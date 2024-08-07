Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Herding cattle is a practice that goes back thousands of years, to when humans first realized that controlling large groups of animals could help provide them with steady sources of food. Today, we call those wranglers “cowboys” or “cowgirls.” In the United States, they’re most commonly found in the West, wearing wide-brimmed hats, leather boots, chaps and carrying a lasso or two.

We’ve all seen the Hollywood depiction of a cowboy, but what does a real wrangler look like? Take a look and find out.

A young rider saddles up on a white steed
A young rider saddles up on a white steed in Chicago—not the first city that comes to mind when one thinks of cowgirls. Michele Lee, Illinois, 2019
a person wears a cowboy cat against a blue sky
Some say the cowboy hat is a spinoff of the Mexican sombrero. Kelley Dallas, Colorado, 2021
A barrel race competitor moves quickly through the obstacle course.
A barrel race competitor moves quickly through the obstacle course. Zhenhuan Zhou, Canada, 2022

A herd is on the move, kicking up some dust on the way.
A herd is on the move, kicking up some dust on the way. Jeff Vanuga, Wyoming, 2013
A white horse seemingly wonders what an approaching cowgirl intends to do with that lasso
A white horse seemingly wonders what an approaching cowgirl intends to do with that lasso. Robert Dawson, Oregon, 2015
An energetic horse tries to evade capture.
An energetic horse, not too interested in boarding a trailer, tries to evade capture. Kelsie Meaden, Canada, 2023

Ranch hands observe the rodeo
Ranch hands observe the rodeo from a safe space behind the action, while one prepares to head to the ring. Dan Toomer, Montana, 2022
A cowboy holds on while his horse frolics in the snow.
A cowboy holds on while his horse frolics in the snow. Rory Doyle, Mississippi, 2018
A vaquero (Mexican cowboy) is seemingly in deep in thought near the United States-Mexico Border in Tijuana.
A vaquero (Mexican cowboy) is seemingly in deep in thought near the United States-Mexico Border in Tijuana. John Touloupis, Mexico, 2018
A cowgirl rides with some giddyap.
A cowgirl rides with some giddyap.  Jeremiah Murphy, South Dakota, 2022

Mexican ranchers with leather chaps, cowboy boots and sombreros ride their horses.
Mexican ranchers with leather chaps, cowboy boots and sombreros ride their horses. Andrew Reiner, Mexico, 2020
four people sit on their horses
While in Mexico, they are known as vaqueros, in Australia and New Zealand, cowboys and girls are called jackaroos and jillaroos. Maria Plotnikova, Mexico, 2017

A horse kicks up a lot of dust as it puts on a show, with the help of a rider.
A horse kicks up a lot of dust as it puts on a show, with the help of a rider. Sarah Rose, South Dakota, 2023
longhorns cross a road with their herder guiding the way
Jaywalking longhorns cross a road with their herder guiding the way. Ariella Michal Medows, Texas, 2018

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Donny Bajohr is the associate photography editor at Smithsonian. You can follow him on Instagram @donny_bajohr.