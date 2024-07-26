Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

Thousands of people are descending on Paris to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. About 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries will be putting their years of training on display before the world, in hopes of winning gold. Silver and bronze are pretty impressive, too.

When they’re not competing, what can athletes and spectators expect from the City of Lights? The scenic Seine River, the iconic Eiffel Tower and the grand Arc de Triomphe are just a few must-see attractions. That’s not all Paris has to offer. From bustling streets to quaint cafés, there’s always “amour” to love about this legendary city. Take a look.

The French flag
The French flag flies at the Arc de Triomphe. Edmund (Chung-Yuan) Chang, 2022
the Parisian suburb of Créteil
A man finds a quiet spot—away from the hustle and bustle in the Parisian suburb of Créteil—to sit back, relax and cast his fishing rod. Benedetta Ristori, 2021
Miles of the Paris skyline
Miles of the Paris skyline can be seen from the white-domed Sacré-Cœur Basilica atop Montmartre, or Mountain of the Martyr. Olivier Malard, 2023
Shadow and light
Shadow and light create a surreal image of a busy street in Paris. Manan Sheth, 2022
The red rear lights of vehicles
The red rear lights of vehicles buzz around the Place de la Concorde in the center of downtown Paris. Steve Whiston, 2022
Quaint café
Couples at a quaint café partake in alfresco dining. Connie Springer, 2018
Notre-Dame Cathedra
Notre-Dame Cathedral is seen a few months after a fire seriously damaged the iconic Gothic structure. Victoria Krasyuk, 2019
the famous Louvre pyramid
On a November evening, the famous Louvre pyramid is enhanced by the colors of the sky. Callie Hummel, 2022
Atop Notre-Dame Cathedral
The Eiffel Tower can be seen in the distance from this perch atop Notre-Dame Cathedral, a year before the blaze closed the church to visitors. Desiri Chavers, 2018
An ominous sky
An ominous sky forecasts stormy weather on a dreary evening in Paris. Molly Widstrom, 2018
A ballerina’s costum
A ballerina’s costume and many ballet shoes occupy the window display of a Paris boutique. Howard Wolff, 2022
Art lovers at the Musée de l’Orangerie
Art lovers at the Musée de l’Orangerie snap selfies in front of a famous painting of water lilies by Claude Monet. David Booth, 2019
Travelers fill a train platform
Travelers fill a train platform. The Paris Metro carries around 5 million riders on an average workday. Saam Gabbay, 2011
The reflection of a building facade
The reflection of a building facade can be seen in this abstract window display on the Champs-Élysées. Howard Wolff, 2022

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.