Orville Wright, who invented the first flying machine alongside his brother Wilbur, once said, “We could not understand that there was anything about a bird that would enable it to fly that could not be built on a larger scale and used by man.” The brothers were correct, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since the launch of their life-altering apparatus in 1903, airplanes have come a long way. Thousands fly across the skies daily—including small private planes, large cargo crafts, military jets and the president’s Air Force One—traveling from coast to coast and continent to continent. In just the United States, nearly three million passengers board planes heading to or from domestic airports, supporting a multibillion-dollar industry. Oh, and they’re pretty cool to look at, too. See for yourself.

2 - When a U.S. Navy airplane crashed at Solheimasandur beach in 1973, the passengers survived, but the craft was abandoned to the elements. Decades later, the northern lights dance over the wreckage.
When a U.S. Navy airplane crashed at Solheimasandur beach in 1973, the passengers survived, but the craft was abandoned to the elements. Decades later, the northern lights dance over the wreckage. Ivan Pedretti, Iceland, 2020
3 - At the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show, a fighter jet flies overhead with its two missile bays open.
At the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show, a fighter jet flies overhead with its two missile bays open. Ron Graham-Becker, Colorado, 2022
4 - The illuminated cockpit of an airplane complements the bright lights of the city of Guayaquil below.
The illuminated cockpit of an airplane complements the bright lights of the city of Guayaquil below. Santiago Borja, Ecuador, 2019

5 - The one-of-a-kind 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group maintains warfighters in the Southwestern desert.
The one-of-a-kind 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group maintains warfighters in the Southwestern desert. Jassen Todorov, Arizona, 2021
6 - The P-51 Mustang Obsession airplane, with its distinctive yellow, blue, black and white coloring, is a crowd-pleaser at air shows.
The P-51 Mustang Obsession airplane, with its distinctive yellow, blue, black and white coloring, is a crowd-pleaser at air shows. Bryson Betts, North Carolina, 2021
7 - A child reaches a toy plane toward the sky as pilots perform overhead at an Olympia air show.
A child reaches a toy plane toward the sky as pilots perform overhead at an Olympia air show. Aubrie Sandness, Washington, 2023

8 - A passenger snapped this photo of an airplane wing against the blue backdrop of the sky and sea over Barcelona.
A passenger snapped this photo of an airplane wing against the blue backdrop of the sky and sea over Barcelona.  Nikolina Dodig, Spain, 2021
9 - A pilot in a colorful aircraft seemingly flies just a few yards from the moon.
A pilot in a colorful aircraft seemingly flies just a few yards from the moon. James Tadlock, Nevada, 2022
10 - The United States has about 200 aviation museums, including the Tulsa Air and Space Museum pictured here, offering visitors a close-up look at planes, helicopters, rockets, shuttles and other aircraft.
The United States has about 200 aviation museums, including the Tulsa Air and Space Museum pictured here, offering visitors a close-up look at planes, helicopters, rockets, shuttles and other aircraft.

  Jessica Shaw, Oklahoma, 2010

11 - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice their stunts over the Chesapeake Bay on a clear spring morning.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice their stunts over the Chesapeake Bay on a clear spring morning. Judy Robichaux, Maryland, 2021
12 - This FG-1D Corsair, with its folded wings, seemingly longs to soar in the skies
This FG-1D Corsair, with its folded wings, seemingly longs to soar in the skies Art Harman, Virginia, 2020
13 - The open skies aren’t the only way to travel. Some also opt to sail on the open seas.
The open skies aren’t the only way to travel. Some also opt to sail on the open seas. Tony Andrews, California, 2018

14 - Spirit airline passenger planes, grounded during the Covid-19 pandemic that halted many forms of mass transit to help prevent the spread of the virus, are parked in the desert.
Spirit airline passenger planes, grounded during the Covid-19 pandemic that halted many forms of mass transit to help prevent the spread of the virus, are parked in the desert. Jassen Todorov, Arizona, 2021
15 - This historic C-47 is popular for being the lead plane of the airborne invasion on D-Day.
This historic C-47 is popular for being the lead plane of the airborne invasion on D-Day.  Norman Bradney, Florida, 2019

