a novelty. Zinc roofs tend to be slanted, and the bendy metal can’t bear the weight of soil the way, say, clay tiles can, making gardening a challenge. That’s why Roofscapes fixes its platforms directly into the load-bearing masonry walls underneath the roofs.

So far, it seems to work. On July 30, 2024, a few months before the UNESCO designation, the temperature in Paris hit 97 degrees. That day, temperature sensors installed on the ceilings of the second-floor offices of the Academy of Climate showed almost 117 degrees. Or at least some of them did: those placed right under the green roof stayed an astounding 32 degrees cooler.

“There's a lot of potential here that feels unused,” says Cousin, of green roofs.

The green platform-roofs could offer Parisians what zinc roofers tend to love so much about their profession: the feeling of space, of air, of freedom. And the views, of course—even if in the future these views are not just blue-gray, but blue, gray and green.