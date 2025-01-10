Spanning states and countries, the Rocky Mountain range is among the world’s most diverse. A variety of flora, fauna, climates and terrains can be found there, attracting climbers and hikers from around the globe. Several national parks, including Grand Teton, Glacier and, of course, Rocky Mountain, are all part of this magnificent mountain range, which stretches into Canada. Take a peek at what makes these peaks so popular.
