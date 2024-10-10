Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

Some 90 miles south of Florida’s Key West is another land of palm trees, beaches and colorfully painted structures: Cuba.

The third-largest Caribbean nation by population, Cuba celebrates its independence annually on October 10. On that day in 1868, Cuban revolutionary Carlos Manuel de Céspedes freed his family’s enslaved laborers and announced the beginning of an uprising against Spanish rule. Cuba eventually won its independence in 1902, following the Spanish-American War and three years of U.S. military occupation.

Much like Fourth of July celebrations in the United States, October 10 brings fireworks, parades, musical performances, speeches and cultural events to mark the day and commemorate the country’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, on other days, the people of Cuba can be found enjoying their beautiful natural surroundings and colorful cityscapes. Take a look.    

kids and dogs
Was it the snap of the camera? Something has caught the attention of a dog and its humans as they enjoy a fall night along Havana’s seawall. Asen Georgiev, Havana, 2022
Streeet Scene
A street is abuzz with people and activity during a late afternoon in spring. Guilherme Bergamini, Havana, 2011
Seawall
Havana’s iconic Malecón is a seawall that stretches for five miles along the coast. Bárbara Paiva, Havana, 2019

Men play dominoes
Men play dominoes during a break from their jobs as fishermen. Marco Marcone, Havana, 2019
Elderly couple Rosa and Emilio
Elderly couple Rosa and Emilio spend afternoons in their rocking chairs, sitting on patterned tiles and looking out at the cobbled streets. Lorenzo Perotti, Trinidad, 2022
Squash
High temperatures and hot pavement fail to kill the competitive spirit of these squash players. Pier Luigi Dodi, Havana, 2017

Historic pharmacy
Beautiful built-in wooden shelving holds bottles used for medication in this historic pharmacy. Lorenzo Perotti, Santa Clara, 2022
The Pool
The swimming pools may be dry, but these young people find other ways to stay active, such as practicing a few dance moves. Allen Schlossman, Havana, 2019
Flower Vendors
Flower vendors in floral shirts prepare to sell their fragrant goods in Santiago de Cuba, a hub of Afro-Caribbean culture. Mike McGinnis, Santiago de Cuba, 2016

Young Boy
A young boy gets his hair cut and styled as an older gentleman looks on, seemingly remembering his youthful days. Gustav Bogendoerfer, Santiago de Cuba, 2019
A large black-and-white image of Che Guevara
A large black-and-white image of Che Guevara, who played a major role in the Cuban Revolution, stands in the foreground of this shop, part of the country’s food ration system. Yilan Song, Havana, 2018
Cell Phone
People reserve their eye contact for whatever they’re viewing on their cellular devices. Maria Plotnikova, Havana, 2017
A ballerina in the Cuban National Ballet
A ballerina in the Cuban National Ballet, Sadaise Arencibia, dances in an abandoned theater. Alyona Vogelmann, Havana, 2019

Planning Your Next Trip?

Explore great travel deals

Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.