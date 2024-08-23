Start spreading the news about this iconic Empire City. New York City, also known as the Big Apple, is one of the most popular and recognizable towns in the world. The Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Times Square, Central Park and the Empire State Building are just a few bucket-list destinations of hundreds.
It’s been said that if you can make it in New York City, you can make it anywhere—but if you can’t travel there in the near future, make do with these photos. Take a look.
This Staten Island ferry, named the
Spirit of America, floats nearby the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.
Kawing Chiu, 2021
During the early days of Covid-19 quarantine, a mounted police officer rides through a deserted Manhattan.
Vytenis Jankunas, 2020
Enjoying a hot dog bought on the streets of the Big Apple is a bucket-list item for some tourists.
Vito Grippi, 2021
The moon hangs between the 73-story One Vanderbilt skyscraper and the iconic, 102-story Empire State Building, both of which can be spotted from some nearby suburbs.
Peter Alessandria, 2023
This cigarette-smoking New Yorker has been feeding dozens of pigeons in his neighborhood for decades.
Adam Schluter, 2021
Visitors are reflected in the columns inside One Vanderbilt, where the Empire State Building can be seen from the observation deck.
Beatriz Fernandez Mayo, 2023
Central Park is the perfect place to enjoy warm fall weather.
Beata Zawrzel, 2022
While also being photographed from afar, a woman snaps a selfie as she poses on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Vytenis Jankunas, 2020
The 22-story Flatiron Building has been a Big Apple landmark since 1902.
Savvas Stanis, 2016
A skateboarder takes advantage of the overpass that also serves to protect riders from the bright sun.
Ellen Speiser, 2022
A dogwalker walks in between and into photographers’ scenes, ultimately becoming one of the subjects herself.
Eric Falk, 2015
Few things are as quintessentially New York as a resident cat in the bodega.
Vito Grippi, 2022
Vehicle headlights and brake lights streak in this photo, taken using a long-exposure technique, of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, formerly known as the Triborough Bridge, in Queens.
Peter Alessandria, 2022
A crescent-shaped moon seemingly rests on Lady Liberty’s torch.
Iñigo Gonzalez Portillo, 2022
