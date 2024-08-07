Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Herding cattle is a practice that goes back thousands of years, to when humans first realized that controlling large groups of animals could help provide them with steady sources of food. Today, we call those wranglers “cowboys” or “cowgirls.” In the United States, they’re most commonly found in the West, wearing wide-brimmed hats, leather boots, chaps and carrying a lasso or two.

We’ve all seen the Hollywood depiction of a cowboy, but what does a real wrangler look like? Take a look and find out.