Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

Thousands of people are descending on Paris to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. About 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries will be putting their years of training on display before the world, in hopes of winning gold. Silver and bronze are pretty impressive, too.

When they’re not competing, what can athletes and spectators expect from the City of Lights? The scenic Seine River, the iconic Eiffel Tower and the grand Arc de Triomphe are just a few must-see attractions. That’s not all Paris has to offer. From bustling streets to quaint cafés, there’s always “amour” to love about this legendary city. Take a look.