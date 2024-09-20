Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

Italy is one of the world’s most-visited countries, and its calming coastlines, brightly hued homes, wonderful wine and perfect pizza aren’t the only things that drew more than 85 million tourists there in 2023. It’s home to 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the most of any country, and its rich culture merges the old with the new, honoring the past while living in the present.

How does Italy manage to offer so much to so many people around the world? Take a look.

Couple
An embrace will have to suffice for this masked twosome taking a walk during the Covid-19 pandemic. Michael Redmond, Como, 2021
Fruttivendolo
All sorts of produce and spices are for sale at a colorful outdoor market. Sherry Jones, Venice, 2021
Vino
No tour of Italy is complete without a visit to a few wine cellars and vineyards. Gilberto Ficara, Grosseto, 2017

Duomo di Milano
Milan Cathedral, the largest church in Italy, has been around since the 14th century. Chen-Tung Tai, Milan, 2020
la lotta
Reminiscent of two Roman gladiators, drivers collide and battle it out—at least verbally. Igor Mezhul, Rome, 2019
Le Donne
Women gather at a communal wood oven to knead and shape dough while singing old hymns. Pellegrino Tarantino, Castelvetere sul Calore, 2018

Ragazzi
A day-in-the-life scene unfolds as young people—and a canine—interact and socialize on a warm spring day. Larry Angier, Lavagna, 2018
Tropea
People enjoy a beautiful beach with stunning blue waters in Tropea until late evening in the middle of summer. Olivia Finch, Tropea, 2023

Pizza
Some would pay two arms and a leg for a taste of authentic Neapolitan pizza in the city where the foodie favorite originated. Vittorio Sciosia, Naples, 2013
Lavanderia
Colorful laundry wafting in the wind adds to this vibrant scene of brightly painted homes in a quaint and charming neighborhood. Ivan Lemekhov, Burano, 2021
La Coppia
A couple pauses during Florence’s annual chocolate festival. Nile Vincz, Florence, 2017
Tabacco Shop
If you’re looking to indulge in vices, including smoking, sweets and gambling, while you’re on vacation experiencing life in another country, this may be your shop. Enjoy. Michael Sherer, Sant’Angelo, 2013

Calcio
A grandfather and grandson engage in a game of soccer near deserted streets, free of tourists. Rocco Ceselin, Burano, 2022

