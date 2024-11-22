Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

Orville Wright, who invented the first flying machine alongside his brother Wilbur, once said, “We could not understand that there was anything about a bird that would enable it to fly that could not be built on a larger scale and used by man.” The brothers were correct, and the rest, as they say, is history.



Since the launch of their life-altering apparatus in 1903, airplanes have come a long way. Thousands fly across the skies daily—including small private planes, large cargo crafts, military jets and the president’s Air Force One—traveling from coast to coast and continent to continent. In just the United States, nearly three million passengers board planes heading to or from domestic airports, supporting a multibillion-dollar industry. Oh, and they’re pretty cool to look at, too. See for yourself.