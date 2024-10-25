Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Few things add beauty to a landscape as effectively as high, cascading waterfalls. Lakes and rivers around the globe help create these stunning wonders that are sometimes just there to adore from afar. However, at some locations, hiking, swimming or sailing close enough to feel their refreshing, cooling spray is allowed.

Whether you’re interested in just enjoying the views and snapping a few pictures, or if you prefer to bungee jump off a waterfall’s cliff, these images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest will inspire you.