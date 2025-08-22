A Sweeping Transformation Is Underway as the Grand Egyptian Museum Prepares to Officially Open and the Giza Plateau Braces for a Record-Breaking Influx of Visitors The Egyptian government is making changes to enhance the visitor experience around the pyramids, but are these modifications threatening the livelihoods of local communities rooted in generations-old tourism practices? Mahmoud Abdelrahman, Egab Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Until this past April, the gates of the Mena House Hotel—the de facto entrance to the Giza pyramids plateau since the late 19th century—were teeming with street vendors, tour brokers, horses and camels weaving among pedestrians.

Tourists weren’t always thrilled with the persistent peddlers, unless they were eyeing the papyrus, miniature pyramid models, garish masks of Tutankhamun and elusive busts of Nefertiti the sellers were hawking. But now, all of this has been banned following the Egyptian government’s implementation of a longstanding plan to redevelop the pyramids area.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities created the original development plan in 2009, and then it joined forces with Orascom Pyramids Entertainment in 2018 to see the initiative through. The area undergoing a revamp includes the Giza Plateau, where the three pyramids and the Sphinx are located, and the area around the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM). In April, the government announced the pilot launch of the pyramids area development project, leading to changes at the world’s most famous archaeological site. The entrance was moved to the new Great Gate on Al-Faiyoum Desert Road southwest of Cairo, and street vendors and animal owners were confined to specific areas.

Despite what authorities view as a dire need to make those changes to enhance the visitor experience and minimize congestion at the only standing wonder of the ancient world, the development project faced opposition from a wide segment of those working in the tourism sector near the Great Pyramid. Objections came from tour guides, street vendors, and horse and camel handlers who say their livelihoods have been deeply affected, just as others welcomed the initiative as a step toward organizing the lucrative antiquities tourism industry.

In 2024, around 15.7 million tourists visited Egypt—a record figure, contributing about 8 percent of the country’s GDP. The government aims to attract 30 million visitors annually by 2032. With the official opening of the much-lauded GEM, about a mile away, slated for November, the stakes are high, as many tourists will likely visit both the pyramids and the museum in single day.

Visitor information: Grand Egyptian Museum GEM, the world's largest archaeological museum, is slated to open on November 1, 2025.

The museum houses 100,000 artifacts, including 5,340 of King Tutankhamun's treasures.

The shifting character of the area has reshaped the local community’s daily life and work patterns. Orascom designated a specific route for tours whereby buses no longer have access to the plateau, in an effort to protect the antiquities from car pollution. Tourists now disembark and ride air-conditioned hop-on hop-off electrical shuttle buses to the three main pyramids—Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure—and the Sphinx. They are free to walk around near the landmarks, then go back to the same shuttle bus stop when they are ready to head back to their tour bus.

Tourism professionals have voiced strong objections to the changes. Hamdy Ezz, head of the Egyptian Tour Guides Syndicate, argues the system “reduces the tourists’ enjoyment of the sites and causes congestion at the new entrance.” He criticizes authorities for failing to consult tourism institutions in the decision-making process.

Tour guide Hoda Radi expresses concern that the shared bus system “extends the duration of visits and restricts tourists to a fixed route, limiting their freedom to explore.” She highlights practical problems: “The buses do not wait; they leave every few minutes, making it impractical for tourists to leave belongings while taking photos.”

Radi also questions the environmental justification, noting that huge concerts are held at the pyramids at night where private cars are allowed to drive up unrestricted. “These cars are not environmentally friendly,” she says.

Tour guide Ahmed Sabry agrees, arguing that mixing tourists from different countries who speak different languages in the shuttles is inconvenient for communication purposes. “I used to offer the explanation to my group inside the private bus, but now that we’re forced to ride the shuttles, we must get off to address our group, and then get back on,” he says. “It’s exhausting.”

The development’s harshest impact, however, has fallen on traditional workers now banned from key areas right around the pyramids. Sayed Ali, a 72-year-old horse carriage owner with 50 years’ experience, saw his income plummet after being restricted to what’s called the “exercise and panoramic viewing area” in the vicinity of the Pyramids, but not as close as where he could previously be. Ali faces daily costs of around 300 Egyptian pounds ($6) to feed his horse while earning between $20 and $24 per day. Before these changes, he says he could earn double that amount.

According to Ali, violations can result in fines of 5,000 Egyptian pounds ($100) or more—a huge amount in a country facing significant economic challenges, including high inflation, currency devaluation against the U.S. dollar and a foreign exchange crunch. These issues are compounded by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is affecting trade through the Suez Canal.

“Horse feed prices have gone way up. And with the war on Gaza, the number of tourists has dropped,” Ali explains. While tours continue to operate in the Egyptian sightseeing hubs that are far from the fighting, some worried travelers are nevertheless rethinking their plans.

Ibrahim Mostafa, 48, a vendor who has worked at the pyramids for 20 years, says he has not been able to obtain good spots to sell his products since the start of the development.

“In the past, I could walk with my goods in front of the pyramids, which gave me a chance to showcase my products,” he says. “Now, opportunities for direct interaction with visitors are limited.”

Before the development, tourists often complained of exploitation and deceit by animal handlers, who would charge visitors twice—once to mount the horse or camel and again to get off—as well as charging triple for the rides and engaging in endless bargaining.

“These offenses,” says Ali, 73, one of the longest-serving workers in the area, “are individual acts, which should be punished because they tarnish Egypt’s image.”

While the development addresses these complaints about exploitation and creates a more organized tourist experience, in part by regulating ride pricing, it has fundamentally restructured the local economy, concentrating benefits for the development company while marginalizing traditional service providers who once formed the area’s economic backbone.

Despite professional criticism, many visitors praise the changes, which have almost erased the previous perception of chaotic entry and disorganized movement at the colossal site.

Just over a mile from the pyramids, visitors are already in awe of the world’s largest archaeological museum, the GEM, whose soft opening was just under a year ago in October 2024 and whose grand opening was postponed from early July to this fall because of regional instability.

Built across nearly 5,000,000 square feet, the museum greets visitors with the colossal 36-foot-tall red granite statue of Ramses II, which spent the latter half of the 20th century at the center of the eponymous Ramses Square, near Cairo’s main train station.

“It can take up to two whole days to fully enjoy a visit to the GEM,” says Magdy Shaker, chief archaeologist at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Housing 100,000 artifacts, the museum also contains pieces on display for the first time.

“Notable items,” says Shaker, “include an ax estimated to be 700,000 years old found beneath a power station in the Abbasiya desert, two submerged statues from Alexandria of Ptolemaic kings and queens, and a column belonging to 19th Dynasty King Merneptah, son of Ramses II, discovered in the Matariya district.”

He says the museum’s flagship collection, consisting of 5,340 items tied to 18th Dynasty King Tutankhamun, will be displayed in its entirety for the first time across two halls. His tomb was discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922.

Apart from King Tut’s iconic funerary mask, the collection includes items that were never shown before.

“There are the statues of his two daughters who died young; his sash; and the food, birds and flowers buried with him,” says Shaker, adding that the second boat of King Khufu (also known as Cheops, who is known to have commissioned the largest of the three Giza pyramids) is also being reassembled and will be displayed at the GEM.

The museum’s main galleries include 12 massive exhibition halls housing displays from Egypt’s various historical eras beginning in prehistoric times and the early dynasties through to the New Kingdom and the Greco-Roman periods.

“The artifacts in the galleries are displayed with meticulous care and lighting designed to highlight their features and illuminate their stories,” says Shaker.

Vendors and camel handlers are allowed nowhere near the GEM, and tour buses have specific parking slots in a huge lot on the premises. At the entrance, visitors have a choice to go up a stepped staircase featuring statues and artifacts or an escalator, designed to provide a visual journey of the statues as visitors ascend to the upper level, where they can get a panoramic view of the three pyramids.

A bridge connecting the GEM to the pyramids and designed in an ancient Egyptian architectural style allows visitors to reach the structures either on foot or via electric vehicles, making the two sites a combined experience.

Outside the museum, roads and paths were paved to ease access to the pyramids, and a metro station is slated for construction near the museum. Sphinx International Airport, located west of Cairo, was built to reduce pressure on Cairo International Airport.

Mohamed Mahmoud, an economic researcher and member of the Egyptian Society for Political Economy and Legislation, says the development of the area will boost tourism revenues that are forecast to total $97 billion between 2025 and 2029, according to credit rating company Fitch Solutions.

“The higher revenues are directly attributed to the development plan that launched in the past two years,” says Mahmoud. Revenues in the tourism sector exceeded $15.3 billion in 2024, coinciding with the soft opening of the GEM and the overhaul of the pyramids plateau. Fitch Solutions estimates revenues of $17.5 billion by the end of this year, and $18.6 billion in 2026.

The Louvre in France attracts about nine million visitors annually at a rate of 25,000 visitors daily, Mahmoud notes, while the GEM received approximately 1.5 million visitors in the trial period since October 2024 alone, at a rate of 5,000 visitors a day.

“The GEM is qualified to be among the most visited museums in the world and will attract large hard currency flows and contribute to creating thousands of job opportunities in vital sectors such as hotels, transportation and restaurants in Giza,” he adds.

Aya Ahmed, a 34-year-old mother of two who lives in Omraneya, approximately 3.5 miles southwest of the pyramids plateau and the GEM, describes the development as “a civilizational leap” that she and others had dreamed of in past decades, especially thanks to the newly constructed roads that facilitate movement and eliminate traffic congestion.

“The area is now organized and clean,” says Ahmed, who despite her proximity to the pyramids had only visited the ancient wonder twice before the recent changes. “And the visits were not pleasant, but when I went back in May, the experience was entirely different,” she adds, noting the smooth access to the new museum and the beauty of the display of the artifacts.

“I will certainly go back,” she says.

This article is published in collaboration with Egab.