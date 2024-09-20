Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Italy is one of the world’s most-visited countries, and its calming coastlines, brightly hued homes, wonderful wine and perfect pizza aren’t the only things that drew more than 85 million tourists there in 2023. It’s home to 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the most of any country, and its rich culture merges the old with the new, honoring the past while living in the present.

How does Italy manage to offer so much to so many people around the world? Take a look.