Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Some 90 miles south of Florida’s Key West is another land of palm trees, beaches and colorfully painted structures: Cuba.

The third-largest Caribbean nation by population, Cuba celebrates its independence annually on October 10. On that day in 1868, Cuban revolutionary Carlos Manuel de Céspedes freed his family’s enslaved laborers and announced the beginning of an uprising against Spanish rule. Cuba eventually won its independence in 1902, following the Spanish-American War and three years of U.S. military occupation.

Much like Fourth of July celebrations in the United States, October 10 brings fireworks, parades, musical performances, speeches and cultural events to mark the day and commemorate the country’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, on other days, the people of Cuba can be found enjoying their beautiful natural surroundings and colorful cityscapes. Take a look.