Spanning states and countries, the Rocky Mountain range is among the world’s most diverse. A variety of flora, fauna, climates and terrains can be found there, attracting climbers and hikers from around the globe. Several national parks, including Grand Teton, Glacier and, of course, Rocky Mountain, are all part of this magnificent mountain range, which stretches into Canada. Take a peek at what makes these peaks so popular.

the Grand Tetons
The sun rises over the mountains and reflects across the valley in the Grand Tetons. Jeremy Janus, Wyoming, 2018
A golden-mantled ground squirrel
A golden-mantled ground squirrel seems to pose in front of the perfect backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Mahima Iyengar, Colorado, 2015
A climber
A climber stands on the summit of Reynolds Mountain in Glacier National Park, atop the Continental Divide. Adam Elliott, Montana, 2019

Iceberg Lake
The placid waters of Iceberg Lake reflect a deep-blue sky in Glacier National Park. Atsuki Takahashi, Montana, 2023
A bull moose
A bull moose crosses a pool at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park . Adam Isaacson, Wyoming, 2024
Green tent
A tranquil night seemingly awaits campers on the shore of Moraine Lake. Julio Castro Pardo, Canada, 2017

Wild Goose Island
Wild Goose Island is one of the focal points on Saint Mary Lake in Glacier National Park. Paul Bracey, Montana, 2020
Bison
Despite the snow, one lone bison grazes on the prairie. Jamie Johnston, Colorado, 2022
Reflecting water
Various other bodies of water dot the trail to Ypsilon Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.

  Jeremy Janus, Colorado, 2019

A bighorn ram
A bighorn ram in the Rocky Mountains sets its sights on a rival and moves in. Rylee Jensen, Wyoming, 2019
Mount Athabasca
Mount Athabasca sits on the edge of the Columbia Icefield on the North American Continental Divide of the Rocky Mountains in Canada. Bo Semeniuk, Canada, 2016

chipmunks
Parts of the Rocky Mountains are full of chipmunks that quickly zip in and out of rocky areas. Isabel C. Rodriguez, Colorado, 2024
Maligne Lake
Maligne Lake is a popular destination in the Canadian Rockies, the same range as the mountains in the United States. Sergey Pesterev, Canada, 2017
Sunset
This sunset view is only available 12,000 feet above ground in Rocky Mountain National Park. John F. Warden Jr., Colorado, 2024

